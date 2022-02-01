United States e-Prescribing Markets 2022-2027: Investment in Digital Health & Uptake of Telehealth Services, Fueling EHR Innovation by Outsourcing e-Prescribing, & Solution Advancements

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. E-Prescribing Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report considers the present scenario of the U.S. e-prescribing market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply side of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

E-prescribing uses healthcare technologies to improve prescription accuracy, enhance patient safety, and ensure cost savings. Also, e-prescribing allows real-time, secure, and bi-directional electronic connectivity between prescribers and pharmacies. Telehealth in the country is also growing rapidly as healthcare providers are implementing more sophisticated health IT infrastructures.

The rise in third-party vendors offering add-on telehealth services and advancing practice management tools are allowing to integrate more consults into providers' workflow, and these advancements will boost the e-prescribing services in the market.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

In the e-prescribing market, electronic prescribing of medications has become one of the core functions of EHR that has been available for decades and is mainly used in acute care. Over the same period, other forms of HIT, including prescription monitoring programs and disease registries, began to be more widely deployed.

The EPCS technology can enable healthcare providers to directly integrate opioid prescription information into EHRs, which can improve patient safety, help prevent diversion, fraud, and the ECPS systems can streamline clinician workflow and reduce patient burden.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Several EHR vendors are integrating e-prescribing services into their EHR software to attract the attention of end-users utilizing the EHR services. These vendors are focusing on providing integrated e-prescribing services, contributing to the major share of the market.

Players who have significantly contributed to the growth of the US e-prescribing market are Surescripts, DrFirst, Practice Fusion, and Insync Healthcare Solutions. However, the market is expected to experience high growth and competition due to the growing small- and mid-size players collaborating with the technology providers to promote their e-prescribing solutions.

SNIPPETS

Rising concerns over medication and prescription errors resulting in drug overdose deaths are driving the demand for electronic prescribing, accelerating the growth of the US e-prescribing market.

High adoption of EHRs and the launch of new government initiatives and incentive policies are creating opportunities for emerging players, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Prominent Vendors

Athenahealth

Cerner Corporation

DrFirst

Henry Schein Inc.

InSync Healthcare Solutions

Practice Fusion Inc.

Surescripts

Other Prominent Vendors

AdvancedMD

Aegis Healthcare

Allscripts Healthcare

Bizmatics

Bravado Health

CareCloud

Change Healthcare

Chetu

Credible

Daw Systems

DoseSpot

Dr. Chrono

eClinicalWork

eMDs

Kareo

MD Toolbox

Medical Information Technology Inc

NextGen Healthcare

RXNT

SISGAIN

Streamline Healthcare Solutions

TenEleven Group

WebPT

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Features Of An Ideal Electronic Prescribing System

7.1.2 Standards For Electronic Prescription Systems

7.1.3 Covid-19 Impact On E-Prescribing In US



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Investment In Digital Health & Uptake Of Telehealth Services

8.2 AI To Eradicate Prescription Errors & Develop Indication-Based Prescribing Systems

8.3 Fueling EHR Innovation By Outsourcing E-Prescribing

8.4 Advancements In E-Prescribing Solutions



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Monitoring Use Of Controlled Substances

9.2 Government Initiatives & Incentive Programs For Adopting E-Prescribing

9.3 Automating Clinical Support Decisions & Reducing Manual Prescription Errors



10 Market Growth Restraints

10.1 High Cost Of Deployment & Inadequate Security Concerns

10.2 Incompatible Software Systems & Complex Technologies

10.3 Absence Of Standardized Competence Leading To E-Formulary Errors



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2.1 E-prescribing Type

11.2.2 Delivery Mode

11.2.3 Modality

11.2.4 Medication

11.2.5 End-users

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Standard E-Prescribing

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.4 EPCS



13 Delivery Mode

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Web- & Cloud-Based

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4 On-Premise & Desktop



14 Modality

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Integrated

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4 Standalone



15 Medication Type

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Cardiovascular

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4 Oncology

15.5 Anti-Infectives

15.6 Behavioral & Mental Health

15.7 Pain Medication

15.8 Others

16 End-User

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Healthcare Facilities

16.3.1 Market Overview

16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.4 EHR, Telehealth, & Pharmacy Software Vendors

16.5 Independent & Specialty Pharmacies

16.6 PBM & Payors



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Competition Overview

17.2 Market Share Analysis

17.2.1 Surescripts in E-prescribing Market

17.2.2 DrFirst in E-prescribing Market

17.2.3 Practice Fusion in E-prescribing Market

17.2.4 InSync Healthcare Solutions in E-prescribing Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7n35tx

