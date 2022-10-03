U.S. markets open in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,605.00
    +3.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,888.00
    +87.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,001.25
    -34.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,679.40
    +9.60 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.62
    +3.13 (+3.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.10
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.38
    +0.34 (+1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9778
    -0.0023 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.23
    +0.39 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1198
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.1200
    +0.3910 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,196.88
    +73.89 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.43
    -7.00 (-1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.06
    -35.75 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

United States Employee Assistance Program Services Market Outlook 2022-2027: The Market is Witnessing Consolidation, Albeit at a Slow Pace

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

U.S. Employee Assistance Program Services Market

U.S. Employee Assistance Program Services Market
U.S. Employee Assistance Program Services Market

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Employee Assistance Program Services Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market is expected to reach a value of $3,107.19 million from $1,630 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 11.4%

It is no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the workforce's mental, physical, and financial health. The pandemic has increased the need to address employees' mental and physical health issues in an already challenged system.

While businesses have found ways to physically protect their employees by providing tech support and introducing new leave policies, the disruption it has caused in mental assistance is expected to continue. The uncertainty around family, finances, health, and other concerns has created an environment brewing behavioral health issues.

Health issues such as migraine and depression contribute to around 13% of the losses caused due to ill health at work, and there are high chances that it is caused due to mental pressure and stress. Owing to such factors, employers in the US face significant difficulties, such as lack of productivity and the need to hire, which eventually results in huge costs incurred for employers.

As a result, employers in the country have become concerned about reducing these costs by providing assistance programs. This concept witnessed a significant boost by the end of 2020 when the economy started to rise again and offices began to open.

Financial, mental, and physical assistance are directly linked. Financial stress, aggravated by COVID-19, is the leading cause of lost productivity, unplanned absences, lower job performance, and more significant distractions among employees. Financial stress impacts emotional and physical well-being. A financial literacy program is considered suitable for the company's bottom line.

Improving financial literacy increases productivity boosts job satisfaction, and saves health care costs and turnover. Several vendors have introduced a financial assistance program due to the pandemic, coupled with modern digital solutions and human support, thus boosting the EAP services market.

OPPORTUNITIES & CHALLENGE ANALYSIS

Mental & Physical Health Awareness via Social Media Platforms

Several social media platforms are fit for various purposes and people. If Snapchat is widely popular amongst youngsters, LinkedIn can connect to a clan of professionals. Nevertheless, specific topics are relevant to the entire population irrespective of profession, background, interests, or culture, such as assistance, be it mental, physical, or both.

Given the popularity amassed and the amount of time an average individual spends in a day scrolling through social media, it has perhaps become the best and the fastest way to spread awareness regarding mental wellness and physical assistance. Using relevant hashtags can turn a discussion into a trending topic, thus gaining popularity and the necessary attention from EAP service providers.

Constant Struggle for Employee Engagement and Participation

While assistance programs have been well-intentioned efforts by employers to create a better quality of life for their employees, there has been significant debate on whether they work due to largely unsuccessful assistance outcomes. This is either because participation is low or the level of engagement is negligible.

Moreover, lack of awareness among employees is a significant issue. It is evident that even if there is a program in place for the betterment of employees, it does not guarantee employee participation if there is a lack of interest among the workforce. While incentives have solved the problem of involvement to a certain degree, these programs still seem superfluous as they do not necessarily improve employees' well-being due to lack of engagement.

Rising Demand for Financial Assistance

Often, employees are not motivated to fix their finances since it drains their energy. For such employees, incentives are a documented success in spurring behavioral change. To combat the well-behind lag of participation, corporates are ratcheting up the incentives offered in combination with assistance programs. They were unheard of half a decade ago but are now gaining popularity rapidly. Vendors are designing incentive programs that are in sync with the goals and objectives of the company. Modest financial incentive programs are mainly effective.

CompetitiveLandscape

The EAP services market in the US is highly fragmented, with several small vendors operating. However, the market is witnessing consolidation, albeit at a slow pace.

Vendors are also looking at new ways to deliver corporate assistance programs using the potential of digital technology to host virtual screenings and offer information via company portals. Moreover, it is increasingly being guided by the roots of CRM as employers look to dynamically tailor their programs and provide an experience that is personal and individualized. For instance, targeting offerings based explicitly on employee health risks and conducting feedback surveys.

