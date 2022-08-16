United States Electric Vehicles and the Smart Home Consumer Report 2022: A Major Crossover Between EV and Smart Home Adoption

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Electric Vehicles and the Smart Home" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research measures adoption of EVs, including the charging and usage habits of owners, purchase intention for non-owners, and examines the barriers to buying.

With governments around the globe, major car makers, and big tech all investing in electric vehicles, the market is primed for growth.

It also analyzes consumer interest in utilizing their EV as a connected car and as an energy storage device.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

High Familiarity with Electric Vehicles

EV Owner Demographics

EV Owner Experience

Monthly EV Charging Frequency by Type of Location

Tech Affinity Correlates with of EV Interest

Major Crossover Between EV and Smart Home Adoption

Modified Their Home for Energy Savings

Use Special Energy Programs Offered by Electricity Provider

Willingness to Adjust or Allow Utility to Delay EV Charging Until After Peak Periods

EVs Entering the Vehicle Market

Type of Vehicle Owned

Ownership of Plug-in Electric Vehicle

Vehicle Ownership by Types

Likelihood of Purchasing a Vehicle in Next 12 Months

Vehicle Intenders' Shopping Process

High Intention of Purchasing EV Among Non-Owners

Likelihood of Purchasing EV in the Future

Most Likely Type Among All Vehicle Intenders (Q4/2021)

EV Purchase Intention by Type of Vehicle Intend to Buy

Overall Perceptions of EVs and their Features

High Familiarity with Electric Vehicles

Familiarity with EVs by Car Ownership & Purchase Intention

High Familiarity with EVs by Active Vehicle Shoppers

Quantity of Research of Electric Vehicles Unique Technology

High EV Familiarity by Type of Future Vehicle

High Familiarity with EV by Demographic Factors

EV Familiarity by Gender

EV Familiarity by Ethnic Heritage

Attitudes Toward Electric Vehicles Among Non-EV Owners

The Value Proposition of EVs

Familiarity with Electric Vehicle Benefits

Value of Advanced EV Features Today

Value of EV Features in Development

Familiarity with Electric Vehicles "Connected" Features

Valuable Features of Electric Vehicles - "Connected" Car Tech

Today's EV Owners

EV Ownership by Demographic and Housing Factors

Type of Vehicle Owned by Children at Home

Type of Vehicle Owned by Household Size

Type of Vehicle Owned by Adoption Segment

Smart Home Device Ownership by EV Ownership

Security System Ownership by EV Ownership

Energy Saving Actions Segments by EV Ownership

Home Energy Equipment Ownership by EV Ownership

EV Owner Experiences and Perspectives

EV Owner Experience: Net Promoter Score

Frequency of Performing Driving Tasks with an EV

EV Ownership Pain Points: Expectations vs. Reality

Energy Program Familiarity by EV Ownership

Energy Program Use by EV Ownership

Previously Used Energy Program by EV Ownership

Information Source Channel of EV Special Plan

Preferred Topic Provided by Dealers During Purchase

Charging Experiences and Preferences

Frequency of Charging Electric Vehicles, YoY

Electric Vehicles Long Time Charging Frequency

Electric Vehicles Charging Frequency by Locations

Preferred Charging Location of Electric Vehicles

Understanding the Disinterested: Purchase Incentives and Inhibitors

Purchase Incentives for Consumers Who Do Not Own Or Intend To Own an EV

Quantifying EV Purchase Incentives: Widespread Availability of Charging Stations

Quantifying EV Purchase Incentives: Tax Break

Quantifying EV Purchase Incentives: Tax Break by Income

Quantifying EV Purchase Incentives: Monthly Fuel Savings

Electric Vehicle Purchase Inhibitors

Electric Vehicle Purchase Inhibitors by Race or Ethnicity

Electric Vehicle Purchase Inhibitors by Gender

Electric Vehicle Purchase Inhibitors by Income

Electric Vehicle Purchase Inhibitors by Children at Home

Electric Vehicle Purchase Inhibitors by Energy Saving Action Segments

Electric Vehicle Purchase Inhibitors by Residency Area

Intenders: Consumers Likely to Buy an EV

Type of Vehicle Owned Among EV Intenders

EV Purchase Intention by Type of Vehicle Owned

Tech Affinity Among EV Owner & Intender Segments

Smart Home and Security System Ownership

Willingness to Adjust or Allow Utility to Delay EV Charging Until After Peak Periods

Modified Their Home for Energy Savings

EV Owner & Intender Segment by Demographic and Housing Factors

The Types of Vehicles EV-intenders Want

Type of Vehicle Preferred by EV Intenders Grouped by Income

Type of Car Intend to Buy by EV Owner & Intender Segment

Type of Vehicle Preferred by EV Intenders Grouped by Children at Home

Type of Car Intend to Buy by Residency Area

Appendix

