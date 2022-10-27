U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,855.00
    +14.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,040.00
    +168.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,456.25
    +10.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,820.50
    +10.60 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.24
    +0.33 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.90
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.43
    -0.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0063
    -0.0023 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.39
    -1.07 (-3.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1590
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.8000
    -0.5600 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,725.65
    +305.06 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.53
    +14.95 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.34
    +22.27 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

United States Electric Power Industry Conference 2022: ISO Markets, Power Transactions, and Renewable Energy Resources (Houston, United States - December 6-7, 2022)

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Today's U.S. Electric Power Industry, ISO Markets, Power Transactions, and Renewable Energy Resources" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

If you want to truly understand the U.S. electric power industry, this course is for you.

This in-depth program provides a comprehensive and clear explanation of the structure, function, and current status of today's U. S. electric power industry; the many industry topics listed below; and how PPAs and other power transactions are done.

Each part of this complex industry will be explained piece-by-piece, and then the pieces will be integrated so that you will leave the seminar with an understanding of "how it all fits together."

What You Will Learn

  • The structure and function of the electric service system, its terminology and units, and the properties of electricity.

  • How the North American power grid is structured, how it operates and what the different types of electric generation are.

  • How control areas, balancing authorities, spinning reserves, AGC and security constrained environmental economic dispatch work.

  • Who the key players in the industry are, and why the industry is so difficult to restructure.

  • How cost-of-service utility ratemaking and open access deregulated markets work, and why open access retail electricity markets are finally developing in states that permit them.

  • What ISOs, RTOs, ITCs and merchant transmission companies are, and how they operate.

  • What the smart grid, demand side management ("DSM"), distributed energy resources ("DER") and demand response ("DR") are, and how these forms of "virtual generation" and renewable energy resources are disrupting the U.S. power industry.

  • The opportunities and challenges associated with wind, solar and other renewables.

  • How ISO Day-Ahead energy auction markets operate in PJM, New York, Texas, California, MISO and other ISO areas;

  • What locational marginal pricing (LMP) is and why it is important; how Day-Ahead and Real Time LMP is applied in the ISO markets, and why FTRs, TCCs, CRRs, TCRs, virtual bids ("Incs & Decs") and convergence bidding are important to understand.

  • What capacity markets and resource adequacy are, and how this important issue relates to demand response, DER ,and demand side management and affects the integration of wind, solar and other renewables into the existing power grid.

  • An overview of Utility scale solar, rooftop solar, and net metering, and wind and other renewable energy resources.

  • What the Western Grid "Energy Imbalance Market" is, and why it is important to understand Community Choice Aggregators, the California "Duck Curve" and "FRAC-MOO."

Who Should Attend:

Among those who will benefit from this seminar include energy and electric power executives; attorneys; government regulators; traders & trading support staff; marketing, sales, purchasing & risk management personnel; accountants & auditors; plant operators; engineers; and corporate planners.

Types of companies that typically attend this program include energy producers and marketers; utilities; banks & financial houses; industrial companies; accounting, consulting & law firms; municipal utilities; government regulators and electric generators.

Key Topics Covered:

DAY 1

  • The properties and terminology of electricity - current, power, var, voltage, etc.

  • An overview of the electric service system, and how it works.

  • The structure and function of the North American power grid.

  • How control areas & balancing authorities operate, what spinning reserves are, and how the lights are kept on.

  • The pros and cons of different sources of electric generation ( coal, natural gas, nuclear, renewables ), and how they work.

  • How cost-of-service ratemaking and retail open access markets work

  • Why open access retail electricity markets are finally developing in states that permit them.

  • Who the various industry participants are and their roles.

  • Why restructuring today's power markets is such a complicated task.

  • The difference between ISOs, RTOs, ITCs and merchant transmission companies.

  • Why it is so difficult to build new high voltage power lines.

  • How ISO Day-Ahead energy energy auction markets operate in PJM, New York, Texas, California, MISO and other ISO areas.

  • What locational marginal pricing (LMP) is, and why it is important.

  • How Day-Ahead and Real Time LMP applied and managed in the ISO markets.

  • Virtual bids ("Incs & Decs") and convergence bidding and what their purpose is.

  • Financial transmission rights ("FTRs"), congestion revenue rights ("CRRs"), TCCs, TCRs and TRs.

  • Forward capacity markets, resource adequacy and generation reserve margins.

DAY 2

  • Wind, utility scale solar, rooftop solar, community solar, and the net metering debate.

  • The opportunities, challenges and risks associated with wind, solar and other renewables.

  • The smart grid, demand side management ("DSM"), distributed energy resources ("DER") and demand response ("DR"), and why these assets are forms of "virtual" electric generation..

  • How wind, solar, DER, DSM, demand response and conservation are disrupting the U.S. power industry

  • The Western Grid "Energy Imbalance Market," The California "Duck Curve" and California's "FRAC-MOO."

  • The fundamentals of bilateral power transaction-units, concepts and terminology.

  • Common contract language used for bilateral power transactions.

  • Point-to-Point Firm, Network Firm, and Non-Firm transmission service, and how to buy transmission contracts on OASIS.

