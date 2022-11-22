U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

United States Digital Advertising Market Analysis Report 2022-2026 Featuring Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, Verizon and Hulu

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Digital Advertising Market (By Format, Devices and Industry): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The US digital advertising market inclined to US$232.3 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.90%, for the duration spanning 2022-2026

The market experienced growth due to the several factors such as extensive adoption of smartphones, increased internet penetration, proliferation of social media, popularity of video streaming platforms and upsurge in ecommerce sales. Artificial intelligence and increased involvement of big data market are expected to act as a major key trend for the market.

However, increased advertising frauds and use of ad blockers are likely to impose certain challenges on the US digital advertising market.

The US digital advertising market by format can be segmented as follows: display, search, lead generation, classifieds and directories, email and mobile messaging. In 2021, the dominant share of the market was held by display, followed by search and rest of the other formats.

The US digital advertising market by industry can be segmented into the following divisions: retail, financial services, CPG & consumer products, telecom, computing products & consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare & pharma, entertainment, media, travel and others. In 2021, the highest share of the market was held by retail followed by CPG & consumer products, financial services and rest of the industries.

The US digital advertising market by device can be segmented as follows: mobile, desktop/ laptop and connected TV. The dominant share of the market in 2021 was procured by mobile. This was followed by desktop/ laptop and connected TV

Scope of the report

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the US digital advertising market with potential impact of COVID-19.

  • The US digital advertising market has been analyzed. Additionally, market by industries, devices and formats have also been analyzed.

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

  • The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Google LLC, Facebook, Inc., Microsoft, Amazon, Verizon and Hulu) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview
1.1 Digital Advertising
1.1.1 Digital Advertising - Introduction
1.2 Types of Digital Advertising
1.2.1 Mobile Advertising
1.2.2 Display Advertising
1.2.3 Video Advertising
1.2.4 Search Advertising
1.2.5 Native Advertising
1.2.6 Remarketing Advertising
1.2.7 Social Media Advertising
1.3 Advantages of Digital Advertising
1.4 Disadvantages of Digital Advertising

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the US Digital Advertising
2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the US Media Advertising Spend
2.3 Growth in the US Advertising Mediums
2.4 New Business Creations

3. Market Analysis
3.1 The US Total Media Advertisement Market Forecast by Value
3.2 The US Total Media Advertisement Market by Segment
3.3 The US Digital Advertisement Market Forecast by Value
3.4 The US Digital Advertisement Market by Format
3.4.1 The US Digital Display Advertisement Market Forecast by Value
3.4.2 The US Digital Display Advertisement Market by Sub Format
3.4.3 The US Digital Display Advertisement Sub Format Market Forecast by Value
3.4.4 The US Digital Search Advertisement Forecast Market by Value
3.4.5 The US Digital Lead Generation Advertisement Market Forecast by Value
3.4.6 The US Digital Classifieds & Directories Advertisement Market Forecast by Value
3.4.7 The US Digital Email Advertisement Market Forecast by Value
3.4.8 The US Mobile Messaging Digital Advertisement Market Forecast by Value
3.5 The US Digital Advertisement Market by Device
3.5.1 The US Digital Advertisement Market Forecast by Device
3.6 The US Digital Advertisement Market by Industry
3.6.1 The US Retail Digital Advertisement Market Forecast by Value
3.6.2 The US Financial Services Digital Advertisement Market Forecast by Value
3.6.3 The US CPG & Consumer Products Digital Advertisement Market Forecast by Value
3.6.4 The US Telecom Digital Advertisement Market Forecast by Value
3.6.5 The US Automotive Digital Advertisement Market Forecast by Value
3.6.6 The US Computing Products & Consumer Electronics Digital Advertisement Market Forecast by Value
3.6.7 The US Healthcare & Pharma Digital Advertisement Market Forecast by Value
3.6.8 The US Entertainment Digital Advertisement Market Forecast by Value
3.6.9 The US Travel Digital Advertisement Market Forecast by Value
3.6.10 The US Media Digital Advertisement Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.1.1 Extensive Adoption of Smartphones
4.1.2 Increasing Internet Penetration
4.1.3 Proliferation of Social Media
4.1.4 Popularization of Pay Per Click (PPC) Model
4.1.5 Rising Popularity of Video Streaming Platforms
4.1.6 Swelling E-commerce Platforms
4.2 Key Trends & Developments
4.2.1 Artificial Intelligence
4.2.2 Programmatic Ads
4.2.3 Involvement of Big Data
4.3 Challenges
4.3.1 Advertising Frauds
4.3.2 Increasing Use of Ad blocker

5. Competitive Landscape
5.1 The US Market
5.1.1 The US digital advertising Market Share - Key Players

6. Company Profiles

  • Alphabet Inc(Google LLC)

  • Facebook, Inc.

  • Amazon

  • Microsoft

  • Verizon

  • Walt Disney Company (Hulu)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/28qm7w

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-digital-advertising-market-analysis-report-2022-2026-featuring-google-facebook-microsoft-amazon-verizon-and-hulu-301684941.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

