U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,182.50
    -49.00 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,401.00
    -305.00 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,067.75
    -200.75 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,935.60
    -23.50 (-1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.96
    -0.81 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.30
    -17.60 (-1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    -0.28 (-1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0007
    -0.0037 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.13
    +3.57 (+18.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1804
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8510
    -0.0790 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,156.58
    -240.53 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.32
    -50.28 (-9.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,514.98
    -35.39 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

United States Fruit Beverages Market Report 2022 with 5 Year Forecasts of Juices, Juice Blends, Fruit Drinks, Refrigerated, Shelf Stable, Concentrates and Organic

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fruit Beverages in the U.S. Through 2026: Market Essentials" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes five-year forecasts on a broad range of topics, making it an even better tool for spotting trends and opportunities in the fruit beverages industry and determining where to focus future resources for maximum success.

Against a backdrop of topline global fruit beverage trends, this report provides in-depth coverage of the U.S. fruit beverage market and its key sub-segments including juices, juice blends, fruit drinks, refrigerated, shelf stable, concentrates and organic. It also breaks out nectars and super-premium juice and offers other key splits too.

This fruit beverages research report features:

The report surveys the landscape of this stalwart beverage category, with volume, retail dollar, wholesale dollar and per capita consumption figures.

All aspects of the market are considered, including segmentation by package size, distribution channels, flavor and processing method. Powdered and organic statistics are included along with advertising and demographic data.

The answers you need

  • Which companies and brands in the United States experienced growth in 2021 and which did not?

  • How much fruit juice is consumed per capita in the United States and how has this changed in recent years?

  • How did the various market segments perform in 2021, and how are they like to develop over the next five years?

  • Which nations ship the most fruit juices to the U.S. and where are the leading destinations for U.S. juice?

  • Which flavors of fruit beverages are growing the fastest? How will flavor by flavor market share trends shift over the next five years? How will fruit drink flavor trends differ from pure fruit juice trends? How will shelf stable flavor trends differ from chilled?

  • Which segment of the market is expected to perform better through 2026 - juices or drinks?

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Introduction, Objective & Methodology

  • Introduction

  • Objective and Scope

  • Methodology

  • Fruit Beverage Category Definitions

The U.S. Fruit Beverage Market

  • Fruit Beverages' Share of U.S. Multiple Beverage Market Volume 2016 versus 2021

  • Beverage Category Volume Trends 2021

  • Volume Share of Multiple Beverage Market by Category, 2021

  • Fruit Beverage Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2015 - 2021

  • Volume Share of Fruit Juice versus Fruit Drinks 2016 versus 2021

  • Fruit Beverage Growth Trends by Segment 2016 - 2021

  • Fruit Beverage Per Capita Consumption 1996 - 2021

  • Fruit Beverage Regional Volume Shares 2021

Fruit Beverage Categories and Trends

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Notable New Products in 2021 and 2022

  • Leading Fruit Beverage Companies by Volume 2021

  • Leading Fruit Beverage Companies' Share of Volume, 2016 and 2021

  • Leading Fruit Beverage Brands by Volume 2021

  • Leading Fruit Beverage Brands' Share of Volume 2016 and 2021

  • Fruit Juice Volume by Segment 2021

  • Share of Fruit Juice Volume by Segment 2016 and 2021

  • Fruit Drink Volume by Segment 2021

  • Share of Fruit Drink Volume by Segment 2016 and 2021

  • Fruit Beverage Gallonage by Segment 2021

  • Share of Fruit Beverage Volume by Segment 2016 and 2021

  • Superpremium Juice Volume 2016 - 2021

  • Fruit Juice Volume by Flavor 2021

  • Fruit Juice Share of Volume by Flavor 2016 and 2021

  • Fruit Drink Volume by Flavor 2021

  • Fruit Drink Share of Volume by Flavor 2016 and 2021

  • Imported Fruit Juice by Volume 2021

  • Imported Fruit Juice Volume Share by Flavor 2016 and 2021

  • Imported Fruit Juice by Country of Origin 2021

  • Imported Fruit Juice Volume Share by Country of Origin 2016 and 2021

  • Exported Fruit Juice Volume 2016 - 2021

  • Fruit Beverages by Distribution Channel 2021

  • Fruit Beverage Volume Share by Distribution Channel 2016 and 2021

  • Leading Fruit Beverage Brands by Advertising Spending 2021

  • Leading Fruit Beverage Brands by Share of Advertising Spending 2021

  • Fruit Beverage Advertising Spending by Media 2021

  • Fruit Beverage Advertising Share by Media 2016 and 2021

Outlook and Future

  • Projected Fruit Beverage Wholesale Dollar and Volume Compound Annual Growth 2001 - 2026

  • Projected Volume Share of Fruit Juice versus Fruit Drinks 2021 and 2026

  • Projected Share of Fruit Juice Volume by Segment 2021 and 2026

  • Projected Share of Fruit Drink Volume by Segment 2021 and 2026

  • Fruit Beverage Volume and Share by Distribution Channel 2021 - 2026

  • Projected Fruit Beverage Volume Share by Distribution Channel 2021 and 2026

LEADING COMPANY PROFILES

PepsiCo, Inc./Tropicana Products, Inc.

  • Overview

  • Tropicana - Overview

  • Tropicana - Marketing

  • Tropicana - Distribution

  • Tropicana - Management

  • Naked Juice - Overview

  • Naked Juice - Marketing

  • Naked Juice - Distribution

  • Izze - Overview

  • Izze - Marketing

  • Izze - Distribution

  • SoBe - Overview

  • SoBe - Marketing

  • SoBe - Distribution

Coca-Cola Company/Minute Maid

Ocean Spray

Keurig Dr Pepper

Florida's Natural Growers

Welch's

Brynwood Partners

The Kraft Heinz Company

Tree Top, Inc.

