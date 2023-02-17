U.S. markets open in 8 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,079.50
    -20.25 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,633.00
    -106.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,399.00
    -83.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,935.60
    -9.70 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.61
    -0.88 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.40
    -15.40 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    -0.27 (-1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0639
    -0.0034 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8430
    -3.8430 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.17
    -18.23 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1949
    -0.0036 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7060
    +0.7560 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,759.35
    -920.42 (-3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.41
    -17.98 (-3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,012.53
    +14.70 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,489.11
    -207.33 (-0.75%)
     

United States DEXTENZA Drug Insight and Market Forecast Report 2022-2032: MoA, Dosage and Administration, R&D Activities, Regulatory Milestones

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 The "United States DEXTENZA Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"DEXTENZA Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about DEXTENZA for Postoperative Pain in the United States.

A detailed picture of the DEXTENZA for Postoperative Pain in the United States for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the DEXTENZA for Postoperative Pain. The report provides insight about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development activity including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities.

Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the DEXTENZA market forecast, analysis for Postoperative Pain in the United States, descriptive analysis such as SWOT, analyst views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in Postoperative Pain.

Drug Summary

DEXTENZA is a corticosteroid intracanalicular insert placed in the punctum, a natural opening in the eyelid, and into the canaliculus, it is designed to deliver dexamethasone to the ocular surface for up to 30 days without preservatives. Following treatment, DEXTENZA resorbs and exits the nasolacrimal system without the need for removal.

Dosage and administration
DEXTENZA is an ophthalmic insert that is inserted in the lower lacrimal punctum and into the canaliculus. A single DEXTENZA releases a 0.4 mg dose of dexamethasone for up to 30 days following insertion.

Mechanism of Action

Dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, has been shown to suppress inflammation by inhibiting multiple inflammatory cytokines, resulting in decreased edema, fibrin deposition, capillary leakage, and migration of inflammatory cells.

DEXTENZA Analytical Perspective

In-depth DEXTENZA Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of DEXTENZA in Postoperative Pain in the United States. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2022 to 2032.

DEXTENZA Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of DEXTENZA in Postoperative Pain covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report Highlights

  • In the coming years, the market scenario for Postoperative Pain is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

  • The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence DEXTENZA dominance.

  • Other emerging products for Postoperative Pain are expected to give tough market competition to DEXTENZA and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

  • A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of DEXTENZA in Postoperative Pain.

  • This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of DEXTENZA from 2022 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the DEXTENZA in Postoperative Pain.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. DEXTENZA Overview in Postoperative Pain
2.1. Product Detail
2.2. Clinical Development
2.2.1. Clinical Studies
2.2.2. Clinical Trials Information
2.2.3. Safety and Efficacy
2.3. Other Developmental Activity
2.4. Product Profile

3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies) 

5. DEXTENZA Market Assessment
5.1. Market Outlook of DEXTENZA in Postoperative Pain
5.2. United States Market Analysis
5.2.1. Market Size of DEXTENZA in the United States for Postoperative Pain

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

8. Appendix

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qzaldf-states?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-dextenza-drug-insight-and-market-forecast-report-2022-2032-moa-dosage-and-administration-rd-activities-regulatory-milestones-301749205.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Chicken May Get More Pricey in Australia as High Costs Persist

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicken is set to become even more expensive for Australian consumers as higher costs persist, while some breeding issues have caused a shortage of poultry, according to one of the country’s top processors.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskAdderall’s D

  • Indonesia Tech Giant Brings Forward Profit Goal After Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s GoTo Group brought forward its profitability targets by a year, joining other Southeast Asian tech giants in wooing investors with promises to reverse losses soon.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskAdderall’s Disappearing Act Has Left Millio

  • Lenovo Beats Profit Estimates After Enduring Slumping PC Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Lenovo Group Ltd.’s quarterly profit beat estimates, helped by the company’s efforts to diversify its business to counter waning personal computer demand.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskAdderall’s Disappearing Act Has Left Millions Without TreatmentN

  • Is Merck Stock A Sell After 2023 Profit Guidance Widely Lags Forecasts?

    Is Merck stock a buy or a sell after Keytruda succeeded in one study but failed in another in late January? Is MRK stock a buy or a sell?

