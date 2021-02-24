U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,888.00
    +10.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,525.00
    +33.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,229.75
    +37.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,253.60
    +22.40 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.11
    +0.44 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.20
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    27.76
    +0.08 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2145
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3930
    +0.0310 (+2.28%)
     

  • Vix

    23.19
    -0.26 (-1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4115
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.9800
    +0.7430 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,365.99
    +3,297.13 (+7.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.44
    +0.09 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,635.84
    +9.90 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,671.70
    -484.33 (-1.61%)
     

United States Diabetes Drug Market Report 2021-2026: Dosage, Formulation, Patent, Pricing Insight by Drug Class

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Diabetes Drug Market, Dosage, Price, Sales Insight 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As per the "US Diabetes Drug Market, Dosage, Price, Sales Insight 2021 - 2026" report findings related to US diabetes drug market, it is concluded that the US diabetes market will make the future of the global diabetes market more intense.

With more than several clinical compounds in development, the US diabetes market is believed to provide some novel assets to the global market, thus captivating a phase for a market that is tremendous and capable of growing at a double-digit compound annual growth rate.

The overall strategic alliances adopted by major and local drugmakers in the country are also leading to the biosynthesis of the drugs capable of holding trending opportunities for the patients. Despite having a rigid competition from other pharmaceutical markets such as Europe, the stages of development of the market followed by the country researchers are bound to fetch more latest innovation and attention from other leaders. It is believed that the market in the US due to trending opportunities will witness significant growth rate as well as speedy expansion.

The US pharmaceutical market will continue to see a focus on the transformation of the diabetes market at an unprecedented rate. The overall transformation led down by the country is about using the therapeutics platform symbiotically as well as strategically to extract and unravel hidden information associated with the disease. Diabetes market in the country is fast becoming the largest contributor to the US pharmaceutical market and hundreds of biotech and bio-pharma companies are building novel strategies for the future.

The US diabetes market is believed to be the outcome of the advancement in the therapeutics sector as the arrival of hundreds of potent drugs have significantly improved the total patient outcomes. Over the past few years, much work and extensive investment have been done in the diabetes research and development across industry and academia, resulting in a complete focused area for major key players.

The US over the past few years has also observed a large number of diabetes cases, thus making the market deliver opportunities with respect to diabetes disease targets with high premium deals. With more than hundreds of clinical compounds in development (which consists of approximately half of the global clinical compounds), the US is also considered as a global leader in the clinical platform associated with the market.

In addition, the abundant organic research and development at different clinical-stage biotechs and large bio-pharmaceutical companies are also observed to unbox a spate of multibillion-dollar diabetes-focused acquisitions and partnerships, thus making the US observe a market growth rate that is splendid.

The high clinical promising prospects is believed to be sufficiently transformative in inclining the country towards receiving success over the next several decades. Specific trends followed in the country for the market such as high-value deals are observed to get repeated in the future years, thus assessing the future shape of the market in delivering healthcare benefits to global patients. The current success rate in diabetes, with an average launch timeline of several drugs is observed to make up over a large percentage of the global percentage of diabetes drugs launched every year.

Report Highlights:

  • US Diabetes Drugs Market & Clinical Trial Insight

  • Comprehensive Insight On Approved Diabetes Drugs Price & Dosage Analysis For US Market

  • Diabetes Drugs Patent Timeline

  • Dosage, Formulation, Patent, Pricing Insight by Drug Class

  • 500 Page Data & Analysis On All Approved Drugs In Market

Key Topics Covered:

1. US Diabetes Drugs Market - Prevalence & Statistics

2. US Diabetes Drugs Market Overview
2.1 Current Market Scenario
2.2 Clinical Trials Landscape

3. US Insulins Based Drugs - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis
3.1 Insulin Lispro
3.2 Insulin Glargine
3.3 Insulin Aspart
3.4 Insulin Detemir
3.5 Insulin Regular
3.6 Insulin Aspart / Insulin Aspart Protamine
3.7 Insulin Degludec
3.8 Insulin Glulisine
3.9 Insulin Inhalation
3.10 Insulin Isophane / Insulin Regular
3.11 Insulin Isophane
3.12 Insulin Lispro / Insulin Lispro Protamine

