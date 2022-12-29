United States Fencing Industry to 2030 - Players Include Allied Tube & Conduit, Ameristar Fence Products, Associated Materials and Bekaert

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Fencing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Metal, Wood, Concrete, Plastic & Composites), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. fencing market size is expected to reach USD 12.70 billion by 2030, according to this report. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2030.

This growth can be attributed to increasing consumer preference for residential safety and security. Moreover, growing concern for improved home decor and increasing residential construction projects are also estimated to drive the market over the forecast period.



The fencing industry is primarily driven by factors such as increasing housing construction and growing demand from end-user industries such as the residential, industrial, and agricultural sectors. In the residential sector, vinyl fence is mostly preferred due to their low maintenance, durability, and eco-friendly characteristics. Wooden fences are predominant in areas close to forests whereas wire fences are more preferred in industrial applications.



Key players operating in the U.S. market for fencing have been categorized into industry leaders, emerging players, innovators, and niche players. The fencing market in the U.S. is extremely competitive because of the vast number of companies. To retain their position in the fence industry, leading manufacturers in the U.S. are concentrating on research and development operations to lower operational costs, boost production and storage efficiency, and improve product quality; to retain their position in the fence industry.



Several technologies are used in fencing, and one such technology is the electric security fencing system which is a form of wired barrier that deters animals and people from breaching a border by using electric shocks. These systems may also be used to protect agricultural fields from other unanticipated dangers. Furthermore, the wires immediately trigger an alert, which is sent to the security officers stationed in the nearby locality.



This distribution network for fencing in the U.S. is extensive and competitive. To maintain leadership, dominant companies have turned to merger and acquisition strategies. On a local level, there is intense competition among the players. Companies actively compete with each other using various marketing and advertising strategies to increase their share. In addition, there is a high potential for market consolidation in the U.S. that is anticipated to lead to intense rivalry in the future years.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 65 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered United States

U.S. Fencing Market Report Highlights

Metal fencing including aluminum, steel, and ornamental accounts for the largest market share of 55.43% in 2021 on account of its affordability, cost-effectiveness, security, and aesthetic value. These fencings are preferred by government organizations, public organizations, associations, and businesses. Chain link, a type of metal fencing, is highly popular in residential areas because of its affordable price

Residential application dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2030, owing to rising housing rebounds or residential completions, together with rising consumer interest in home decor and home remodeling, which are expected to stimulate industry demand. The application is gaining the majority of its revenue from metal and PVC fences

South U.S. region is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.8%, owing to the increase in the adoption of fencing materials to safeguard their cattle and property in a variety of locations around the southern region of the U.S., which will be a significant driver for the region's fencing industry. Furthermore, huge investments in the construction sectors will boost the demand for fencing products in the region

The industry is dominated by a large number of big and small players. Many of these players enjoy high brand equity and have strong operational and R&D profiles. Competitive rivalry is high due to the medium level of threat of product substitution coupled with the risk of new players entering the market. Large and dominant players in this industry have adopted the strategies of mergers and acquisitions to retain their leadership

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17ueii

