United States Dental Insurance Industry to 2027 - Players Include Aetna, AFLAC and Allianz Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

US Dental Insurance Market

US Dental Insurance Market
US Dental Insurance Market

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Dental Insurance Market (2022-2027) by Coverage, Procedure, End-User, Industries, Demographics, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Dental Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 30.92 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 50.11 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.14%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Dental Insurance Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aetna Inc., AFLAC Inc., Allianz, Ameritas, AXA S.A., Cigna, Delta Dental Plans Association, Envivas, and United Concordia, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Dental Insurance Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses US Dental Insurance Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the US Dental Insurance Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increased Cost of Dental Surgeries
4.1.2 Demand Awareness of Oral Hygiene
4.1.3 Private Organisations Providing Employer-Sponsored Insurance Plans
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Eligibility Regulations
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rise of Insurtech
4.3.2 Increased Demand for Quality Private Care
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Dental Not Covered Under Medical Insurance
4.4.2 Lack of Awareness

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 US Dental Insurance Market, By Coverage
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Dental Health Maintenance Organizations (DHMO)
6.3 Dental Preferred Provider Organizations(DPPO)
6.4 Dental Indemnity Plans
6.5 Dental Exclusive Provider Organisation (DEPO)
6.6 Dental Point of Service (DPOS )

7 US Dental Insurance Market, By Procedure
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Preventive
7.3 Major
7.4 Basic

8 US Dental Insurance Market, By End-User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Individuals
8.3 Corporates

9 US Dental Insurance Market, By Industries
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Chemicals
9.3 Refineries
9.4 Metal and Mining
9.5 Food and Beverage
9.6 Others

10 US Dental Insurance Market, By Demographics
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Senior Citizens
10.3 Adults
10.4 Minors

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Aetna Inc.
12.2 AFLAC Inc.
12.3 Allianz
12.4 Ameritas
12.5 AXA S.A.
12.6 Cigna
12.7 Delta Dental Plans Association
12.8 Envivas
12.9 Humana
12.10 Humana
12.11 MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC
12.12 OneExchange
12.13 United Concordia

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8p83cm

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


