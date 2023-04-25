United States Garden Hand Tool Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Vendors - Fiskars Group, Griffon, Husqvarna, & Stanley Black & Decker

Company Logo

U.S. Garden Hand Tool Market

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Garden Hand Tool Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. garden hand tools market is expected to to reach a value of $3.91 billion by 2028 from $3.35 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.61%



Increasing Awareness of Organic Farming



There have been severe concerns related to health due to the consumption of modified and unhealthy products. And this has been reflected in various scientific studies. The vegetables and fruits in the supermarket tend to have lower counts of nutrients and vitamins; hence many people are shifting towards the culture of growing their vegetables and fruits.

Furthermore, community gardens are also encouraging people to involve themselves in growing and harvesting the products. Hence reasons such as these propel the growth of garden handheld tools in the U.S. garden hand tools market during the forecasted period.



Growing Curiosity Toward Indoor Plantation



Owing to increasing pollution, urbanization, and modernization, people in urban areas spend less time in nature. These factors are associated with the problem, such as depression, anxiety, and feel-good emotions. Hence many doctors in the U.S. advise people to spend time in nature and have a garden in residential properties.

Therefore, people living in urban areas are increasingly interested in having plants surrounding them. They have plants in their living areas, corridors, and kitchen. Hence such factors are also propelling the growth of garden hand tools in the U.S. during the forecasted period.



Improving Interior Aesthetics



Commercial spaces such as stadiums, restaurants, offices, and sports complexes are always investing in improving the aesthetics of their premises, and owing to the people's interests; they are shifting from a technical theme to a more traditional green theme.

Over the decade, many such places have incorporated living walls & plants around their premises to ensure that people feel good when on their premises. Hence, such reasons propel the U.S. garden hand tools market in commercial spaces during the forecasted period.



INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The key products in the U.S. garden hand tools market include pruning, digging, striking, and watering tools and the rest of the products are considered in the other segment. In 2022, pruning tools had a major market share of 33.6% in the U.S., followed by digging, striking, and other tools. However, the striking tools are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.05%.

The growth in the striking tools is mainly associated with the fact that they are used more often during gardening as regular maintenance needs to be done for the trees and plants. Hence this product will be more often used in gardening applications.



INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The two major U.S. garden hand tools market end-users comprise residential and commercial users. The residential users have the majority share in the region, driven by the growth in health consciousness among the people in the region.

During the third quarter of 2021, Dallas and Houston were also the top cities in hotel construction projects; each city reported to have 45 and 40 new projects, respectively. The people in these residential units would require setting up and maintaining a garden. This process would require tools and other equipment. Such reasons enable the growth of the U.S. garden hand tools market during the forecasted period.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Most of the vendors utilize two main fords of distribution techniques online distribution and offline distribution technique. The online distribution channel is projected to have the highest CAGR of 2.86% in the U.S. garden hand tools market, owing to the high internet penetration in the region.

This has enabled customers to view numerous products at the click of a button. It also allows the customers to choose from a wide range of products based on their price, useability, and company's brand. However, the offline distribution channel had the highest industry share in the U.S. garden hand tools market in 2022.



REGIONAL ANALYSIS



The southern region accounted for a significant share of the U.S. garden hand tools market, owing to the huge presence of community gardens and the housing market and increasing disposable incomes. The southern region consists of developed and fast-growing states, including Florida, Virginia, Texas, Carolina, and others, which are the primary hubs for several end-user industries. Texas, Florida, and North Carolina made the highest contributions to the garden tool market in the Southern United States.

Over 5.86 million housing units are located in the south of the U.S. As a result, the demand for garden tools from the hand tool industry in the south is expected to soar in the forecast period. In addition, the number of residential housing units is increasing rapidly in major states such as Texas, Florida, Carolina, Arizona, and Oklahoma.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The U.S. garden hand tools market is highly fragmented, with many local and international players. Vendors such as Stanley Black & Decker, Emerson, The AMES Companies, Fiskars, and Griffon are key players alongside numerous domestic tool manufacturers that manufacture garden hand tools as per the local demands and regulations.

Many other players provide products with similar specifications like length, width, and cutting techniques at low prices, which will likely intensify the price war among vendors during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 226 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3350 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3910.85 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.6% Regions Covered United States

