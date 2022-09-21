U.S. markets open in 4 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,876.75
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,829.00
    +28.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,929.50
    +7.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,801.00
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.59
    +1.65 (+1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.20
    +8.10 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    19.43
    +0.25 (+1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9906
    -0.0066 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.32
    +1.56 (+6.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1336
    -0.0045 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7630
    +0.0600 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,884.56
    -434.90 (-2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.79
    -9.24 (-2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.53
    +44.87 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

United States Engine-Driven Welder Market Report 2022-2030 Featuring Electric Mfg, Lincoln Electric, Hobart Welding Products, Multiquip, Denyo, The ESAB Group and Tomahawk Power

0
Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

U.S. Engine-Driven Welder Market

U.S. Engine-Driven Welder Market
U.S. Engine-Driven Welder Market

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Engine-Driven Welder Market Report: By Fuel Type, Amperage, Application -Industry Size and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021, the U.S. engine-driven welder market accounted for $122.3 million in revenue, which is expected to reach $185.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The growing demand for engine-driven welders in pipeline applications and booming construction industry are some key drivers for the market. An engine-driven welding machine uses a gasoline, diesel, or propane-fueled engine to provide power for MIG, TIG, stick, and flux-cored arc welding.

One of the key factors driving the U.S. engine-driven welder market is the growing demand for these devices for dual operations in the mining industry. They are required for repairing mining machines and replacing cracked or broken parts. They are also essential for powering other equipment when prime electrical power is unavailable. Mining firms choose these machines as a prime and backup power source and for metalworking.

The demand for 300-399A welders is expected to grow at a 5% CAGR, at which the sales value will reach around $38.0 million by 2030. Their widespread use in pipeline, repair, building, fabrication, maintenance, and structural steelwork applications is propelling their demand. Furthermore, the agriculture industry has seen a surge in the demand for these variants for equipment manufacturing and maintenance applications.

The U.S. engine-driven welder market is highly concentrated with numerous key companies. To keep ahead of their competition, they have focused on product launches. These companies are Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc., Hobart Welding Products, Multiquip Inc., Denyo Co. Ltd., The ESAB Group Inc., and Tomahawk Power LLC.

Key Findings of U.S. Engine-Driven Welder Market Report

  • Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. released the Ranger 330MPX EFI welder/generator in March 2022. It is designed for all seasons, with better fuel efficiency, optimal performance in high-altitude circumstances, and dependable operations.

  • The ESAB Group Inc. introduced the EM 210 MIG/Flux Cored welder and the EMP 210 MIG/Stick/TIG welder in October 2021. These compact inverter-based power sources are ideal for light fabrication, auto/truck restoration and repair, and construction and HVAC operations.

  • In 2021, the diesel category accounted for over half the U.S. engine-driven welder market share. This can be attributed to the widespread use of diesel-based engine-driven welders in the building and maintenance of oil and gas pipelines.

  • Welding steel and construction equipment at residential and commercial sites is done with engine-driven welders. The construction sector in the U.S. has been steadily growing, thereby driving the demand for a power source for welding.

  • As a result, manufacturers including Miller Electric Mfg. LLC and Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. are creating products that are lightweight, simple to operate, and compact.

  • The country generated raw mineral commodities valued at around $90,000 million in 2020, which increased by more than 10%, to over $100,000 million, in 2021. With the rise in mining activities, the demand for repair mining equipment is predicted to increase, resulting in a strong need for engine-driven welders in the nation.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Fuel Type
4.1.1.1 Gasoline
4.1.1.2 Diesel
4.1.1.3 Others
4.1.2 By Amperage
4.1.2.1 Less than 200 A
4.1.2.2 200 A-299 A
4.1.2.3 300 A-399 A
4.1.2.4 400 A-499 A
4.1.2.5 500 A-599 A
4.1.2.6 600 A-799 A
4.1.2.7 800 A and above
4.1.3 By Application
4.1.3.1 Construction
4.1.3.2 Pipeline
4.1.3.3 Mining
4.1.3.4 Others
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.3.1 Trend
4.3.1.1 Launch of advanced engine-driven welders
4.3.2 Drivers
4.3.2.1 Increasing demand for engine-driven welders for dual operations in the mining sector
4.3.2.2 Rising need for engine-driven welders for pipeline applications
4.3.2.3 Growth in the construction sector
4.3.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast
4.3.4 Restraints
4.3.4.1 Stringent emission regulations
4.3.5 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast
4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. U.S. Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Fuel Type
5.2 By Amperage
5.3 By Application

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players
6.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players
6.3 Product Mapping of U.S. Engine-Driven Welder Market
6.4 List of Distributors
6.5 Strategic Development of Key Players
6.5.1 Product Launches
6.5.2 Others

Chapter 7. Company Profiles
7.1 Business Overview
7.2 Product and Service Offerings

  • Tomahawk Power LLC

  • The ESAB Group Inc.

  • Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.

  • Miller Electric Mfg. LLC

  • Denyo Co. Ltd.

  • Hobart Welding Products

  • Multiquip Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9lvod4

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Russian Oil Flows Dive, Hurting Putin's War Chest

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports have fallen sharply in the first half of September, hit first by a storm in the Pacific and then by an unexplained decline in shipments from the Baltic. Flows to the big Asian buyers — China and India — aren’t offsetting a drop in volumes for Europe.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth

  • Warren Buffett's Recent Purchases Are Indirect Bullish Signals For Fintech, Crypto

    SEC filings show that the value investor is opening up to some of these more speculative assets, at least indirectly.

