U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,309.50
    -17.75 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,427.00
    -156.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,783.25
    -56.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.10
    -5.70 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.77
    +2.09 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.00
    +14.40 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0913
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8040
    +0.0800 (+4.64%)
     

  • Vix

    33.00
    +2.52 (+8.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3185
    -0.0062 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3000
    +0.5200 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,184.06
    +401.71 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    883.84
    -43.85 (-4.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,981.13
    -6.01 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     

United States Embedded Finance Market Report 2022-2029: Growing Efforts of Embedded Payment Providers to Replace the Old Payments Infrastructure with New Technologies

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

United States's Embedded Finance industry is expected to grow by 39.3% on annual basis to reach US$67,562.0 million in 2022.

The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 23.5% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$67,562.0 million in 2022 to reach US$212,862.3 million by 2029.

Growing demand for protected experiences by customers in their online transactions has pushed insurtech firms to offer personalized insurance in the United States.

  • In July 2021, Seeto, which focuses on helping e-commerce firms build embedded coverage, joined Pattern, an insurtech start-up in the United States, to offer innovative parametric and traditional insurance cover as part of the embedded insurance experience.

The United States is also expected to witness significant growth in the demand for pet insurance. Pet adoption is continuously rising, resulting in increased demand for embedded insurance for pets. Market players are introducing new offerings to tap this prevailing opportunity.

  • In September 2021, AI-powered insurtech Lemonade launched a new pet insurance solution that has been designed for puppies and kittens. The publisher expects further growth in the product offerings to satisfy the growing demand for pet insurance in the country.

Moreover, to accelerate the growth and capitalize on the growing insurance industry, the digital insurance market players are raising funds in the United States.

  • In August 2021, DealerPolicy, a digital insurance marketplace for retail car sellers and buyers, announced that the firm had raised US$110 million in a Series C funding round. Notably, the firm is planning to use it to accelerate growth and launch new insurance offerings for dealers and car buyers, therefore enabling auto insurance to be integrated online and at the point of sale.

Small and mid-sized businesses based in the United States are finding it difficult to acquire bank loans. Therefore, an increasing number of businesses are looking to alternate sources of finance, resulting in the growth of the embedded lending market. The global pandemic has further accelerated this trend, and the demand for embedded lending is expected to grow at an incredible pace in the upcoming years.

To accelerate the growth and capitalize on the growing lending industry, the market players are raising funding rounds in the United States. An increase in funding activities is expected to promote the development of new technologies and new product offerings in the market.

  • United States-based Sivo, a fintech that was founded in July 2020, raised US$ 5 million by March 2021. Sivo is targeting to power the next generation of lending start-ups with its debt-as-a-service offerings. The publisher expects growth in new players to enter the market over the next four to eight quarters.

Market players are also making efforts to innovate and provide additional features in their offerings.

  • In October 2021, Bond Financial Technologies, Inc, a United States-based enterprise-grade platform for embedded finance, announced the launch of its latest product Bond Embedded Credit.

The landscape for real-time payments services in the United States has changed dramatically in recent years. Revolution and advancements in technology are fueling the demand for real-time payments and changing the way money travels between financial institutions, governments, enterprises, and consumers.

However, the United States is now dealing with a deteriorating payment and banking infrastructure. While certain businesses were still working on payment rails-built decades ago, others embraced the speed and sophistication of new technology put forth by a new generation of fintech and innovators.

Growing efforts of embedded payment providers to replace the old payments infrastructure with new technologies are expected to propel market growth. Embedded payment providers are teaming up with social media platforms to capitalize on their massive client base.

  • In May 2020, Shopify, a Canadian e-commerce platform, teamed with Facebook Pay to provide a new way for users to purchase items from merchants in the United States.

Scope

United States Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

United States Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

  • Business Lending

  • Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

  • Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

  • Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

  • Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

  • Embedded Lending in Real Estate

  • Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

  • Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

  • Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

  • Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

  • Embedded Lending in Other

United States Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

  • Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

  • Embedded Insurance in Automotive

  • Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

  • Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

  • Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

  • Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

  • Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

  • Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

United States Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

  • B2B

  • B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

  • Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

  • Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

  • Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

  • Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

  • Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

  • Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

  • Embedded Payment in Other

United States Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lfpflu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-embedded-finance-market-report-2022-2029-growing-efforts-of-embedded-payment-providers-to-replace-the-old-payments-infrastructure-with-new-technologies-301496587.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Why GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen is using his billions to attack Bed Bath & Beyond

    Bed Bath & Beyond is under siege from GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen.

  • Russian rouble hits new record low in thin offshore trade

    Russia's rouble tumbled to a fresh record low in thin offshore trade on Monday, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble weakened to 133.5 to the dollar after closing at 121.037 on Friday, according to Refinitiv data. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 141.00 to the dollar.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    The crowd at the no-cost, no-account-minimum stock-trading platform is picking some surprisingly serious names.

