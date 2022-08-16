United States Electric Vehicles and the Smart Home Consumer Report 2022: A Major Crossover Between EV and Smart Home Adoption
DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Electric Vehicles and the Smart Home" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research measures adoption of EVs, including the charging and usage habits of owners, purchase intention for non-owners, and examines the barriers to buying.
With governments around the globe, major car makers, and big tech all investing in electric vehicles, the market is primed for growth.
It also analyzes consumer interest in utilizing their EV as a connected car and as an energy storage device.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
High Familiarity with Electric Vehicles
EV Owner Demographics
EV Owner Experience
Monthly EV Charging Frequency by Type of Location
Tech Affinity Correlates with of EV Interest
Major Crossover Between EV and Smart Home Adoption
Modified Their Home for Energy Savings
Use Special Energy Programs Offered by Electricity Provider
Willingness to Adjust or Allow Utility to Delay EV Charging Until After Peak Periods
EVs Entering the Vehicle Market
Type of Vehicle Owned
Ownership of Plug-in Electric Vehicle
Vehicle Ownership by Types
Likelihood of Purchasing a Vehicle in Next 12 Months
Vehicle Intenders' Shopping Process
High Intention of Purchasing EV Among Non-Owners
Likelihood of Purchasing EV in the Future
Most Likely Type Among All Vehicle Intenders (Q4/2021)
EV Purchase Intention by Type of Vehicle Intend to Buy
Overall Perceptions of EVs and their Features
High Familiarity with Electric Vehicles
Familiarity with EVs by Car Ownership & Purchase Intention
High Familiarity with EVs by Active Vehicle Shoppers
Quantity of Research of Electric Vehicles Unique Technology
High EV Familiarity by Type of Future Vehicle
High Familiarity with EV by Demographic Factors
EV Familiarity by Gender
EV Familiarity by Ethnic Heritage
Attitudes Toward Electric Vehicles Among Non-EV Owners
The Value Proposition of EVs
Familiarity with Electric Vehicle Benefits
Value of Advanced EV Features Today
Value of EV Features in Development
Familiarity with Electric Vehicles "Connected" Features
Valuable Features of Electric Vehicles - "Connected" Car Tech
Today's EV Owners
EV Ownership by Demographic and Housing Factors
Type of Vehicle Owned by Children at Home
Type of Vehicle Owned by Household Size
Type of Vehicle Owned by Adoption Segment
Smart Home Device Ownership by EV Ownership
Security System Ownership by EV Ownership
Energy Saving Actions Segments by EV Ownership
Home Energy Equipment Ownership by EV Ownership
EV Owner Experiences and Perspectives
EV Owner Experience: Net Promoter Score
Frequency of Performing Driving Tasks with an EV
EV Ownership Pain Points: Expectations vs. Reality
Energy Program Familiarity by EV Ownership
Energy Program Use by EV Ownership
Previously Used Energy Program by EV Ownership
Information Source Channel of EV Special Plan
Preferred Topic Provided by Dealers During Purchase
Charging Experiences and Preferences
Frequency of Charging Electric Vehicles, YoY
Electric Vehicles Long Time Charging Frequency
Electric Vehicles Charging Frequency by Locations
Preferred Charging Location of Electric Vehicles
Understanding the Disinterested: Purchase Incentives and Inhibitors
Purchase Incentives for Consumers Who Do Not Own Or Intend To Own an EV
Quantifying EV Purchase Incentives: Widespread Availability of Charging Stations
Quantifying EV Purchase Incentives: Tax Break
Quantifying EV Purchase Incentives: Tax Break by Income
Quantifying EV Purchase Incentives: Monthly Fuel Savings
Electric Vehicle Purchase Inhibitors
Electric Vehicle Purchase Inhibitors by Race or Ethnicity
Electric Vehicle Purchase Inhibitors by Gender
Electric Vehicle Purchase Inhibitors by Income
Electric Vehicle Purchase Inhibitors by Children at Home
Electric Vehicle Purchase Inhibitors by Energy Saving Action Segments
Electric Vehicle Purchase Inhibitors by Residency Area
Intenders: Consumers Likely to Buy an EV
Type of Vehicle Owned Among EV Intenders
EV Purchase Intention by Type of Vehicle Owned
Tech Affinity Among EV Owner & Intender Segments
Smart Home and Security System Ownership
Willingness to Adjust or Allow Utility to Delay EV Charging Until After Peak Periods
Modified Their Home for Energy Savings
EV Owner & Intender Segment by Demographic and Housing Factors
The Types of Vehicles EV-intenders Want
Type of Vehicle Preferred by EV Intenders Grouped by Income
Type of Car Intend to Buy by EV Owner & Intender Segment
Type of Vehicle Preferred by EV Intenders Grouped by Children at Home
Type of Car Intend to Buy by Residency Area
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4suhih
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-electric-vehicles-and-the-smart-home-consumer-report-2022-a-major-crossover-between-ev-and-smart-home-adoption-301606889.html
SOURCE Research and Markets