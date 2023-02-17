United States DEXTENZA Drug Insight and Market Forecast Report 2022-2032: MoA, Dosage and Administration, R&D Activities, Regulatory Milestones

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 The "United States DEXTENZA Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A detailed picture of the DEXTENZA for Postoperative Pain in the United States for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the DEXTENZA for Postoperative Pain. The report provides insight about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development activity including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities.

Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the DEXTENZA market forecast, analysis for Postoperative Pain in the United States, descriptive analysis such as SWOT, analyst views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in Postoperative Pain.

Drug Summary

DEXTENZA is a corticosteroid intracanalicular insert placed in the punctum, a natural opening in the eyelid, and into the canaliculus, it is designed to deliver dexamethasone to the ocular surface for up to 30 days without preservatives. Following treatment, DEXTENZA resorbs and exits the nasolacrimal system without the need for removal.



Dosage and administration

DEXTENZA is an ophthalmic insert that is inserted in the lower lacrimal punctum and into the canaliculus. A single DEXTENZA releases a 0.4 mg dose of dexamethasone for up to 30 days following insertion.

Mechanism of Action

Dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, has been shown to suppress inflammation by inhibiting multiple inflammatory cytokines, resulting in decreased edema, fibrin deposition, capillary leakage, and migration of inflammatory cells.

DEXTENZA Analytical Perspective



In-depth DEXTENZA Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of DEXTENZA in Postoperative Pain in the United States. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2022 to 2032.

DEXTENZA Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of DEXTENZA in Postoperative Pain covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Postoperative Pain is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence DEXTENZA dominance.

Other emerging products for Postoperative Pain are expected to give tough market competition to DEXTENZA and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of DEXTENZA in Postoperative Pain.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of DEXTENZA from 2022 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the DEXTENZA in Postoperative Pain.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. DEXTENZA Overview in Postoperative Pain

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical Studies

2.2.2. Clinical Trials Information

2.2.3. Safety and Efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activity

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. DEXTENZA Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of DEXTENZA in Postoperative Pain

5.2. United States Market Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of DEXTENZA in the United States for Postoperative Pain



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