4. Non-Sulfonylureas - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis
4.1 Metformin

5. Sulfonylureas - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis
5.1 Chlorpropamide
5.2 Glimepiride
5.3 Glyburide
5.4 Glipizide
5.5 Tolazamide
5.6 Tolbutamide

6. Thiazolidinediones - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Analysis
6.1 Pioglitazone
6.2 Rosiglitazone

7. Incretin mimetics - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis
7.1 Liraglutide
7.2 Exenatide
7.3 Semaglutide
7.4 Dulaglutide
7.5 Lixisenatide

8. Dipeptidyl peptidase 4 inhibitors - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis
8.1 Sitagliptin
8.2 Saxagliptin
8.3 Linagliptin
8.4 Alogliptin

9. SGLT-2 inhibitors - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis
9.1 Canagliflozin
9.2 Ertugliflozin
9.3 Empagliflozin
9.4 Dapagliflozin

10. Meglitinides - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Analysis
10.1 Repaglinide
10.2 Nateglinide

11. Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Analysis
11.1 Miglitol
11.2 Acarbose

12. Combinational - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis
12.1 Metformin/Sitagliptin
12.2 Glimepiride/Pioglitazone
12.3 Glyburide/Metformin
12.4 Dapagliflozin/Metformin
12.5 Empagliflozin/Metformin
12.6 Glipizide/Metformin
12.7 Linagliptin/Metformin
12.8 Metformin/Pioglitazone
12.9 Metformin / Saxagliptin (Kombiglyze XR)
12.10 Alogliptin / Metformin (Kazano)
12.11 Alogliptin / Pioglitazone (Oseni)
12.12 Canagliflozin/Metformin (Invokamet/ Invokamet XR)
12.13 Dapagliflozin / Saxagliptin (Qtern)
12.14 Empagliflozin / Linagliptin / Metformin
12.15 Empagliflozin / Linagliptin (Glyxambi)
12.16 Ertugliflozin / Metformin (Segluromet)
12.17 Ertugliflozin / Sitagliptin (Steglujan)

13. Other Antidiabetic Drugs - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Analysis
13.1 Bromocriptine (Cycloset)
13.2 Colesevelam (Welchol)
13.3 Pramlintide (Symlin)

14. Compititive Landscape
14.1 AstraZeneca
14.2 Boehringer Ingelheim
14.3 Daiichi Sankyo
14.4 Eli Lilly
14.5 GSK
14.6 Janssen Pharma
14.7 Merck
14.8 Novartis
14.9 Novo Nordisk
14.10 Pfizer
14.11 Sanofi
14.12 Takeda

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gfu5rc

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Spirit Aero revenue halves, flies into loss as Boeing troubles weigh

    Spirit gets a big chunk of its revenue from Boeing Co, which was forced to cut back production due to the grounding of its 737 MAX jet and a slump in air travel due to the pandemic. The MAX was finally cleared late last year to fly after being grounded for nearly two years and Spirit hopes to benefit from a ramp-up in production at the planemaker. Boeing 737 MAX deliveries fell to 19 shipsets from 153 a year earlier.

  • Oil prices slip on surprise build in U.S. crude stocks

    Oil prices were lower on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise build in U.S. crude stocks last week as a deep freeze in the southern states curbed demand from refineries that were forced to shut. Crude stockpiles rose by 1 million barrels in the week to Feb. 19, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday, against estimates for a draw of 5.2 million barrels in a Reuters poll. Brent crude futures slipped by 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $65.31 a barrel at 0748 GMT, but narrowed losses earlier in the session that sent it to as low as $64.80.