Over the past couple of years, however, the market has witnessed the entry of many external players, such as in-house services by large businesses and other entities in the health and fitness space that offer membership discounts to drive up their share in the market.

Mergers and acquisitions are expected within the industry as players look to expand and become more comprehensive in their offerings. A trend witnessed among vendors in a landscape where consolidation is taking place is the focus on merging two platforms. As prominent players join hands, resources are spent on connecting rather than innovation.

The leading market players include:

  • ComPsych Corporation

  • Canopy

  • Continuum

  • Empathia

  • AllOne Health Resources

  • KGA

  • McLaughlin Young

  • New Avenues

  • SWEAP Connections

  • LifeWorks

  • Beacon Health Options

  • Ceridian HCM

  • My Secure Advantage

  • Novant Health

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Service Type
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Delivery Model
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Interaction Platform
4.3.4 Market Segmentation Based on Gender
4.3.5 Market Segmentation Based on Industry

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Premium Insights
7.1 Market Definition
7.2 Report Overview
7.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
7.4 Opportunities & Challenge Analysis
7.5 Segment Analysis
7.6 Regional Analysis
7.7 Competitive Landscape
7.8 Frequently Asked Questions

8 Introduction
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 History of Eap Services in the US
8.1.2 Cost of Stress to US Corporate Caused Due to Financial Problems and Other Issues
8.1.3 Planning Guidelines for Assistance Programs
8.1.4 Success Factors for Assistance Programs
8.1.5 Mega Trends in Employee Assistance 2021
8.2 State of US Healthcare
8.2.1 Well-Being in US by State
8.3 Regulatory Framework
8.3.1 Hipaa
8.3.2 Eeoc
8.4 American Workforce Analysis
8.1 Economic and Demographical Analysis
8.1.1 Population
8.1.2 Income
8.1.3 Generation and Age Trends
8.1.4 Racial/Ethnic Trends
8.2 Private Sector Insights
8.2.1 Large Private Sector Businesses
8.2.2 Medium Private Sector Businesses
8.2.3 Small Private Sector Business
8.2.4 Non-Profit Organizations
8.3 Impact of COVID-19

9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Rising Role of Technology
9.2 Growing Reign of Ai
9.3 Extension of Services to Families
9.4 Increasing Penetration of Telehealth
9.5 Mental & Physical Health Awareness on Social Media

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Growing Focus on Improving Employee Wellbeing
10.2 Growth in Individualized Self-Care
10.3 Rise of Information Economy
10.4 Increase in Number of Working Hours
10.5 Broad Shift in Assistance Perspectives
10.6 Hike in Attrition in US
10.7 Health Issues Due to Work Stress
10.8 Rising Demand for Financial Assistance

11 Market Restraints
11.1 Remote Work and Increased Surveillance by Employers
11.2 Constant Struggle for Employee Engagement and Participation
11.3 Singular Approach to Assistance
11.4 Lack of Gender-Specific Approach
11.5 Dearth of Cultural Support

12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Industry
12.4 Service Type
12.5 Interaction Platform
12.6 Delivery
12.7 Gender
12.8 Pest Analysis
12.9 Five Forces Analysis

13 Service Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Personal & Work Stress
13.4 Mental Health
13.5 Family & Relationship
13.6 Substance Abuse

14 Delivery Model
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 External Vendor
14.4 Internal Vendor
14.5 Hybrid

15 Interaction Platform
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Face-To-Face
15.4 Video & Telephonic
15.5 Mixed

16 Industry
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Government
16.4 Manufacturing
16.5 Healthcare
16.6 Media & Technology
16.7 Colleges

17 Gender
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Women
17.4 Men

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6zo50m

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Anoth

  • Cargo Shipowners Cancel Sailings as Global Trade Flips From Backlogs to Empty Containers

    Dozens of sailings from Asia to U.S. ports are set to be canceled in October as deteriorating economic conditions weigh on demand to ship goods worldwide.

  • What all that stealing says about America

    Why are people stealing these days? That’s a tough one. To some degree it’s a reflection of our times. Simply put, America’s social contract is straining.

  • China's Xiaomi says will protect business interests after assets frozen in India

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Sunday said it was "disappointed" with an Indian order that froze $682 million of its assets and would continue to protect its interests. An Indian appellate authority on Friday confirmed an April order by India's federal financial crime fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate, to seize 55.51 billion rupees, saying a probe found Xiaomi had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments.