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: BIIB's Q4 Results, EBS and BPMC Offer Updates

    Earnings results from Biogen (BIIB) and updates from EBS are the key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • Nasdaq Gets a Healthy Dose of Psychedelics With Lucy Scientific

    By Exec Edge Editorial Staff Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (Nasdaq: LSDI), which focuses on psychotropic drugs and had its initial public offering last week, rang the closing bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange today in New York. The company is focused on becoming the premier research, development, and manufacturing organization for the emerging psychedelics-based medicines […]

  • Report: Doctors at Florida HCA Healthcare hospital allege facility is 'dangerous'

    During a Dec. 7, 2021 meeting between hospital management and more than a dozen surgeons, doctors were asked if the hospital provided a safe environment in which to perform surgery? All of the doctors responded “No,” according to a NBC News report.

  • Here's Why You Should Retain OPKO Health (OPK) Stock for Now

    Investors continue to be optimistic about OPKO Health (OPK) owing to its potential in RAYALDEE.

  • Applied Therapeutics Reveals Pivotal Study Data In Hereditary Neuropathy

    Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) announced sorbitol reduction data from the ongoing global Phase 3 INSPIRE trial of oral AT-007 in approximately 50 patients with SORD Deficiency in the U.S. and Europe. SORD Deficiency is a hereditary axonal neuropathy caused by mutations in the Sorbitol Dehydrogenase gene, resulting in an inability to metabolize the sugar sorbitol, and accumulation of high levels of toxic sorbitol, causing motor neuron degeneration and loss of mobility and motility. AT-00

  • Sen. John Fetterman Is Hospitalized for Depression

    WASHINGTON—Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression, the second hospitalization for the freshman senator this month. The senator’s chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, said Thursday that the Democratic lawmaker had experienced severe depression in recent weeks. Mr. Jentleson said that on Monday the attending physician for Congress, Dr. Brian P. Monahan, recommended inpatient treatment.

  • Panel backs moving opioid antidote Narcan over the counter

    The overdose-reversing drug naloxone should be made available over the counter to aid the national response to the opioid crisis, U.S. health advisers said Wednesday. The panel of Food and Drug Administration experts voted unanimously in favor of the switch after a full day of presentations and discussions centered on whether untrained users would be able to safely and effectively use the nasal spray in emergency situations. The positive vote, which is not binding, came despite concerns from some panel members about the drug’s instructions and packaging, which caused confusion among some people in a company study.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    While last year wasn’t a particularly good year for stock investors, at least one man closed it out with a smile. Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of the Citadel hedge fund, didn’t just outperform the markets last year – he managed to outperform them by a margin of $16 billion. It was the highest annual profit ever seen by a Wall Street hedge fund, and reflected the 38% return generated by Citadel’s flagship fund. Now we all know that past performance is no guarantee of future gains – but it

  • IRS singles out tax payments 4 states sent last year as taxable

    Most residents in states that distributed some kind of stimulus payments last year don’t have to report them on their federal returns. But some residents in four states do — largely because of how their states designed these payments.

  • Walmart, Kroger, Amazon and Grocery Stores Have a Problem Bigger Than Inflation

    Higher prices are an issue, but they're not the biggest problem facing America's largest supermarkets.

  • 14 dividend stocks that rose 100% or more in 5 years as the payouts doubled

    DEEP DIVE In basketball, a double-double is a combination of at least 10 or more of the following in a game: points scored, rebounds, assists, blocked shots or steals. For dividend stocks, you might find a screen of double-doubles below to be fascinating.

  • A tech founder who didn’t pay employees for months but bought a $16 million private jet has been arrested

    The co-founder of Texas-based software firm Slync has been accused of misleading investors and shortchanging employees.

  • YouTube CEO Wojcicki, one of the first Google employees, steps down

    Wojcicki, 54, will be replaced by her deputy Neal Mohan, a senior advertising and product executive who joined Google in 2008. The change of guard comes as YouTube's advertising revenue fell for the second straight quarter amid intense competition for viewing time with short-form video services such as TikTok and Facebook's Reels, and streaming services like Netflix. Mohan, a Stanford graduate, was appointed chief product officer at YouTube in 2015.

  • Former Google Employee Issues Scathing Warning About Tech Giant

    High-profile layoffs at companies like Amazon , Google and Microsoft have affected tens of thousands while an uncertain economic future have brought many former forces from growth to, if not survival, then stagnation. Seshadri joined Google after the "no-code development platform " AppSheet he co-founded was acquired by the tech giant in 2020. "The way I see it, Google has four core cultural problems," Seshadri writes in the viral blog post.

  • Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.76% and 7.58%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Stock market news today: Stocks sell off after hot inflation report, hawkish Fedspeak

    U.S. stocks sold off on Thursday as investors parsed through more hotter-than-expected economic data and hawkish Fedspeak.