  • Stellantis Deciding Whether to Close U.K. Plant After Brexit

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV will decide in the coming days whether to close a car factory in the U.K. that has been in limbo since last year due to Brexit-related uncertainty.The automaker is weighing three options for the plant in Ellesmere Port, England, according to people familiar with the matter. It either will invest in making a new version of the Vauxhall and Opel Astra compact car there, build a different model at the facility, or shut it down, said the people, who asked not to be identified because no decision has been made.The site employing about 1,000 workers has emerged as an early test case for the U.K.’s carmaking prospects after the Brexit trade deal reached in late December. Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares froze investment in the factory earlier in the year due to uncertainty about Britain’s future trading relationship with the European Union. While a crisis was avoided, the CEO has raised concerns about additional costs and bureaucracy, as well as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s 2030 ban of combustion-engine cars.“You put your investment close to the market where you sell the highest volume,” Tavares said in January. Given that, he asked rhetorically: “What is left for the U.K.?”Stellantis may announce a decision as soon as Wednesday evening after meeting on the matter, according to a spokesman, who declined to comment further. The company also formed from the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler makes commercial vehicles at a factory in Luton, England. That plant’s future is secure, the people said.After the U.K.’s passenger-vehicle production plunged to a 36-year low last year, automakers now face more onerous customs procedures and requirements to source higher portions of components locally to avoid tariffs. There’s scarce battery production in the country now, and Stellantis already has a 5 billion-euro ($6.1 billion) project to make them in France and Germany with oil giant Total SE.“If you look at it from a pure logistic perspective or from a paperwork perspective, perhaps it’s better to put it in continental Europe,” Tavares said last month, referring to the company’s EV investments. “It depends also on the U.K. government’s willingness to protect some kind of automotive industry in its own country.”(Updates to add reference to possible timing of announcement in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Falls After Industry Report Shows Surprise U.S. Supply Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined in New York after an industry report showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week amid a spate of refinery outages from the country’s recent cold snap.The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute was said to report a 1.03 million-barrel build in domestic oil inventories, compared to expectations for a decline. At the same time, U.S. drillers have already restored about 80% of crude production in parts of Texas following the polar blast.“People have been counting on continuous drawdowns, so there will be these surprise builds on occasion,” said Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures LLC in Chicago. Technical indicators were also showing a pullback in benchmark crude prices was overdue after they jumped 18% this month. The rally has been supported by production cuts from Saudi Arabia and an improving outlook for demand. The futures curve continues to reflect tightening supplies, with Brent’s nearest contracts trading at a premium to later ones in a bullish pattern known as backwardation. The market is pricing in a strong short-term deficit, as oil stockpile declines continue at a rate of 2 million barrels a day to 3 million barrels a day, according to Vitol Group.Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Russia will once again head into an OPEC+ meeting with differing opinions about adding more crude to the market, potentially pressuring the recent rally. Saudi Arabia is calling for caution while Moscow appears to favor a supply hike. The group will meet March 4 to discuss whether to provide more crude to the market in April.“It’s unmistakable that we’ll see some increase, but how much we get” is still uncertain, said Bill O’Grady, executive vice president at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis. “The Saudis like this price level a lot, because it’s high enough where they generate good levels of income but low enough to where they don’t anticipate a huge pickup in U.S. production.”Crude production from the Texas portion of the Permian Basin has rebounded significantly to around 2.9 million barrels a day, from just 600,000 to 700,000 exactly a week ago, according to Bert Gilbert, head of North American business development at oil-data analytics startup OilX. Typically, the area produces roughly 3.5 million barrels a day.“This recovery is largely due to a return of electricity to the region,” Gilbert said.The API report showed stockpiles grew at the nation’s largest storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, and gasoline inventories also rose. The U.S. government will report its storage figures on Wednesday.Other energy infrastructure impacted by the U.S. deep freeze is also in the process of restarting. Plains All American Pipeline LP plans to restore normal operations at 16 oil pipelines after notifying users last week of a force majeure, according to a person familiar with the matter, while at least eight refineries in Texas were trying to restart as of early Tuesday, with varying degrees of success.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Poised for Further Losses After Two-Day Plunge Wipes Out More Than $100B

    Even after a price plunge of more than $10,000 over the past couple days, analysts see further selling ahead.

