United States e-Prescribing Markets 2022-2027: Investment in Digital Health & Uptake of Telehealth Services, Fueling EHR Innovation by Outsourcing e-Prescribing, & Solution Advancements

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. E-Prescribing Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report considers the present scenario of the U.S. e-prescribing market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply side of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

E-prescribing uses healthcare technologies to improve prescription accuracy, enhance patient safety, and ensure cost savings. Also, e-prescribing allows real-time, secure, and bi-directional electronic connectivity between prescribers and pharmacies. Telehealth in the country is also growing rapidly as healthcare providers are implementing more sophisticated health IT infrastructures.

The rise in third-party vendors offering add-on telehealth services and advancing practice management tools are allowing to integrate more consults into providers' workflow, and these advancements will boost the e-prescribing services in the market.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

  • In the e-prescribing market, electronic prescribing of medications has become one of the core functions of EHR that has been available for decades and is mainly used in acute care. Over the same period, other forms of HIT, including prescription monitoring programs and disease registries, began to be more widely deployed.

  • The EPCS technology can enable healthcare providers to directly integrate opioid prescription information into EHRs, which can improve patient safety, help prevent diversion, fraud, and the ECPS systems can streamline clinician workflow and reduce patient burden.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Several EHR vendors are integrating e-prescribing services into their EHR software to attract the attention of end-users utilizing the EHR services. These vendors are focusing on providing integrated e-prescribing services, contributing to the major share of the market.

  • Players who have significantly contributed to the growth of the US e-prescribing market are Surescripts, DrFirst, Practice Fusion, and Insync Healthcare Solutions. However, the market is expected to experience high growth and competition due to the growing small- and mid-size players collaborating with the technology providers to promote their e-prescribing solutions.

SNIPPETS

  • Rising concerns over medication and prescription errors resulting in drug overdose deaths are driving the demand for electronic prescribing, accelerating the growth of the US e-prescribing market.

  • High adoption of EHRs and the launch of new government initiatives and incentive policies are creating opportunities for emerging players, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Prominent Vendors

  • Athenahealth

  • Cerner Corporation

  • DrFirst

  • Henry Schein Inc.

  • InSync Healthcare Solutions

  • Practice Fusion Inc.

  • Surescripts

Other Prominent Vendors

  • AdvancedMD

  • Aegis Healthcare

  • Allscripts Healthcare

  • Bizmatics

  • Bravado Health

  • CareCloud

  • Change Healthcare

  • Chetu

  • Credible

  • Daw Systems

  • DoseSpot

  • Dr. Chrono

  • eClinicalWork

  • eMDs

  • Kareo

  • MD Toolbox

  • Medical Information Technology Inc

  • NextGen Healthcare

  • RXNT

  • SISGAIN

  • Streamline Healthcare Solutions

  • TenEleven Group

  • WebPT

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Features Of An Ideal Electronic Prescribing System
7.1.2 Standards For Electronic Prescription Systems
7.1.3 Covid-19 Impact On E-Prescribing In US

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Investment In Digital Health & Uptake Of Telehealth Services
8.2 AI To Eradicate Prescription Errors & Develop Indication-Based Prescribing Systems
8.3 Fueling EHR Innovation By Outsourcing E-Prescribing
8.4 Advancements In E-Prescribing Solutions

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Monitoring Use Of Controlled Substances
9.2 Government Initiatives & Incentive Programs For Adopting E-Prescribing
9.3 Automating Clinical Support Decisions & Reducing Manual Prescription Errors

10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 High Cost Of Deployment & Inadequate Security Concerns
10.2 Incompatible Software Systems & Complex Technologies
10.3 Absence Of Standardized Competence Leading To E-Formulary Errors

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 E-prescribing Type
11.2.2 Delivery Mode
11.2.3 Modality
11.2.4 Medication
11.2.5 End-users
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Standard E-Prescribing
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4 EPCS

13 Delivery Mode
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Web- & Cloud-Based
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4 On-Premise & Desktop

14 Modality
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Integrated
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4 Standalone

15 Medication Type
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Cardiovascular
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4 Oncology
15.5 Anti-Infectives
15.6 Behavioral & Mental Health
15.7 Pain Medication
15.8 Others

16 End-User
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Healthcare Facilities
16.3.1 Market Overview
16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.4 EHR, Telehealth, & Pharmacy Software Vendors
16.5 Independent & Specialty Pharmacies
16.6 PBM & Payors

17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Competition Overview
17.2 Market Share Analysis
17.2.1 Surescripts in E-prescribing Market
17.2.2 DrFirst in E-prescribing Market
17.2.3 Practice Fusion in E-prescribing Market
17.2.4 InSync Healthcare Solutions in E-prescribing Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7n35tx

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


