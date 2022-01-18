U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,587.02
    -75.83 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,411.39
    -500.42 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,575.58
    -318.17 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,108.67
    -53.78 (-2.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.16
    +1.34 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.30
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    +0.62 (+2.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1338
    -0.0072 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8560
    +0.0840 (+4.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    -0.0058 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5200
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,650.81
    -535.00 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.77
    -17.62 (-1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

United States Garden Hand Tool Markets, 2021-2026 - Growing Landscape Industry, Increase In Indoor Plantation, Growth of DIY Culture, & Growing Demand for Organic Farming

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 The "U.S. Garden Hand Tool Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report considers the present scenario of the US garden tool market and its market dynamics for 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

Home gardens are an essential source of contributing nutritional supplements to improve livelihoods with low-cost production. Prominent vendors like Fiskar are designing lightweight tools that are easy to handle for ease of application, unlike power tools, where garden hand tools are gaining prominence with simple technology reaping nutritional benefits to the family. Gardening activities enhance psychological well-being and provide relief from stress.

Research shows that viewing nature through windows can positively affect stress recovery, lowering blood pressure. Simple being in a garden or viewing elements of a garden may provide benefits such as relaxation and restoration.

U.S. GARDEN HAND TOOLS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Demand for garden hand tools has been elevated due to the factors like high disposable income, consumer's awareness towards the environment, the aging population, who has a huge inclination in improvising their lawns and indoor gardens for enhancing aesthetics and beautifying spaces.

The US market holds a majority share in garden tools. Thus, emerging economies like Europe and India contribute significantly to the garden hand tool market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North Carolina, Florida, and Texas are the largest hubs for indoor plantation, with more growing residential sector driving the demand for garden hand tools in the region.

The south region accounted for a significant share in the US garden tool market, owing to the huge presence of community gardens, the housing market, and increasing disposable incomes.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors such as Stanley Black & Decker, Emerson, The AMES Companies, Fiskars, and Griffon are key players alongside numerous domestic tool manufacturers that manufacture garden hand tools per local demands and regulations.

The market is characterized by the presence of diversified global and regional vendors. As international players increase their footprint in the market, regional vendors are likely to find it increasingly difficult to compete with these global players.

KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

  • Growing Demand for Community Gardens

  • Increase in Internet Penetration Shaping End Users Purchase Behaviour

  • Development of Sustainable Cities

  • Development of Growing Demand for Unconventional Methods of Gardening

  • Growing Landscape Industry

  • Increase of Indoor Plantation

  • Increase in D.I.Y Culture

  • Growing Demand for Organic Farming

Prominent Vendors

  • Fiskars Group

  • Griffon Corporation

  • Husqvarna Group

  • Stanley Black & Decker

Other Prominent Vendors

  • AMPCO Safety Tools

  • The American Garden Tool Co.

  • Bully Tools

  • Cobra Head LLC

  • Red Pig Garden Hand Tools

  • Root Assassin

  • Ray Padula Holdings

  • Sneeboer & ZN

  • Seymour Middlewest LLC

  • Solid Tools Inc

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Overview Of Garden Hand Tools
7.2.1 Gardening Activities In Schools & Universities
7.2.2 Improving Interior Asthetics
7.2.3 Growing Demand For Living Walls
7.2.4 Market Analysis Of Garden Hand Tools
7.2.5 Growing Trends In Kitchen Gardens
7.2.6 Consumer Preference Toward Garden Hand Tools
7.3 Impact Of Covid-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Landscape Industry
8.2 Increase In Indoor Plantation
8.3 Growth Of DIY Culture
8.4 Growing Demand For Organic Farming

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing Demand For Community Gardens
9.2 Internet Penetration Influencing Consumer Behavior
9.3 Development Of Sustainable Cities
9.4 Growing Demand For Unconventional Gardening Methods

10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 Growing Adoption Of Power Tools
10.2 Increase In Usage Of Faux Plants
10.3 Operational Challenges By International Markets
10.4 Seasonality Of Demand

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Value Chain Overview
12.2 Value Chain Analysis
12.2.1 Raw Material & Component Suppliers
12.2.2 Manufacturers
12.2.3 Distributors / Dealers / Retailers
12.2.4 End-Users

13 Product
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Pruning Tools
13.4 Digging Tools
13.5 Striking Tools
13.6 Other Products

14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Residential Users
14.4 Commercial Users
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Shopping Centers
14.4.4 Healthcare
14.4.5 Education Centers
14.4.6 Corporate Offices
14.4.7 Hospitality
14.4.8 Market By Geography

15 Sales Channel
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Offline Sales
15.4 Online Sales

16 Key Regions
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17 South
17.1 Market Overview
17.1.1 Texas
17.1.2 Florida
17.1.3 North Carolina

18 Northeast
18.1 Market Overview
18.1.1 New York
18.1.2 New Jersey

19 Mid-West
19.1 Market Overview
19.1.1 Illinois
19.1.2 Michigan
19.1.3 Minnesota

20 West
20.1 Market Overview
20.1.1 California
20.1.2 Washington

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2g11yk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-garden-hand-tool-markets-2021-2026---growing-landscape-industry-increase-in-indoor-plantation-growth-of-diy-culture--growing-demand-for-organic-farming-301462704.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis: Tilray CEO explains why the company isn't waiting for U.S. legalization 'lottery ticket'