  • 3 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

    Turning the calendar to March, folks may be hoping for a rebound in the stock market -- or at the very least, for the bleeding to stop. What we do know, however, is that buying and holding quality dividend stocks has historically been a great way to generate passive income from companies with the staying power to outlast tough times. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Chemours (NYSE: CC), and nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are three dividend stocks worth considering for March and beyond.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Doubles After Ryan Cohen Takes Big Stake

    Bed Bath & Beyond stock doubled in premarket trading Monday after GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen took a big stake in the home-goods retailer and urged it to explore strategic alternatives, including a full sale of the company. Cohen, who co-founded online pet products retailer Chewy (ticker: CHWY) owns a 9.8% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond through his investment firm, RC Ventures LLC, according to a letter sent to its board Sunday. Bed Bath & Beyond said that it will “carefully review” the letter from RC Ventures and hopes to “engage constructively around the ideas they have put forth.”

  • Tesla Stock Was Moved by Germany and Russia Last Week. China Moves It This Week.

    Sales and production data this week from Tesla's Shanghai facility should be a big factor in the trading of the stock.

  • Alberta oil can be a solution to U.S. energy supply crunch - minister

    Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing region, can help alleviate the global oil supply crunch caused by energy disruptions, Alberta energy minister, Sonya Savage, said on Sunday. Alberta has some spare pipeline and rail capacity and can move more oil to the United States, Savage said in Houston ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference by S&P Global. "We are the solution, not Venezuela and others," Savage told Reuters, an apparent reference to U.S. sending a delegation to Caracas last week to discuss an easing of U.S. oil sanctions.

  • Vermilion Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.06 CDN per share payable on April 18, 2022 to all shareholders of record on March 31, 2022. The ex-dividend date for this payment is March 30, 2022. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

  • U.S. Retirement Funds, Heavy on Stocks, Brace for Losses

    Volatile stock markets are eroding the retirement savings of America’s teachers and firefighters after public pension systems ended last year with equity holdings at a 10-year high. Public pension funds had a median 61% of their assets in stocks as of Dec. 31, up from 54% 10 years ago, according to Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service. Since then, the Russia-Ukraine War and expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this month have battered equity prices, reducing those holdings by billions of dollars.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Surges as Cohen Pushes for Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares rallied in premarket trading Monday after Ryan Cohen’s investment firm RC Ventures disclosed a 9.8% stake in the retailer and asked that it consider a sale of the whole company.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps

  • Worried About Another Market Crash? Buy Amazon.

    The stock market got off to a weak start this year -- and Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine has added to concerns. The S&P 500 Index now is down more than 9% since Dec. 31. If you're worried about another market crash, you're surely not alone.

  • Occidental Stock Surges As Carl Icahn Exits, Warren Buffett Boosts Stake

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has boosted his bet on Occidental Petroleum just as activist Carl Icahn sold the last of his stake in the Houston-based energy group.

  • Oil Traders Bet Prices Will Pass $200 a Barrel This Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders piled into options that oil could surge even further after rising to the highest since 2008, with some even placing low-cost bets that futures surpass $200 before the end of March.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chanc

  • This is the No. 1 reason Americans get denied a mortgage — and it’s not the reason you might think

    An unfavorable debt-to-income ratio (DTI), which was responsible for 32% of all denials. “The debt-to-income ratio is historically the top reason for denials, it was in pre-pandemic 2019 too,” explains Elizabeth Renter, data analyst at NerdWallet.

  • Etoro Apologizes After Liquidating Its Clients' Russian Stocks

    The trading platform took an unprecedented action without warning its customers who do not hide their anger and frustration.

  • Tesla's on the Rise, but This Nasdaq Meme Stock Is Monday's Big Premarket Winner

    The stock market has been on edge since Russia invaded Ukraine, and in addition to the human devastation, the impacts have rippled across the financial markets. Oil prices soared Monday morning above $125 per barrel, and fears about the potential fallout across the globe sent futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) down 1% in premarket trading as of 7:30 a.m. ET on Monday. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a hot-button stock for investors for a long time, and shares of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer moved modestly higher even in a falling market.

  • 2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The stock markets face several headwinds in the near term, causing a sell-off. The company formerly known as Facebook is reeling -- down 39% in 2022. After more than a decade of double-digit revenue growth, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) expects 2022 to be the end of that streak.

  • Another Rally Coming in This Trading Market

    For example, the CBOE Volatility Index hasn't gotten jumpy yet but rather has spent an awful lot of time chopping about. Now I grant you there is an awful lot of resistance overhead, starting at 15,750 but again, I think this is one index to watch closely.