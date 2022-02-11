U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

United States Dividend Reclassification Service 2022: Coverage of US Open-Ended Funds, Closed-End Funds, Exchange Traded Funds, and Real Estate Investment Trusts

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S Dividend Reclassification" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The US Dividend Reclassification service can be utilized to create 1099s for your clients, as a secondary source to validate your primary provider, or as a tool for your client support group to research customer inquiries.

The files also contain the specific income classifications needed for accurate and timely income tax reporting for each dividend payable on the security. NRA Exempt Income Dividend - Amount per share, exempted from additional withholding taxes on dividend/interest income, applicable to foreign entities (individuals, partnerships, corporations, estates, and trusts) from sources within the U.S., such as mutual funds.

The files contain a number of security reference data fields, facilitating the content into your security master including issuer name, Issuer name, Country of register, Multiple security Identifiers, CFI and CIK codes, Industry classifications (SIC, NAICS), Security type, Security Description, and Ticker symbol.

Coverage

North America - US Open-Ended Funds, Closed-End Funds, Exchange Traded Funds, and Real Estate Investment Trust.

Target Market

Brokerage (Retail and Institutional Brokerage Firms)

Brokerage has to supply their account holders with 1099 for tax purposes. These 1099s contain the total amount of dividends the account holder has received, applicable to the tax year, in addition to all the income classifications so they can file their tax returns accurately (ordinary income, short term cap gains, long term cap gains, return of capital, etc. plus the qualified portions for each income classification)

Clearing Firms and Trust Accounting Systems

They also have the same functional usage as Retail Brokerage

Facilitators

These are firms that the Retail Brokerage, Clearing Firms and Trust Accounting System may outsource the creation of the 1099s to.

Accounting Firms/Tax Preparation Services (H&R Block as an example plus individual accountants and small accounting firms)

These firms use more of a lookup service to obtain the tax liability for dividends and distributions when their client does not have 1099 (or lost it). They also might use it to double-check the actual dividends in addition to the income classifications (vs just the summary amounts).

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/91bhhy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-dividend-reclassification-service-2022-coverage-of-us-open-ended-funds-closed-end-funds-exchange-traded-funds-and-real-estate-investment-trusts-301480599.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

