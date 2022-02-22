United States Data Center Power Market Size to be Worth $8.85 Billion by 2027. Cumulative Revenue Opportunities of $49 Billion during 2022–2027 for Infrastructure Providers – Arizton
The US data center market by power capacity is expected to reach 2,825 MW by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.26%.
Chicago, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States data center power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.41% during the period 2021−2027.
UNITED STATES DATA CENTER POWER MARKET REPORT SCOPE
REPORT ATTRIBUTE
DETAILS
MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT)
$8.85 BILLION (2027)
MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY)
2825 MW (2027)
CAGR (INVESTMENT)
OVER 3.41% (2022-2027)
BASE YEAR
2021
FORECAST YEAR
2022-2027
LARGEST MARKET
Western US
MARKET SEGMENTS
Power Infrastructure (UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches and Switchgears, PDUs, Other Electrical Infrastructure), UPS Systems (Less than or equal to 500kVA, 500−1,000kVA, and Greater than 1,000 kVA), Generator Systems (0-Less than 1.5 MW, 1.5–3 MW, Greater than or equal to 3 MW), Tier Standards (Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV)
REGIONS
Western U.S., South-Eastern U.S., Mid-Western U.S., South-Western U.S., North-Eastern U.S.
COUNTRIES COVERED
UNITED STATES
Key Highlights:
Investment in the US data center power market was led by Western US in 2021, with over 30% of the overall investment in the country, followed by South-Eastern US. States such as Oregon, Nevada, California, Virginia, and Georgia were some major states contributing to this demand.
Increase in mega-scale data centers by hyperscale and colocation operators, deployment of 5G across the country, and adoption of cloud and advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and big data, are some major factors driving the demand for data centers, thereby creating opportunities for power infrastructure providers in the country.
Renewable energy is increasingly being used to power data center operations. For instance, Facebook signed a 160 MW PPA with D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) in October 2021, to power its data centers in Virginia with renewable energy.
Power infrastructure companies are acquiring other companies to diversify their product portfolio and expand their operations, such as the acquisition of Tripp Lite by Eaton, and the acquisition of ECI Distribution and PowerUp by INNIO.
The UPS market in the US is dominated by <=500 kVA UPS systems, with around 50% of the overall UPS investment, owing to adoption in edge facilities and row/rack level adoption by hyperscale operators. Within generators, >3 MW generators lead with 55% of market share.
US is at the forefront of several power infrastructure innovations, such as the adoption of fuel cells and lithium-ion batteries, as well as initiatives such as Equinix’s “Data Center of the Future” initiative with Bloom Energy, ZutaCore, Virtual Power Systems (VPS), and Natron.
KEY OFFERINGS:
Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027
Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027
Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by power infrastructure, UPS systems, generator systems, tier standards, and geography
Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 46 other vendors
UNITED STATES DATA CENTER POWER MARKET – KEY INVESTMENTS
In May 2021, Amazon announced the availability of new AWS local zones in Boston, Houston, and Miami for low latency services. In July 2021, Amazon Web Services launched two edge locations in Dallas and Philadelphia. In August 2021, Amazon Web Services launched AWS local zones in Denver, Colorado.
In April 2021, Vantage Data Centers announced the opening of the first phase of its VA12 data center campus, which will have solar and wind energy sources on site.
In January 2021, CyrusOne announced the procurement of 67 MW renewable energy, which will be delivered to its electricity grid to power its data centers in Texas. Renewable energy will be procured from Enel Green Power’s 284 MW Azure Sky solar and storage project in Haskell County, Texas.
CyrusOne’s Chandler Data Center in Phoenix is designed with building and energy management systems for real-time monitoring of electrical and mechanical infrastructure solutions installed in the facility.
In March 2020, ABB launched a new UPS solution, MegaFlex, that offers an N+1 redundant power capacity of 1,000 kW and 1,250 kW and can be used along with lithium-ion and VRLA batteries.
UNITED STATES DATA CENTER POWER MARKET – SEGMENTATION
Market Segmentation by Power Infrastructure
UPS Systems
Generators
PDUs
Transfer Switches & Switchgears
Other Electrical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by UPS Systems
Less than or equal to 500kVA
500−1,000kVA
Greater than 1,000 kVA
Market Segmentation by Generator Systems
0- less than 1.5 MW
1.5–3 MW
Greater than or equal to 3 MW
Market Segmentation by Tier Standards
Tier I & II
Tier III
Tier IV
Market Segmentation by Geography
Western U.S.
South-Eastern U.S.
Mid-Western U.S.
South-Western U.S.
North-Eastern U.S.
UNITED STATES DATA CENTER POWER MARKET – VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The US data center power market is witnessing intense competition among power infrastructure providers. The market is becoming very competitive, with power solution providers innovating their products to offer maximum efficiency and reliability. Data center operators are more susceptible to procuring energy-efficient power infrastructure solutions. The varied requirements of data center operators are prompting vendors to develop innovative products that reduce OPEX by up to 50%. In terms of UPS and rack PDU infrastructure in general, ABB, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are some of the leading market players. In terms of generators, Cummins, and Caterpillar have a strong presence in the market. Over the next few years, data center operators will consider the adoption of lithium-ion batteries, fuel cell technology, and intelligent PDUs to improve the efficiency of the facility. In terms of fuel cell deployments, Bloom Energy is a major vendor in the market. Companies such as Caterpillar and Rolls Royce have announced 100% hydrogen gen sets. Data center operators are now focused on operating carbon emission-free data centers.
Key Vendors
ABB
Caterpillar
Cummins
Eaton
Legrand
Rolls-Royce
Schneider Electric
Vertiv
Other Prominent Vendors
AEG Power Solutions
Advanced Energy (ARTESYN)
AMETEK Powervar
Black Box Network Services (AGC Networks)
Bloom Energy
Borri
Bxterra Power Technology
Canovate
Chatsworth Products
Cisco Systems
Controlled Power Company
Cyber Power Systems
Dataprobe
Delta Electronics
Demand Detroit
EAE Elektrik
Elcom International
Enconnex
Exide Technologies
Fuji Electric
Generac Power Systems
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics
HITEC Power Protection
INNIO
KOHLER
Marathon Power
Mitsubishi Electric
Natron Energy
Panduit
Piller Power Systems
Plug Power
Riello Elettronica Group
Rittal
Saft
Siemens
Socomec
SolarEdge Technologies
Tripp Lite
Toshiba
Virtual Power Systems
VYCON
WTI - Western Telematic
Yanmar (HIMOINSA)
ZAF Energy Systems
ZincFive
