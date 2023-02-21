U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

United States e-Commerce Salary+Skills Survey Pay Report 2023: Base Salary, Cash Bonus, and Relevant Skills and Certifications Pay

Research and Markets
·1 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. e-Commerce Salary+Skills Survey Pay Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete, up-to-the-minute view of what e-Commerce professionals in 65 U.S. cities are earning in base salary, cash bonus, and relevant skills and certifications pay. Includes detailed long-form job descriptions for all jobs in MSWord format.

These reports are provided in Excel format. Included in each report:

  • Base salary and cash bonus

  • 10/25/50/Average/75/90 percentiles; Cash Bonus; Total Direct Cash Compensation

  • Current cash pay premiums for specific skills and certifications

  • Detailed long-form job descriptions, continuously updated

Data collected/compiled through January 1, 2023, April 1, 2023, July 1, 2023, or October 1, 2023.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qlpy0-s-e-commerce?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


