United States Data Center Market Report 2022: Cloud Connectivity To Drive Demand For Data Centers - Outlook & Forecast to 2027

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report considers the present scenario of the U.S. data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.

The study covers both the demand and supply side of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

E-prescribing uses healthcare technologies to improve prescription accuracy, enhance patient safety, and ensure cost savings. Also, e-prescribing allows real-time, secure, and bi-directional electronic connectivity between prescribers and pharmacies. Telehealth in the country is also growing rapidly as healthcare providers are implementing more sophisticated health IT infrastructures.

The rise in third-party vendors offering add-on telehealth services and advancing practice management tools are allowing to integrate more consults into providers' workflow, and these advancements will boost the e-prescribing services in the market.

In the e-prescribing market, electronic prescribing of medications has become one of the core functions of EHR that has been available for decades and is mainly used in acute care. Over the same period, other forms of HIT, including prescription monitoring programs and disease registries, began to be more widely deployed.

The EPCS technology can enable healthcare providers to directly integrate opioid prescription information into EHRs, which can improve patient safety, help prevent diversion, fraud, and the ECPS systems can streamline clinician workflow and reduce patient burden.

Several EHR vendors are integrating e-prescribing services into their EHR software to attract the attention of end-users utilizing the EHR services. These vendors are focusing on providing integrated e-prescribing services, contributing to the major share of the market.

Players who have significantly contributed to the growth of the US e-prescribing market are Surescripts, DrFirst, Practice Fusion, and Insync Healthcare Solutions. However, the market is expected to experience high growth and competition due to the growing small- and mid-size players collaborating with the technology providers to promote their e-prescribing solutions.

Snippets

  • Rising concerns over medication and prescription errors resulting in drug overdose deaths are driving the demand for electronic prescribing, accelerating the growth of the US e-prescribing market.

  • High adoption of EHRs and the launch of new government initiatives and incentive policies are creating opportunities for emerging players, thereby driving the growth of the market.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the US data center market

  • Growing Rack Power Density

  • 5G Connectivity and Edge Data Center Deployment

  • Deployment of Microgrids in Data Centers

  • Sustainable Initiatives Increase Among the Data Center Operators

  • Innovative Data Center Technologies

  • Innovative UPS Battery Technologies

Prominent Vendors

  • Athenahealth

  • Cerner Corporation

  • DrFirst

  • Henry Schein Inc.

  • InSync Healthcare Solutions

  • Practice Fusion Inc.

  • Surescripts

Other Prominent Vendors

  • AdvancedMD

  • Aegis Healthcare

  • Allscripts Healthcare

  • Bizmatics

  • Bravado Health

  • CareCloud

  • Change Healthcare

  • Chetu

  • Credible

  • Daw Systems

  • DoseSpot

  • Dr. Chrono

  • eClinicalWork

  • eMDs

  • Kareo

  • MD Toolbox

  • Medical Information Technology Inc

  • NextGen Healthcare

  • RXNT

  • SISGAIN

  • Streamline Healthcare Solutions

  • TenEleven Group

  • WebPT

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Surge In Rack Power Density
8.2 AI Boosts Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption
8.3 5G Connectivity And EDGE Data Center Deployment
8.4 Deployment Of Microgrids In Data Centers
8.5 Sustainability Initiatives By Data Center Operators
8.6 Adoption Of Innovative Data Center Technologies
8.7 Availability Of Cutting-Edge UPS Battery Technologies
8.8 Adoption Of Advanced IT Technologies In Data Centers

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Cloud Connectivity To Drive Demand For Data Centers
9.2 Covid-19 Implications On Data Center Market
9.3 Lot & Big Data Drive Demand For Data Center
9.4 Tax Incentives To Boost Data Center Market
9.5 Increase In Hyperscale Data Center Investments
9.6 Increasing Connectivity Network
9.7 Rise In Data Center Expansion Initiatives
9.8 Data Center Investments Continue To Rise

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Increase In Power And Water Consumption By Data Centers
10.2 Location Constraints For Data Center Construction
10.3 Dearth Of Skilled Workforce
10.4 Rising Carbon Emissions From Data Centers
10.5 Data Center Security Challenges

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
11.5 IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
11.6 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
11.7 Five Forces Analysis

12 Facility Type
12.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.3 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.4 Colocation Data Center
12.5 Hyperscale Data Center
12.6 Enterprise Data Center

13 Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 IT Infrastructure
13.4 Electrical Infrastructure
13.5 Mechanical Infrastructure
13.6 General Construction

14 IT Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Server Infrastructure
14.3 Storage Infrastructure
14.4 Network Infrastructure

15 Electrical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.1.1 Market Overview
15.2 UPS Systems
15.3 Generators
15.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
15.5 PDUS

16 Mechanical Infrastructure
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Cooling Systems
16.3 Racks
16.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure

17 Cooling Systems
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 CRAC & CRAH Units
17.3 Chiller Units
17.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
17.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

18 Cooling Technique
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques
18.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques

19 General Construction
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Core & Shell Development
19.3 Installation & Commissioning Services
19.4 Building & Engineering Design
19.5 Physical Security
19.6 Fire Detection And Suppression
19.7 DCIM/BMS Solutions

20 Tier Standards
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Overview Of Tier Standards
20.3 Tier I & II
20.4 Tier III
20.5 Tier IV

21 Geography
21.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.3 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5c7o3y

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