  • Russian factory activity expands at fastest rate in Sept since 2019 - PMI

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September to 52.0 from 51.7 in the previous month, climbing higher above the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction to its highest point since March 2019. "Client demand was focused on domestic customers, however, as new export orders declined steeply," S&P Global said in a monthly survey.

  • Oil jumps nearly $4 as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped almost $4 on Monday as OPEC+ considers reducing output by more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to buttress prices with what would be its biggest cut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Oil prices have tumbled for four straight months since June, as COVID-19 lockdowns in top energy consumer China hurt demand while rising interest rates and a surging U.S. dollar weighed on global financial markets. To support prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known collectively as OPEC+, is considering an output cut of more than 1 million bpd ahead of Wednesday's meeting, OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

  • Stocks Poised to Open Higher; Oil Jumps

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the August Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey on Tuesday, and the September jobs report and unemployment rate on Friday.

  • China Restricts Exports of Corn Starch, Signaling Supply Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- China has curbed exports of corn starch in a signal that the world’s biggest corn importer is likely worried about local supplies. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysThe government has asked

  • Oil prices jump on reports OPEC+ will cut production

    Oil prices jumped on Monday following reports that the OPEC+ cartel is planning a large production cut. Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, noted that worries about reduced demand in coming months was evident in markets, where the cost of oil futures were lower in contracts for next year.

  • 5 Top Stocks for October

    As they enter the final quarter of calendar year 2022, many investors are probably wondering when the sell-off will end. This year has tested the patience of even the most experienced investors as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down over 30% from its all-time high while the S&P 500 remains down over 20%.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Ahead Of Consumer Device Launch, Cloud Conference, Money 20/20?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Markets: Bitcoin price falls below US$19,000, XRP down, BNB only gainer in crypto top 10

    Bitcoin was back under US$19,000 in Monday morning trading in Asia, a level it has fluctuated around for most of the past two weeks, boxed in by global macroeconomic concerns that have also hit equity markets. Ether also fell. BNB was the only gainer among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. See related article: […]

  • Fast food giants pump millions into ‘Save Local Restaurants’ coalition fighting California wage law

    A new California law could see fast food workers getting paid $22 an hour—and is seen by backers as a model for other states.

  • The No. 1 Quality That Top Stocks Share (and It's Not Even Close)

    No matter the industry, the best companies have a key similarity that makes them worth owning over the long term.

  • Oil Jumps as OPEC+ Weighs Output Cut

    Crude prices jumped Monday after OPEC+ delegates said the cartel will consider cutting production to bolster the oil market. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, led by Russia, are [**mulling a reduction of more than a million barrels a day**](https://www.wsj.com/articles/opec-to-weigh-production-cut-to-bolster-oil-prices-11664734482). The news sent Brent-crude futures prices up 4% to just under $89 a barrel. The group meets Wednesday. Crude prices had dropped 23

  • People Are Sharing "On The Job" Lessons That They Didn't Learn In School, And They Could Change The Course Of Your Career

    "You should always be looking for your next job. That way if you stay at your current job it's because you want to and not because you have to."View Entire Post ›

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum, Hess and Cactus

    ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum, Hess and Cactus have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • German manufacturing shrinks in Sept as new orders slump - PMI

    S&P Global's final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of Germany's economy, fell to 47.8, its lowest since June 2020 and down from 49.1 in August. Phil Smith, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said "the soaring cost of energy, which has already led some businesses to cut production, caused alarm bells, with manufacturers' expectations for future output having plummeted in September following the shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline." S&P Global's Smith added: "If demand continues falling in the months ahead as businesses are expecting, the pass-through of higher costs will inevitably become more and more difficult, thereby squeezing margins."

  • India Cuts Windfall Taxes on Diesel, Aviation Fuel and Local Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- India slashed windfall taxes on locally produced crude oil, and for exported diesel and aviation turbine fuel, in line with the decline in international prices.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of Ru

  • Demand for Aluminum Slows in Another Sign of Troubled Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Storm clouds are forming in the North American aluminum market as makers of everything from automobiles to beverage cans to kitchen appliances are holding off booking next year’s raw material orders.Producers, recyclers and product makers of the metal gathered at a conference in Washington this week to discuss government policy and end markets with a muted mood, especially compared to a year ago when the industry was amid its best stretch in a decade. The so-called mating season,