Apple & Eve L.P.

The Wonderful Company

Companies Mentioned

  • Apple & Eve

  • Brynwood Partners

  • Coca-Cola Company

  • Minute Maid

  • Florida's Natural Growers

  • Izze

  • Juicy Juice

  • Keurig Dr Pepper

  • Mott's USA

  • Ocean Spray

  • Old Orchard Brands

  • PepsiCo, Inc.

  • Snapple Beverage Group

  • SoBe

  • Sunny D

  • The Kraft Heinz Company

  • The Wonderful Company

  • Tree Top, Inc.

  • Tropicana

  • Welch's

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/93zplm

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Effective Market Timing Is About Reaction, Not Prediction

    The traditional approach to market timing is the formation of a thesis based on factors such as valuations, macro-economic issues, central banks, sentiment, interest rates, the business cycle, and so on and so forth. Currently, there's is quite a bit of pontificating by market pundits about how inflation and a potential recession are going to impact the stock market. The problem with this approach is that the stock market doesn't pay much attention to theories.

  • Memo to Bed Bath & Beyond investors: Ryan Cohen is not your savior

    How Ryan Cohen played an entire ecosystem of average investors like a fiddle, and what else to watch in markets on Monday, August 22, 2022.

  • ‘Assume you are laid off’: Suze Orman likes these 3 simple techniques to prepare for the recession ahead

    Get ready. Anything can happen.

  • Credit Suisse Hires Deutsche Bank Executive As Financial Chief

    Credit Suisse Group named Deutsche Bank’s group treasurer as its new financial chief, part of a broad reshuffle at the Swiss bank that is [trying to find its footing](https://www.wsj.com/articles/credit-suisse-tries-to-turn-the-pageagain-11658938083) after a series of scandals and financial losses. The new financial chief, Dixit Joshi, is replacing David Mathers, who decided to step down after more than 11 years in his role, Credit Suisse said Monday. Mr. Joshi played a key part in Deutsche Bank

  • U.S. is at 'effectively peak employment,' bringing hot wage growth into focus

    The tight U.S. labor market may have reached a new peak this year with wage growth soon to follow.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised For Lower Open on Monday

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Friday morning from the Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

  • ‘There’s no reason to treat the crypto market differently from the rest of the capital markets just because it uses a different technology’: SEC chief Gary Gensler

    What do car manufacturers have to do with crypto lending platforms? Consumers and investors deserve protection—that’s true of motor vehicles and investment vehicles alike, U.S. Securities and Exchange chair Gary Gensler argued in a Wall Street Journal editorial Friday night.

  • Amazon Among Bidders for Signify Health

    The home-health-services provider is for sale in an auction that could value the company at more than $8 billion.

  • How to Know How Much Money to Spend Buying a Home

    U.S. homebuyers struggle to pinpoint their home purchase budget, but it's easier to do than you might think.

  • The Three 'Kings' of High Dividend Yield

    Investors on the hunt for safe dividends should consider the Dividend Kings, a group of just 45 stocks that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. Of the Dividend Kings, three in particular have high yields above 4% and safe dividends. AbbVie Inc. is a pharmaceutical company spun off by Abbott Laboratories in 2013.

  • You work hard to pay off debt. Here’s the secret to keep you from backsliding as the economy slows

    As I’ve learned from coaching thousands of people on how to shed credit-card debt and stay debt-free, the answer is more than cutting up the credit card.

  • Credit Suisse Appoints Dixit Joshi as Chief Financial Officer

    DOW JONES NEWSWIRES By Mauro Orru Credit Suisse Group AG said Monday that it has appointed Dixit Joshi as its new chief financial officer to replace David Mathers, who is stepping down after more than a decade in the job.

  • USDC whales leave, trading volume soars

    The percentage of stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) supply held by the top 1% addresses dropped to a 22-month low on Monday, while USDC average trading volume in seven days surged to an all-time high on the same day, according to crypto data dashboard Glassnode. See related article: Vitalik Buterin says he used Tornado Cash to […]

  • More Stocks Are Taking Part in Bounceback Rally

    A wide swath of stocks has participated in the market’s recent rebound, typically an encouraging sign of a rally’s durability. Yet few investors are willing to call a market bottom, especially after such a punishing year.

  • Shanghai United Imaging Jumps 75% in Debut Post $1.6 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., the latest in a slew of $1 billion-plus listings in mainland China this year, soared in its first day of trading. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallyCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksShares of the

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • How Co-Working Spaces Lead to More Innovation for Tech Startups

    For tech startups wondering where to locate their new companies, here’s one suggestion: Set up shop near another tech startup, preferably one that isn’t in the same business. In a working paper, researchers from Harvard University, the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology measured the exchange of ideas that occurred between tech startups located near each other at one of the largest technology co-working spaces in the U.S. Working in such close range allowed for socialization, which in turn led to idea sharing about the types of technology the startups were using as part of their overall tech infrastructure, the researchers found.

  • Big bank stocks post late-summer rally, outperform in Q3

    The Wall Street Journal reported that 5 of the 6 major U.S. bank stocks outperformed the S&P 500 since the end of June, signaling a possible rally from a tough year.

  • US Yield Approaches 3% as Jackson Hole May Cement Hawkish Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields came within a whisker of 3% as traders bet that US policy makers will double down on their hawkish stance at the upcoming Jackson Hole symposium.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallyCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Bru

  • How Long Is The Life Insurance Waiting Period?

    Some life insurance plans have what's called a "waiting period." This is the window of time between when you enroll in the plan and when it takes effect. If you die within the window, your beneficiaries will receive nothing more … Continue reading → The post What Is the Life Insurance Waiting Period? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.