  • Exclusive: 'Perfect trips' - Venezuela ships jet fuel to Iran in exchange for gasoline - sources

    Venezuela is shipping jet fuel to Iran in return for vital gasoline imports for the South American nation as part of a swap deal agreed by the two state-run oil firms, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Iran has ramped up assistance to Venezuela since last year as the United States tightened sanctions on both countries, hitting oil exports by state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela and National Iranian oil Company (NIOC). Iran has sent flotillas of state-operated tankers carrying gasoline and feedstock for motor fuel to Venezuela, as well as equipment and spare parts to help the once-prosperous OPEC nation restart its dilapidated refineries.

  • India’s Largest Bank Joins JPMorgan’s Blockchain Payments Network

    Liink, JPMorgan’s blockchain banking network, is based on a fork of Ethereum.

  • Bitcoin: Elon Musk loses world's richest title as Tesla falters

    The Tesla chief's wealth has taken a hit as investors sour on Bitcoin and the electric carmaker.

  • Fed’s Powell Offers Bitcoin Bulls Glimmer of Hope as Price Drops to $45K

    Jerome Powell is likely to reiterate the Fed's pro-stimulus stance later today, possibly putting a floor under bitcoin and stocks.

  • Platinum Stumbles After High With Caution on Recovery Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Platinum had the biggest intraday drop in six weeks, extending a decline from a six-year high reached earlier this month amid concern that economic recovery prospects are already priced into some equities and metals.Most precious and industrial metals slipped Tuesday, even as the dollar slipped. U.S. stocks pared the worst of their losses after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank was nowhere close to pulling back on its support for the U.S. economy.Platinum rallied to the highest since 2014 this month on bets that a recovery in industrial demand and stricter emissions rules will tighten supply of the metal used to curb pollution from cars and trucks. Prices have since lost more than 7%, with some investors cashing out after the metal slipped back below the key $1,300 an ounce level, according to Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank AG.Platinum’s “failure to regain $1,300 caused profit taking,” Fritsch said. The declines have been “driven by souring market sentiment, as visible in falling stock markets. It’s worth noting that platinum and palladium rather behave like industrial metals sometimes, given their large industrial use.”Spot platinum slid 2.6% to $1,242.51 an ounce at 3:15 p.m. in New York after falling as much as 4.9%, the biggest intraday drop since Jan. 11. Futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.3% to settle at $1,239.70 an ounce.Gold swung after Powell’s remarks. His semi-annual report at the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday and Wednesday at the House Financial Services panel will be monitored for further policy guidance and his assessment of the recovery.Bullion has fluctuated after a decline last week as traders refocus on rising inflation expectations and the potentially massive economic stimulus. Holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds have seen steady outflows, with SPDR Gold Shares, the largest ETF backed by the metal, on Monday registering the biggest drop since November.Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,805.98 an ounce. Palladium fell 2%, and silver was also down.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HSBC is facing dueling loyalty tests it can only fail

    When Ted Hui arrived in the UK last December after fleeing Hong Kong, he had a rude shock: not only was his HSBC bank account frozen, but his bank balance was at zero. A key figure in Hong Kong’s democracy movement who took on a visible role as a frontline mediator during the protests in 2019, Hui had feared something like this would happen. In recent months, HSBC has found itself under intense pressure from politicians in the West who accuse the bank of facilitating China’s authoritarian crackdown on Hong Kong.

