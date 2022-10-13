United States Deep Vein Thrombosis Interventions Landscape Report 2022: Focus on Interventional Radiologists and Vascular Surgeons
Key Topics Covered:
RESEARCH PROCESS OVERVIEW
Detailed Research Methodology
Desk Research and Quantitative Research
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
DEEP VEIN THROMBOSIS (DVT) USA MARKET OVERVIEW
Market Background - What is the scope of the research?
I - HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE (PROVIDER)
Healthcare System
Number and Type of Healthcare Providers
Number of Healthcare Professionals (Performing)
Healthcare Infrastructure and Utilization
II - PROCEDURE INSIGHTS
Procedure Split by Disease Stage
Procedure Split by Clot Location
Procedure Split by Intervention Type
Procedure Split by Primary Access
Average Procedures By Physician
Procedure Growth Rates By Intervention Type
III - BRAND PERCEPTION
Brand Perception (Interventionalists)
Best-in-Class Brands
IV - COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE
CI Snapshot
Key Competitor Activities
Product portfolio
Product Approval Overview
Clinical Trials Overview
Company Profile
Product Approvals
Clinical Trials
Partnerships, M&A, Collaborations
Key Market Activities
Major Adverse Events
V - HEALTHCARE POLICY (PAYER)
Medical Devices Regulatory Body
Regulatory Approval Pathway
Reimbursement landscape
Disease Screening and Awareness Programs
Health Insurance Coverage
Digital Health Policy
VI - CLINICAL INTELLIGENCE (PHYSICIAN)
Referral Pathway
Treatment Overview
Treatment Care Pathway
Treatment Guidelines
Interventional Therapies
Interventional Technology
Healthcare Specialists (who are the Performing Physicians)
Epidemiology
CONCLUSION
FUTURE TRENDS
APPENDICES
Companies Mentioned
Boston Scientific
Medtronic
Penumbra
Angiodynamics
Inari Medical
Argon Medical
Cook Medical
Bard
Cordis (Hellman and Friedman)
ALN
B.Braun
Invamed
thrombolex
Abbott Vascular
Philips
Contego Medical
Vesper Medical
Novate medical. Prevail medical
Vetex medical
Cardiovascular system
Innova vascular
Walk Vascular and Surmodics