  • How to transport physical power using purchased transmission service and the purpose of NERC tags.

  • What "seller's choice" and "buyer's choice" are, and how forward "daisy chains" form at virtual trading hubs.

  • The difference between physical, scheduled and contract path power flows, and why power transactions have nothing to do with the flow of electrons.

  • How trading floors and futures exchanges help commercial players manage risk.

  • How and why physical power transactions are often "booked-out" and settled in cash.

  • How any why companies often move physical power financially causing it to 'jump' between regions.

  • An introduction to electricity cash settled futures, swaps, and CFDs, and how these products relate to ISO administered financial transmission rights (FTRs), congestion revenue rights (CRRs) and TCCs.

  • Detailed examples of how to execute wholesale and retail power marketing transactions both within and outside of an ISO area-- including commonly used contract language & NERC tags; how to manage price, LMP, basis, delivery, volumetric, intermittency and operational risks; and the importance of including NITS, TAC, UCAP, resource adequacy and ancillary service charges.

  • The difference between operating, economic, market and negotiated heat rates, and what the terms spark spread, dark spread and bark spread mean.

  • What "tolling deals" are, and how the powerful technique of heat-rate-linked power transactions can be used.

  • How a natural gas-fired generating plant is a call option on the spark spread, what "optionality" means, and a simple rule to use to optimize the economics of a natural gas or coal -fired merchant generating

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o4sehm


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Plug Power Cuts Estimates For 2022 Revenue; Is PLUG Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Musk Tells Twitter Employees He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk told Twitter Inc. employees on Wednesday that he doesn’t plan to cut 75% of the staff when he takes over the company, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineMusk, whose $44 billion deal for Twitter is on trac

  • Tesla under criminal investigation by DOJ over autopilot accidents

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs reports on the DOJ probe investigating Tesla's autopilot feature following numerous accidennts.

  • Meta stock slides on Q3 earnings miss, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Meta's third-quarter earnings results, which beat on revenue.

  • The US now has just 25 days of diesel supply — the lowest since 2008. Here's why that's more alarming than a dwindling 'oil piggy bank'

    Record low supply + record high demand = higher costs for everything

  • Nvidia Leads Chip Stocks Higher on Meta’s Planned Tech Binge

    (Bloomberg) -- Buried in a gloomy earnings report from Meta Platforms Inc. was a bit of good news -- just not for the Facebook parent company.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineThe shares of companies that supply data centers gained after Meta Platforms said it’s planning t

  • Facebook and Google grew into tech titans by ignoring Wall Street. Now it could lead to their downfall

    In the thick of a slowdown in ad spending and with a potential recession looming, Wall Street is sending obvious signals that Google and Facebook need to tighten their belts. And it is time for executives to listen.

  • Meta earnings miss on revenue, offers lighter-than-expected Q4 guidance

    Meta reported Q3 earnings missing on earnings per share, while offering lighter-than-expected guidance.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • AB InBev raises 2022 outlook as beer sales accelerate

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday as beer sales accelerated, and also raised its 2022 outlook to the top-end of its previous forecast range. AB InBev, the maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois, sold 3.7% more beer and other drinks during July-Sept, a growth rate faster than that seen in the first or second quarters, with strong expansion in Mexico and South Africa. "We continue to see strong consumer demand for our portfolio and a resilient beer category as we navigate the dynamic operating environment," Chief Executive Michel Doukeris said in a statement.

  • Zuckerberg Asks for ‘Patience’ as Meta’s Costs Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg asked investors for patience with the social-media giant’s swelling investments in unproven bets at an already-challenging time for digital-advertising companies.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineTh

  • Elon Musk set to address Twitter employees on Friday

    Yahoo Finance Live look at Elon Musk's reported trips to Twitter headquarters ahead of his employee address this Friday.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Meta, Ford, ServiceNow and more

    Meta, Ford, and ServiceNow are among the top trending stocks in extended trading Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

  • Tesla’s Lithium Supply Talks Collapse With Australian Miner Core

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s efforts to agree a lithium supply pact with Australian miner Core Lithium Ltd. fell through after months of negotiations against a backdrop of rocketing prices.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineA deadline for concluding the terms of a four-year

  • Why Microsoft Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) fell 7.7% on Wednesday after the tech giant told investors to brace for a steep downturn in the personal computer (PC) market and a decelerating pace of expansion in the cloud. Microsoft's revenue grew by 11% year over year to $50.1 billion in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on Sept. 30. Excluding foreign exchange fluctuations, the software maker's sales rose by 16%.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $22.81, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day.

  • Gutsy Investors Load Up On 10 Stocks In Sudden $2.4 Trillion Rally

    Many S&P 500 investors are still hiding from the bear. But some are stepping in front of what they think is a moneymaking moment.

  • Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Shopify's (SHOP) third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of merchant-friendly solutions, despite the challenging macro environment and higher inflation.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Never Mind Microsoft and Alphabet. This Is the More Ominous Sign for Tech.

    SK Hynix and Texas Instruments offer more insight into what’s next for the industry—and the economy.