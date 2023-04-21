United States Foreign Military Sales Analysis Report 2023: Stable Growth Due to the Ongoing Russo-Ukrainian Crisis - Snapshot of FMS Activities, Market Participants, Key Customers, and Future Outlook
This research service focuses on the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) market in the United States.
The study provides a snapshot of FMS activities, market participants, key customers, and future outlook. It explores industry trends, offers examples of FMS contracts across all categories, and highlights major arms categories projected to drive FMS growth in the United States. The report also analyzes the market's growth opportunities, potential restraints, and technology interests.
The US FMS market is mature, with established defense manufacturers and limited opportunities for new entrants. The industry is projected to register stable growth owing to the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian crisis and the growing perception of regional security threats in the volatile geopolitical climate.
Leading economies are expected to prioritize military capabilities modernization and upgrades, focusing on air and maritime domains. The report emphasizes the need for partnerships with prospective customer nations to stay competitive as FMS customers focus on the indigenization of defense technologies.
Major arms contracted through FMS are grouped into six categories:
Fixed Wing Aircraft
Missiles
Weapons
Ships
C4ISR
Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Foreign Military Sales Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Purpose and Overview
Market Segmentation
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Foreign Military Sales Analysis
Foreign Military Sales Contract Analysis
Contract Type
Top Contracting Departments
Market Share Analysis - Competitive Landscape
Top Market Segmentation
Top Companies per Market Segmentation
Top Foreign Military Sales Customers
Top Foreign Military Sales Contracts
Top FMS Product Categories by Segmentation
Foreign Military Sales - Representative Contracts
Foreign Military Sales - Companies to Watch
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Maritime Security Requirements
Growth Opportunity 2 - Air and Missile Defense
Growth Opportunity 3 - Supplies and Munition Replenishment
4. Appendix
