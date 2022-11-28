United States EV (Electric vehicle) Charging Infrastructure Analysis Report 2022: Current EV Landscape and Federal & State Policies Being Rolled Out for Promoting EV Adoption

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Charging Infrastructure in the US Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 200+ page report analyzes the market size and opportunity for EVs (four-wheelers and light-duty vehicles) and EV charging infrastructure.

It provides an overview of the current EV landscape and discusses the federal and state policies being rolled out for promoting EV adoption and developing charging infrastructure. The report captures the EV charging programs and plans of the leading utilities and provides profiles of leading charging network operators.

Electric vehicles (EVs) are envisioned to dominate the US mobility market very soon. The Federal government has set a national target of achieving 50 per cent EV sales share and 500,000 EV chargers by 2030.

To support these goals, huge funding allocations and incentive programs have been made available under the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Several states have also announced their independent EV-related targets, grants, and rebate programs for promoting EVs and installing charging facilities.

In response, utilities, EV manufacturers, network developers, and technology providers are working towards building reliable, resilient, and efficient charging infrastructure to meet customer needs of security and convenience.

This report is indispensable for any organization interested in the US EV Charging Infrastructure market -electric and power utilities; transmission and distribution system operators; charging station developers and operators; charging technology and equipment manufacturers and suppliers; public transportation authorities; transport and city infrastructure planning experts; commercial vehicle management companies; government and regulatory agencies; renewable energy developers; OEMs and EV manufacturers; logistics and fleet operators; contractors, engineering consultants; research institutions and academia; financial institutions, legal experts; etc.

The report has five sections.

Part 1 is the executive summary.

Part 2 of the report provides an overview of the EV market and charging infrastructure landscape, discusses the recent policy and regulatory announcements at the federal level and by leading states, analyzes the growth in the EV market and charging infrastructure in the last decade (2012-21), and presents the outlook and growth trends for the EV market and charging infrastructure till 2030.

Part 3 of the report presents the EV charging programs and plans of the 20 leading utilities.

Part 4 of the report profiles10 key charging infrastructure providers or charge point operators.

Part 5 of the report is the appendix. It includes a note on sources and methodology and a list of acronyms.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 2: SECTOR TRENDS, POLICIES AND PROGRAMS, AND OUTLOOK

2.1 EV MARKET AND LANDSCAPE

Overview of EV market

Institutional framework for EV industry

E-mobility value chain

Emerging business models for public charging

Regional collaborations

2.2 FEDERAL POLICY LANDSCAPE

Overview of federal policies and programs

Federal incentives for EVs and infrastructure

BIL/IIJA funding programs for EV and EVSE

NEVI Formula Program

Other funding programs

2.3 STATE TARGETS, POLICY AND INITIATIVES

Overview of state targets, policy and initiatives

Policy initiatives by key states

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New York

Texas

Washington

2.4 TECHNOLOGY LANDSCAPE

EV charging technologies AC and DC charging Smart charging technologies Wireless charging Other charging solutions

Software and platforms Network management Interoperability 91 Roaming Big data analytics for EVs



2.5 GROWTH IN EV MARKET AND CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE

Growth in sales of electric vehicles, 2012-2021

Growth in public charging infrastructure, 2012-2021

Public charging infrastructure by state

Public charging infrastructure by network operator

2.6 FORECASTED GROWTH IN EV MARKET AND CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE

Key drivers

Expected growth in EV market, 2022-30

Charging infrastructure targets and needs, 2030

PART 3 EV CHARGING PROGRAMS AND PLANS OF LEADING UTILITIES

3.1 SYNOPSIS OF UTILITY CHARGING PROGRAMS

Key highlights of utility charging programs

3.2 UTILITY PLANS AND PROGRAMS

American Electric Power (AEP)

Austin Energy

Con Edison

Dominion Energy

Duke Energy

Exelon Corporation

FirstEnergy Corporation

Florida Power and Light Company (FPL)

Georgia Power

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP)

National Grid

New York Power Authority (NYPA)

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E)

Portland General Electric (PGE)

Public Service Energy & Gas (PSE&G)

Puget Sound Energy (PSE)

San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E)

Southern California Edison (SCE)

Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA)

Xcel Energy

Each utility profile will have EV charging data and information on:

Plans and targets

Services and offerings

Rates and tariffs

PART 4: PROFILES OF LEADING CHARGING NETWORK OPERATORS

4.1 OVERVIEW OF EV CHARGING NETWORK OPERATORS

4.2 OPERATOR PROFILES

Blink Network

ChargePoint

Electrify America

EV Connect

Evgo

FLO

Greenlots

SemaConnect

Tesla

Volta

Each profile will have EV charging data and information on:

Company overview

Plans and targets

Recent developments

PART 5: APPENDIX

