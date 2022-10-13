U.S. markets open in 4 hours 18 minutes

United States Deep Vein Thrombosis Interventions Landscape Report 2022: Focus on Interventional Radiologists and Vascular Surgeons

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The United States Deep Vein Thrombosis Interventions Landscape, Procedure and Technology Trends, Brand Perception, Competitive Intelligence and Future Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is the first-ever syndicated report with robust insights from Interventional Radiologists and Vascular Surgeons

Why Buy This Report

  • Helps in understanding the current market scenario of deep vein thrombosis in the USA.

  • Includes 100+ slide MS PowerPoint report and a MS Excel based 5-year market forecast model

  • Valuable insights from from demand side of the market

  • Keep up with the latest market trends and novel technologies

  • Identify key players, local players and emerging players in the market

Key Topics Covered:

RESEARCH PROCESS OVERVIEW

  • Detailed Research Methodology

  • Desk Research and Quantitative Research

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

DEEP VEIN THROMBOSIS (DVT) USA MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Market Background - What is the scope of the research?

I - HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE (PROVIDER)

  • Healthcare System

  • Number and Type of Healthcare Providers

  • Number of Healthcare Professionals (Performing)

  • Healthcare Infrastructure and Utilization

II - PROCEDURE INSIGHTS

  • Procedure Split by Disease Stage

  • Procedure Split by Clot Location

  • Procedure Split by Intervention Type

  • Procedure Split by Primary Access

  • Average Procedures By Physician

  • Procedure Growth Rates By Intervention Type

III - BRAND PERCEPTION

  • Brand Perception (Interventionalists)

  • Best-in-Class Brands

IV - COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

  • CI Snapshot

  • Key Competitor Activities

  • Product portfolio

  • Product Approval Overview

  • Clinical Trials Overview

  • Company Profile

  • Product Approvals

  • Clinical Trials

  • Partnerships, M&A, Collaborations

  • Key Market Activities

  • Major Adverse Events

V - HEALTHCARE POLICY (PAYER)

  • Medical Devices Regulatory Body

  • Regulatory Approval Pathway

  • Reimbursement landscape

  • Disease Screening and Awareness Programs

  • Health Insurance Coverage

  • Digital Health Policy

VI - CLINICAL INTELLIGENCE (PHYSICIAN)

  • Referral Pathway

  • Treatment Overview

  • Treatment Care Pathway

  • Treatment Guidelines

  • Interventional Therapies

  • Interventional Technology

  • Healthcare Specialists (who are the Performing Physicians)

  • Epidemiology

CONCLUSION

  • FUTURE TRENDS

APPENDICES

Companies Mentioned

  • Boston Scientific

  • Medtronic

  • Penumbra

  • Angiodynamics

  • Inari Medical

  • Argon Medical

  • Cook Medical

  • Bard

  • Cordis (Hellman and Friedman)

  • ALN

  • B.Braun

  • Invamed

  • thrombolex

  • Abbott Vascular

  • Philips

  • Contego Medical

  • Vesper Medical

  • Novate medical. Prevail medical

  • Vetex medical

  • Cardiovascular system

  • Innova vascular

  • Walk Vascular and Surmodics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8qo0lj

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


