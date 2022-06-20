United States Electricity Transmission Industry Report 2022
This report will analyse the historical network growth and future network development and investment plans.
It will provide an overview of the industry structure and discuss the policy and regulatory developments impacting grid investments, including offshore wind energy.
The electricity transmission sector in the US is set for very significant growth. The federal government has announced ambitious targets of achieving 100 per cent carbon-free electricity by 2035 and 30 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030.
Expansion and modernisation of the nation's aging and integration of the regionally siloed electric transmission system will be critical to accommodate increasing levels of renewable energy.
The federal government's recent legislation and funding support to modernise electricity grids, reduce congestion, and fast-track permitting will help create the needed grid infrastructure. Utilities are also gearing up to meet the clean energy challenge by formulating plans to improve the system resilience, security, and hardening to withstand adverse weather.
The report will profile the leading transmission players, compare their financial performance and discuss their growth plans. It will also include a detailed and up-to-date database of upcoming transmission projects in the US.
The report will have five distinct sections.
Part 1 will be the executive summary of the report.
Part 2 will analyse the performance of the US' electric transmission industry over the five years (2017-21) and present investment forecasts and expected network growth for 2022-26. It will assess the key policy and regulatory developments and trends shaping the sector. It will cover the following topics:
Industry structure and key players
Sector size and growth
Policy and regulatory developments
Network growth and investment outlook
Focus on offshore wind transmission
Part 3 will cover detailed profiles of the top 30 transmission players and compare their network growth and financial performance.
Part 4 will consist of a database of key upcoming transmission projects (~125 projects). This section will also analyse the project database in terms of voltage level, technology, type and status.
Part 5 will be the appendix and provide sources, methodology, and a list of abbreviations.
This report and database are indispensable for any organisation interested in the US transmission industry - utilities, system operators, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, EPC contractors, service and technology providers, investors/lenders, research organisations, industry consultants, regulatory agencies
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 2: SECTOR TRENDS, GROWTH AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
2.1 INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND KEY PLAYERS
Industry structure
Regulatory framework and key institutions
Key transmission players
2.2 SECTOR SIZE AND GROWTH
Growth in transmission line length, 2017-21
Line length by voltage (kV)
Line length by technology (AC and DC)
Growth in capital expenditure, 2017-21
2.3 POLICY AND REGULATORY DEVELOPMENTS
Overview of key policy and regulatory announcements
Climate goals and net zero emissions targets
Federal-level initiatives for grid expansion
Key RTO/ISO-level initiatives for transmission
2.4 NETWORK GROWTH AND INVESTMENT OUTLOOK
Key growth drivers
Future demand and expected generation mix, by 2026
Expected transmission network expansion
Transmission line length addition, 2022-26
Transformer capacity addition, 2022-26
Forecasted investment in the transmission network, 2022-26
Investment plans of leading TSOs
2.5 FOCUS ON OFFSHORE WIND TRANSMISSION
Offshore wind plans and targets
Policy and regulatory announcements at federal level
Offshore wind and transmission developments in key states
Upcoming offshore wind capacity and transmission projects
PART 3: KEY TRANSMISSION PLAYERS AND THEIR PERFORMANCE (TOP 30 TSOS)
3.1 TRENDS IN PERFORMANCE OF LEADING TSOS
Growth in transmission network
Line length
Financial performance
Revenue
Net profits
Return on equity
Debt to equity ratio
Profit margin
Trends in past capex
3.2 TSO PROFILES
Ameren Corporation
American Electric Power
American Transmission Company
Avangrid (Iberdrola USA)
Bonneville Power Administration
CentrePoint Energy
Dominion Energy
Duke Energy
Entergy Corporation
Evergy Incorporated
Exelon Corporation
FirstEnergy Corporation
ITC Holdings
MidAmerican Energy Company
National Grid USA
New York Power Authority
NextEra Energy
NorthWestern Energy
NV Energy
Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company
Oncor Electric Delivery
Pacific Gas and Electric Corporation
PacifiCorp
PNM Resources
PPL Corporation
Public Service Electric & Gas
Southern California Edison
Southern Company
Tennessee Valley Authority
Xcel Energy
PART 4: UPCOMING TRANSMISSION PROJECTS (~125 PROJETCS)
4.1 ANALYSIS OF UPCOMING PROJECT PIPELINE
Overview
Project pipeline analysis
By voltage level
By technology
By type
By status
4.2 UPCOMING PROJECTS DATABASE (EXCEL FORMAT)
The database will provide detailed and up-to-date information on high-voltage transmission line and substation projects expected to come up in the US over the next decade.
PART 5: APPENDIX
