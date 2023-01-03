U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

United States Energy Drinks Market to 2026 - Featuring Nutrabolt, Celsius Holdings, Zoa Energy and Keurig Dr Pepper Among Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Drinks in the U.S. Through 2026" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Get the facts and find out what is next for this dynamic segment where new players strive to grow and hope to take market share from the industry leaders.

This research report from Beverage Marketing Corporation looks at the market disruption caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, profiles companies and brands and examines trends and issues impacting energy drinks and energy shots.

It covers regional markets, quarterly growth, packaging, distribution, consumer drivers, demographics and advertising breakouts for 18 media types, a broadened scope of market forecasts, expanded discussion of small energy drink companies, and more.

The answers you need

Energy Drinks in the U.S. through 2026 provides in-depth data and analysis, shedding light on various aspects of the market through reliable data and discussions of what the numbers really mean. Questions answered in this in-depth research study include:

  • What amount of energy drinks does the typical U.S. consumer drink in a year, and how has that changed?

  • What are the latest developments in the packaging mix for energy drinks?

  • Which regions have the strongest markets?

  • Is ""diet"" a priority for consumers? What percentage of volume is full- versus low-calorie?

  • How have brand rankings changed recently?

  • How have smaller players revitalized the segment lately and what are they doing to differentiate themselves?

  • What are the growth prospects for the energy drink category?

  • What is happening in the energy shot and healthy energy (including organic) sub-segments?

  • What slice of the U.S. market share will slim cans command by 2026? How will that compare with the share held by 16-ounce (and larger)?

  • How can I contact the leading energy drink and energy shot companies and succinctly ascertain what products they market in this segment?

This energy drinks report features

This comprehensive report offers an in-depth look at the category, companies and brands shaping the market and the forces impacting current and anticipated growth through 2026. This industry report provides sales and volume statistics including total market retail dollar sales, wholesale dollar data and volume data. It also shares statistics and discussion of the energy shot market, as well as an overview of the fledgling market for healthier energy drink options.

  • Historical, current and projected market statistics, plus authoritative analysis to provide insight and put trends in context.

  • Regional perspective on the U.S. marketplace, highlighting volume and growth pattern variations from region to region through 2026.

  • Detailed profiles and analysis of the leading companies and brands, discussions of their marketing activities and distribution strategies as well as company and brand sales volume data and market shares. Coverage includes Red Bull, Monster Beverage (including Monster, NOS and Full Throttle), Vital Pharmaceuticals (VPX), Nutrabolt (C4), PepsiCo (Rockstar, Mtn Dew Energy, Amp and Kickstart), National Beverage (Rip It), Celsius Holdings, Anheuser-Busch and others.

  • Analysis of regular vs. reduced calorie energy drink trends.

  • Data detailing sales by key on- and off-premise distribution channels totaling 100% of market volume.

  • A detailed analysis of packaging, analyzing volume and share by package size.

  • Advertising expenditures of the leading energy drink and energy shot companies and a look at category spending by media type (including Internet and Hispanic-targeted advertising).

  • Consumer demographic profiles comparing consumers of key brands.

  • Perspective on the energy shot market and healthy energy segment and players, and how they affect the mainstream energy drink market.

  • Five-year projections for the market and its packaging mix through 2026.

  • A directory of the leading energy drink companies in the United States.

Key Topics Covered:

1. THE U.S. ENERGY DRINK MARKET

  • The Energy Drink Market

  • Overview

  • Volume and Dollars

  • Per Capita Consumption

  • Growth

  • Quarterly Growth Trends

  • Seasonality

  • Recent Issues

2. ENERGY DRINK REGIONAL MARKETS

  • Regional Energy Drink Markets

  • Overview

  • The West

  • The South

  • The Midwest

  • The Northeast

  • Per Capita Consumption

3. REDUCED CALORIE AND REGULAR ENERGY DRINKS

  • Regular and Low-Calorie Energy Drinks

4. ENERGY DRINK DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

  • Energy Drink Distribution Channels

  • Overview

  • Convenience and Gas Stores

  • Supermarkets

  • Foodservice

  • Mass Merchandisers

  • Drug Stores

  • Others

5. ENERGY DRINK PACKAGING

  • Energy Drink Packaging

6. LEADING ENERGY DRINK COMPANIES AND THEIR BRANDS

  • The Leading Companies

  • Red Bull

  • Monster Beverage Corporation

  • Vital Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • PepsiCo, Inc. - Rockstar and Amp

  • National Beverage Corporation

  • Nutrabolt

  • Celsius Holdings

  • Zoa Energy

  • Keurig Dr Pepper

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev

  • Crunk!!! Energy Drink

  • Energy Drink Retail Price Per Case

7. THE ENERGY SHOT AND HEALTHY ENERGY SEGMENTS

  • Energy Shots

  • Healthy Energy

  • High-End Energy

8. ENERGY DRINK ADVERTISING EXPENDITURES

  • Energy Drink Advertising Expenditures

  • Overview

  • Expenditures by Medium

9. DEMOGRAPHICS OF THE ENERGY DRINK CONSUMER

  • Demographics of the Energy Drink Consumer

  • Overview

  • Comparative Demographics of Energy Drink Brands

  • Comparative Demographics of Energy Drinks versus Energy Shots

10. DIRECTORY OF ENERGY DRINK COMPANIES

  • Energy Drink Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9x4j8e

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