  • ‘Buy the Dip’ Trends on Twitter, and Stocks Rebound From Their Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- The ‘buy the dip’ mentality that’s become the mantra of pandemic-era markets paid off on Tuesday.Just before 10 a.m. in New York, the Nasdaq 100 fell by more than 3%, wiping out the tech-heavy index’s advance for the year. Around that time, “buy the dip” began trending on Twitter as day traders took to their screens. By 3:20 p.m., the benchmark had turned positive, the first time it’s erased a loss of that magnitude since the pandemic panic last February. It closed down 0.2%“Buy the dip” has been an almost-foolproof strategy that’s given succor to hedge funds and retail traders alike as U.S. stocks powered through a series of stumbles on their way to a 75% rally since March. Hedge funds and other institutional players have been using market pullbacks to double-down on high-flying technology names for months. Additionally, a breach of the Nasdaq 100’s 50-day moving average and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s commitment in front of Congress Tuesday to keep monetary policy easy also likely contributed to the rebound.“Powell provided the assurance that investors needed to hear today,” said Adam Phillips, director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors. “His reminder that inflation is a process monetary support isn’t going anywhere was definitely well received by the market.”But in a market increasingly beholden to retail hordes, the social-media boost certainly didn’t hurt. Individual investors now make up 23% of equity trading and have flexed their might in recent weeks in the likes of GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.“You’ve had this long period where just buying the dip has been the successful strategy,” said Elliott Savage, portfolio manager at YCG Investments. “People are now getting conditioned to, ‘if it’s a 30% correction, it’s going to bounce back in six months.’”The Nasdaq 100 climbed as much as 0.3%, after plunging as much as 3.5%. The S&P 500 erased a loss of 1.8% on its way to a 0.1% gain.“Buy the dip’ has paid off particularly handsomely over the course of the pandemic, meaning that most market pullbacks have been shallow. Before Tuesday, the S&P 500 had staged seven discernible retreats since October, including one in late January, none going further than 4% before a rally took hold.(Updates with market close data, analysis in the fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil edges higher as surprise U.S. stock build weighs

    Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday amid continued outages in the United States and a weaker dollar, but a surprise build in U.S. inventories last week capped gains. Brent crude futures gained 52 cents, or 0.8%, to $65.89 a barrel at 1109 GMT, after hitting a session low of $64.80. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 37 cents, or 0.6%, at $62.04 a barrel, after trading as low as $60.97 earlier on Wednesday.

  • Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal

    Lucid, run by an ex-Tesla engineer, is the latest firm to tap the initial public offering market, with investors rushing into the EV sector, spurred by the rise of Tesla Inc and with emissions regulations toughening in Europe and elsewhere. The deal, which has a transaction equity value of $11.75 billion, includes a $2.1 billion cash contribution from CCIV and a PIPE (private investment in public equity) investment of 2.5 billion from investors. Reuters was first to report last week that Michael Klein had launched a financing effort to back the Lucid deal.

  • Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns

    Shares of Churchill Capital IV Corp fell more than 40% on Tuesday, as its merger with electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors sparked concerns about the real worth of the company which has yet to start regular production. The share slump followed weeks of speculation about the deal that had pushed the stock of Churchill Capital IV, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), up more than 500%. Still, even after the slide, Churchill Capital IV's stock price implied a $56 billion market capitalization for Lucid once the deal closes, making it one of the highest valued vehicle makers in the world, and marking a hefty premium to the price at which the Lucid agreed to merge with Churchill Capital IV.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – RBNZ to Stress Need for Ongoing Monetary Support

    The RBNZ will leave the official cash rate at 0.25% on Wednesday and likely signal the OCR will be on hold well into 2022.