  • Oil prices surge more than 2% as Putin mobilises more troops

    Oil jumped more than 2% on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation, escalating the war in Ukraine and raising concerns of tighter oil and gas supply. Brent crude futures rose $2.28, or 2.5%, to $92.90 a barrel by 0707 GMT after falling $1.38 the previous day. Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation beginning on Wednesday, saying he was defending Russian territories and that the West wanted to destroy the country.

  • U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security

    There's big money in waiting to collect Social Security, but most U.S. seniors leave that cash on the table.

  • Ripple objects to SEC’s relief suggestion in XRP lawsuit

    Ripple Labs Inc. has objected to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s suggestion that it may seek additional time and pages if other amici curiae (Latin for friends of the court) submit briefs, as the lawsuit the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple drags on. See related article: SEC, Ripple seek summary judgment in attempt […]

  • You'd Better Sell 10 Stocks Before Things Get Worse, Analysts Say

    Wall Street analysts are usually a pretty optimistic bunch. So, when they tell you to sell some S&P 500 stocks, listen.

  • 84% of Retirees Make This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Analysis-Europe energy crisis may deepen with looming liquidity crunch

    Europe's problems in sourcing oil and gas this winter after a dispute with Russia may be exacerbated by a new crisis in the market where prices are already red-hot: a liquidity crunch that could send them spiralling higher still. But European governments have only belatedly rallied to offer financial support to power providers on the brink of collapse, in an effort to ease pressure on a market whose smooth operation is vital to keep people warm. "We have a dysfunctional futures market, which then creates problems for the physical market and leads to higher prices, higher inflation," a senior trading source told Reuters.

  • Biden to Release 10 Million Oil Barrels Ahead of EU-Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The Department of Energy will offer additional US reserve crude for sale ahead of plans by the European Union to ban most Russian oil in December. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Runn

  • Markets: Bitcoin price falls below US$19,000, XRP gains on SEC lawsuit developments, Ether post-Merge slide continues

    Bitcoin fell below the US$19,000 resistance level for the second time in a week in early Wednesday trading in Asia. Ether and most other tokens in the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization lost ground. XRP was the exception, gaining on news the token’s issuer, Ripple Labs Inc, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission […]

  • China says it has been talking MAX return with Boeing

    China's aviation regulator says it met with Boeing the day before the company revealed plans to find new buyers for some MAX jets destined for Chinese carriers.

  • How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing to Cut About 150 Finance Jobs in the U.S.

    Boeing said it plans to eliminate about 150 finance jobs in the U.S. as part of a push to simplify its corporate structure. The expected reduction follows what the company said were earlier corporate staffing cuts in areas such as information technology, aimed at reducing complexity so Boeing can focus more resources on engineering, manufacturing and product development. Boeing said in a January regulatory filing that it ended last year with about 142,000 employees worldwide.

  • Chipmaker Nvidia launches new system for autonomous driving

    Chip giant Nvidia Corp on Tuesday unveiled its new computing platform called DRIVE Thor that would centralize autonomous and assisted driving as well as other digital functions including in-car entertainment. Nvidia, a big player in the gaming chip and artificial intelligence (AI) market, has been making a big push in the automotive business, a key growth segment for the company. Danny Shapiro, head of Nvidia's automotive business, said DRIVE Thor would be able to replace numerous chips and cables in the car and bring down the overall system cost, although he did not give specific numbers on savings.

  • No one's using crypto to pay for things anymore, JPMorgan payments boss says

    JPMorgan Chase’s global head of payment, Takis Georgakopoulos, says the demand for crypto has plummeted.

  • Railroads' Strategy Thrilled Wall Street, but Not Customers and Workers

    America’s first commercial railroads were built almost two centuries ago. Freight rail has been a symbol of the nation’s economic might and ingenuity ever since. In recent years, some of the biggest names on Wall Street have made significant investments in railroads, reaping big stock gains as railroads reported higher profits. But the underlying strategies that strengthened railroads’ bottom lines have caused friction with customers, regulators and particularly workers — giving rise to a contra

  • Germany nationalises Uniper as energy crisis with Russia deepens

    Germany nationalised Uniper on Wednesday after an earlier multi-billion euro bailout failed to keep the gas importer afloat and President Vladimir Putin sent oil prices higher by announcing a partial Russian military mobilisation. Berlin agreed to buy the remaining stake owned by Finland's Fortum in the German gas importer to secure its operations and keep its business going, the latest move to keep the lights on and heaters running in Germany this winter. European gas and power prices have rocketed this year as Russia cut fuel exports to retaliate for Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, leaving consumers struggling with sky-high energy bills and European utilities grappling with a liquidity crunch.

  • Major U.S. banks threaten to leave Mark Carney's climate alliance - FT

    Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Bank of America are among the U.S. banks that are weighing an exit as they fear being sued over the alliance's stringent decarbonisation commitments, the report said, adding that European banks including Santander have also expressed misgivings. The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), set up in 2021 by former Bank of England governor Carney, is a coalition of assets managers, banks and insurance firms representing $130 trillion in assets directed toward tackling climate change.

  • Boeing to slash nearly 150 finance jobs in U.S

    The company will reduce staffing in its information technology and finance departments, Boeing said in an emailed statement to Reuters. Boeing, which has dealt with engineering and production issues in the past, said it increased its workforce by about 10,000 employees earlier this year and ramped up hiring in its engineering and manufacturing departments to respond to the market demand. In the aftermath of two 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) pledged to scrutinize Boeing more closely and delegate fewer responsibilities to the company for aircraft certification.

  • Top Copper Stocks for Q4 2022

    The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it's used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission.