United States Garden Hand Tool Markets, 2021-2026 - Growing Landscape Industry, Increase In Indoor Plantation, Growth of DIY Culture, & Growing Demand for Organic Farming

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 The "U.S. Garden Hand Tool Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report considers the present scenario of the US garden tool market and its market dynamics for 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

Home gardens are an essential source of contributing nutritional supplements to improve livelihoods with low-cost production. Prominent vendors like Fiskar are designing lightweight tools that are easy to handle for ease of application, unlike power tools, where garden hand tools are gaining prominence with simple technology reaping nutritional benefits to the family. Gardening activities enhance psychological well-being and provide relief from stress.

Research shows that viewing nature through windows can positively affect stress recovery, lowering blood pressure. Simple being in a garden or viewing elements of a garden may provide benefits such as relaxation and restoration.

U.S. GARDEN HAND TOOLS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Demand for garden hand tools has been elevated due to the factors like high disposable income, consumer's awareness towards the environment, the aging population, who has a huge inclination in improvising their lawns and indoor gardens for enhancing aesthetics and beautifying spaces.

The US market holds a majority share in garden tools. Thus, emerging economies like Europe and India contribute significantly to the garden hand tool market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North Carolina, Florida, and Texas are the largest hubs for indoor plantation, with more growing residential sector driving the demand for garden hand tools in the region.

The south region accounted for a significant share in the US garden tool market, owing to the huge presence of community gardens, the housing market, and increasing disposable incomes.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors such as Stanley Black & Decker, Emerson, The AMES Companies, Fiskars, and Griffon are key players alongside numerous domestic tool manufacturers that manufacture garden hand tools per local demands and regulations.

The market is characterized by the presence of diversified global and regional vendors. As international players increase their footprint in the market, regional vendors are likely to find it increasingly difficult to compete with these global players.

KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

Growing Demand for Community Gardens

Increase in Internet Penetration Shaping End Users Purchase Behaviour

Development of Sustainable Cities

Development of Growing Demand for Unconventional Methods of Gardening

Growing Landscape Industry

Increase of Indoor Plantation

Increase in D.I.Y Culture

Growing Demand for Organic Farming

Prominent Vendors

Fiskars Group

Griffon Corporation

Husqvarna Group

Stanley Black & Decker

Other Prominent Vendors

AMPCO Safety Tools

The American Garden Tool Co.

Bully Tools

Cobra Head LLC

Red Pig Garden Hand Tools

Root Assassin

Ray Padula Holdings

Sneeboer & ZN

Seymour Middlewest LLC

Solid Tools Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Overview Of Garden Hand Tools

7.2.1 Gardening Activities In Schools & Universities

7.2.2 Improving Interior Asthetics

7.2.3 Growing Demand For Living Walls

7.2.4 Market Analysis Of Garden Hand Tools

7.2.5 Growing Trends In Kitchen Gardens

7.2.6 Consumer Preference Toward Garden Hand Tools

7.3 Impact Of Covid-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growing Landscape Industry

8.2 Increase In Indoor Plantation

8.3 Growth Of DIY Culture

8.4 Growing Demand For Organic Farming



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growing Demand For Community Gardens

9.2 Internet Penetration Influencing Consumer Behavior

9.3 Development Of Sustainable Cities

9.4 Growing Demand For Unconventional Gardening Methods



10 Market Growth Restraints

10.1 Growing Adoption Of Power Tools

10.2 Increase In Usage Of Faux Plants

10.3 Operational Challenges By International Markets

10.4 Seasonality Of Demand



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis

12.1 Value Chain Overview

12.2 Value Chain Analysis

12.2.1 Raw Material & Component Suppliers

12.2.2 Manufacturers

12.2.3 Distributors / Dealers / Retailers

12.2.4 End-Users



13 Product

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Pruning Tools

13.4 Digging Tools

13.5 Striking Tools

13.6 Other Products



14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Residential Users

14.4 Commercial Users

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Shopping Centers

14.4.4 Healthcare

14.4.5 Education Centers

14.4.6 Corporate Offices

14.4.7 Hospitality

14.4.8 Market By Geography



15 Sales Channel

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Offline Sales

15.4 Online Sales



16 Key Regions

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine



17 South

17.1 Market Overview

17.1.1 Texas

17.1.2 Florida

17.1.3 North Carolina



18 Northeast

18.1 Market Overview

18.1.1 New York

18.1.2 New Jersey



19 Mid-West

19.1 Market Overview

19.1.1 Illinois

19.1.2 Michigan

19.1.3 Minnesota



20 West

20.1 Market Overview

20.1.1 California

20.1.2 Washington