  • U.S. Stocks Roar Back After Powell’s Reassurance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 Index erased a drop to end the day higher after reassuring comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation and the outlook for growth spurred traders to buy the dip.The benchmark stock gauge closed 0.1% higher after declining as much as 1.8% amid a rout in technology shares on concern the high-flying stocks had become overvalued. The Nasdaq 100 ended just slightly lower, mostly erasing a loss that reached 3.5% after Powell signaled the Federal Reserve was nowhere close to pulling back on its support for the economy. Airlines, lodging companies and cyclical shares set to benefit from the end of pandemic lockdowns outperformed.So-called growth shares are having their worst month against value counterparts in more than two decades as vaccination campaigns gather pace and bond yields hover near a one-year high. Bets on faster growth have pushed the gap between 5- and 30-year yields to the highest level in more than six years.As Powell reassured investors on stimulus, he voiced expectations for a return to more normal, improved activity later this year and said that higher bond yields reflected economic optimism, not inflation fears. That helped fuel a return of the buy-the-dip mentality that has limited equity drawdows in recent months, with investors betting on a global economic recovery spurred by vaccines and U.S. spending.“There was something in there for everyone today,” Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “Powell did recognize medium-term improvement in the economy but I think laid to rest some percolating inflation fears.”Elsewhere, stocks in Asia were mostly higher as European shares slumped. Bitcoin tumbled below $50,000 after a bout of volatility highlighted lingering doubts about the durability of the token’s rally.Some key events to watch this week:EIA crude oil inventory report is out Wednesday.Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 will meet virtually Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be among the attendees.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index rose 0.1% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.4%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index was little changed.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.The euro fell 0.1% to $1.215.The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4114.The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 105.27 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.36%.Germany’s 10-year yield jumped two basis points to -0.32%.Britain’s 10-year yield rose four basis points to 0.72%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $62.03 a barrel.Gold fell 0.2% to $1,805.81 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Bet Sparks Rally at Japan’s Most Expensive Brokerage

    (Bloomberg) -- One Japanese financial firm is riding the crypto wave like no other.Shares of Monex Group Inc. have been tracking the ups and downs of Bitcoin, and have more than tripled since the cryptocurrency’s rally gained momentum in October. The online brokerage owns crypto exchange Coincheck Inc., whose profit has soared as clients flock to digital assets.“People are starting to re-evaluate us” by realizing Monex isn’t just about stockbroking, said Chief Executive Officer Oki Matsumoto. “Our stock was underrated to begin with,” the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner said in an interview on Feb. 18.Investors have been pushing up shares of firms closely linked to digital tokens around the world, from U.S. crypto miner Marathon Patent Group Inc. to the U.K.’s On-Line Blockchain Plc. Bitcoin’s fivefold jump in the past year has come amid a flood of money pumped into the global financial system during the coronavirus pandemic.Even after a pullback during a sell-off in Bitcoin in recent days, Monex is the most expensive stock on an index of Japanese securities companies, with a price of more than three times the book value of its assets.The stock fell 6.4% at 10:36 a.m. in Tokyo on Wednesday, paring this year’s gain to 136% -- still the second-best performance on the benchmark Topix.“There has been sharp growth in earnings at Coincheck,” SMBC Nikko analyst Takayuki Hara wrote in a Feb. 22 note, raising his target price for Monex shares. “The soaring price of Bitcoin has spurred trading activity and encouraged more individual investors to jump into the fray.”Monex has been diversifying into crypto as intensifying competition dims prospects of its mainstay stock brokerage business. It bought Coincheck in 2018, when the exchange was regrouping after a costly hack. It received a license two years ago.Crypto business, domestic brokerage services and U.S. trading operations now represent Monex’s “three main pillars” of growth, Matsumoto said.Its crypto asset segment earned 2.4 billion yen ($23 million) in pretax profit in the quarter ended Dec. 31, reversing year-earlier losses and accounting for half of total group income, according to filings.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:Share gains by Monex and Remixpoint top those of SBI, GMO Financial and other Japan bitcoin stocks year-to-date partly due to strong performances by the Coincheck and BITPoint bourses. But competition is becoming fiercer: online broker SBI offers a broader range of crypto services, and more global exchanges may seek inroads into Japan.Francis Chan, senior BI analystWhile Matsumoto, 57, said it’s hard to assess the sustainability of Coincheck’s earnings growth, the unit is unlikely to post losses even in a calm market because of cost cuts and other steps taken in recent years.“If they become able to secure a good volume of orders from clients even when crypto trading becomes sluggish overall, we can see it as evidence of revenue diversification,” said Kengo Sakaguchi, an analyst at Japan Credit Rating Agency. He rates Monex as BBB, two levels above junk.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texans Will Pay for Decades as Crisis Tacks Billions Onto Bills

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that the lights are back on in Texas, the state has to figure out who’s going to pay for the energy crisis that plunged millions into darkness last week. It will likely be ordinary Texans.The price tag so far: $50.6 billion, the cost of electricity sold from early Monday, when the blackouts began, to Friday morning, according to BloombergNEF estimates. That compares with $4.2 billion for the prior week.Some of those costs have already fallen onto consumers as electricity customers exposed to wholesale prices wracked up power bills as high as $8,000 last week. Other customers won’t know what they’re in for until they receive their gas and power bills at the end of the month. Ultimately, the financial pain will probably be shared by ratepayers and taxpayers alike, said Michael Webber, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin and chief science officer for French power company Engie SA.If prior U.S. power market failures are any guide, Texans could be on the hook for decades. Californians, for example, have spent about 20 years paying for the 2000-2001 Enron-era power crisis, via surcharges on utility bills.CPS Energy, which is owned and run by the city of San Antonio, said on Twitter it was looking into ways to spread costs for the last week over the next 10 years. That didn’t sit well with its customers, who railed against the company’s proposal during a board meeting on Monday.“Spreading the cost of this event over a decade is unacceptable,” said Aaron Arguello, an organizer with Move Texas. “Customers are already in debt with student loans, mortgages and other payments.”But companies that ran up huge losses as the cost of electricity skyrocketed last week will inevitably try to recoup those through their customers, taxpayers or bonds. How quickly Texans pay depends on who their provider is.Gas utilities usually pass the costs onto customers at the end of the monthly billing cycle, said Toby Shea, a senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service. Municipal utilities, co-ops and regulated power providers have the ability to spread out costs over a longer time-frame. “It’s very easy for a government to spread this out for many years and even a few months,” he said.CPS Chief Executive Officer Paula Gold-Williams said last week the company may also issue bonds to help pay for the natural gas it bought at inflated prices.Some utilities are looking to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in liquidity to spread out costs for 10 to 20 years, said Scott Sagen, an associate director in U.S. public finance at S&P Global Ratings. Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative Inc., for example, has fully drawn its $250 million syndicated line of credit and has recently entered into a $300 million bilateral line of credit with National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp. for one year, according to an S&P report published Monday.A number of utilities are in talks with their banks to get liquidity to pay off their current debts so they can then take out a bridge loan that they’ll convert to long-term bonds. “They’re trying to smooth out these costs as much as possible and provide cover for their customers,” Sagen said.But small retailers who tend to be more thinly capitalized and less robustly hedged have limited options. One such company, Griddy, said last week it would challenge the prices set by the grid operator during the crisis, in an apparent bid to recoup losses for itself and its customers. Another company, Octopus Energy, said Monday it would forgive any energy bill in excess of the average price of electricity for the week, and eat the resulting losses which could be millions of dollars.The state’s utility regulator on Sunday blocked power sellers from disconnecting customers for non-payment, saying the governor and lawmakers need time to come up with a plan to address sky-high bills, first. Texas lawmakers will likely take up the discussion of consumer relief as part of their committee hearings on the crisis which will begin this week, a spokesman for the Public Utility Commission of Texas said.In theory, the legislature could pass an emergency bill that could cover the excessive costs charged by generators during the crisis, said Julie Cohn, an energy historian with affiliations at Rice University’s Center for Energy Studies and the University of Houston’s Center for Public History. “Another piece would be to say you can have a competitive power market that we have, but prohibit the provider from linking the price directly to the wholesale price, as Griddy does.”That would be easier to do in a state that takes a more heavy-handed regulatory approach to its electricity market, according to Webber. But Texas decided to take a more hands off approach with its deregulated system, he said.“The question is where is the money going to come from?” Shea said. “Will Texas go and bail out certain customers? That’s not their attitude toward how they manage their market or manage their economy.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla stock is getting drilled, falls below price it entered the S&P 500

    Tesla shares comes under severe selling pressure. Here's the latest.