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman to discuss the cannabis industry, why the company is pivoting to food and beverage brands, weed legalization in the U.S., and the end of a partnership with Budweiser.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the fintech company formerly known as Square, lost nearly half its market value over the past three months as rising interest rates sparked an exodus from higher-growth tech stocks. Declining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices exacerbated the sell-off, since Block generates revenue from Bitcoin trades and holds some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

  • Too Early to Tell if Pfizer Job Cuts Tied to More Virtual Meetings Will Be a Trend

    Pfizer’s long-term virtual meetings push has not come as a shock to the corporate travel sector — experts have said it could be unique to the pharmaceutical sector, rather signaling a major shift in the way organizations conduct business. The vaccine maker said it was “evolving the way we engage with healthcare professionals in an […]

  • ASML Q4 earnings seen up 12%, eyes on Berlin fire impact

    ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, is expected to report a 12% increase in quarterly net profit on Wednesday and update customers on whether a fire at its factory in Berlin could affect production plans. Analysts are expecting ASML, Europe's largest technology company by market capitalisation, to report fourth quarter net profit of 1.51 billion euros ($1.72 billion), up from 1.35 billion euros a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data. ASML is trying to expand production as its customers - which include TSMC, Samsung Intel - invest heavily in new capacity to try to ease a global semiconductor shortage.

  • Oil hits 2014 high after drone strike on UAE

    Oil prices passed $87 a barrel on Tuesday as supply falls short of demand.

  • Oil prices surge to seven-year high after Abu Dhabi drone strike

    Oil prices climbed to their highest level since 2014 on Tuesday after a drone attack on production facilities in the United Arab Emirates raised fears of supply chain disruption.

  • China to Curb Purchases of U.S. Farm Goods, Fitch Solutions Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Relations between the U.S. and China are set to remain strained, which could prompt Beijing to continue diversifying its imports of agricultural goods and keep America’s share low, according to Fitch Solutions. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arre

  • Bitcoin Mining Scheduled to Come Under Fire on Capital Hill

    On 20th January, a U.S subcommittee hearing on cryptos is scheduled, the outcome of which could have significant ramifications for Bitcoin miners…

  • Asia Is Winning The War For EV Batteries

    As the global market for electric vehicle batteries continues to explode, firms headquartered in Asian countries are taking the lead, accounting for 80% of global production

  • In Battle for Workers, the Humble 401(k) Gets Richer in 2022

    Facebook and KPMG are among the companies sweetening retirement plan contributions this year in a tight job market.

  • Buy the Dip: 2 Top Growth Stocks for January

    Investors interested in buying quality growth stocks in January should consider Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). It may surprise you to learn that Adobe is more valuable than any company on that "Tier 2" list, even though Adobe's stock price is down 25% from its all-time high. Adobe is the undisputed industry leader in digital media software for individuals, students, and businesses of all sizes.

  • Activision Blizzard fires more people in sexual harassment probe

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Activision Blizzard Inc said on Monday it has fired or pushed out more than three dozen employees and disciplined another 40 since July to address allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct at the videogame company. After completing reviews, "37 employees have exited the company and another 44 received written reprimands, formal warnings or other discipline," the company said, confirming a report in the Wall Street Journal. But Activision denied Chief Executive Bobby Kotick held back a summary of the information which had been scheduled for release "before the winter holidays," as the Journal reported.

  • Shipping Companies Had a $150 Billion Year. Economists Warn They’re Also Stoking Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Ocean shipping rates are expected to stay elevated well into 2022, setting up another year of booming profits for global cargo carriers — and leaving smaller companies and their customers from Spain to Sri Lanka paying more for just about everything.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateOne of th

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 10 Safe Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe tech stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Tech Stocks To Consider. There is no denying the fact that the definition of “growth” and “value” stocks has fundamentally changed […]

  • Up to three-quarters of the $800 billion PPP flowed to business owners instead of workers, study finds

    The benefits of the landmark small-business relief program designed at the height of the pandemic mostly went to business owners rather than its employees, a study from leading economists finds.

  • Goldman Shares Tumble as Trading Slides, Compensation Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. tumbled the most in more than 18 months after the firm’s stock traders posted a lackluster fourth quarter, another sign that the frenzied market activity spurred by the pandemic is cooling.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketMicrosoft Buys Activision Blizzard in $69 Billion Game DealStock Selloff Gathers Pace as Bond Yields Clim

  • Volkswagen and Bosch team up to boost Europe's battery ambitions

    Volkswagen and Bosch have agreed to set up a joint venture by the end of this year to equip battery cell factories and help make Europe self-sufficient in battery production. The venture will deliver battery production systems and assist battery cell manufacturers in scaling up and maintaining production sites, Volkswagen said on Tuesday, adding it would serve its own factories and others across Europe. "Europe has a one-time chance to become the global powerhouse for batteries in coming years," Volkswagen board member Thomas Schmall, who is responsible for VW's battery plans, said.

  • Activision is clearing out problematic staff before Microsoft’s $70 billion takeover

    Microsoft said it will buy Activision for $70 billion as the video game giant seeks to address sexual misconduct allegations.

  • Toyota expects annual production target shortfall as chip shortage drags on

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota said on Tuesday it expects to miss its annual 9 million vehicle production target because competition for semiconductors meant it didn't have enough to ramp up car output to offset production lost during the pandemic last year. "Hitting the 9 million mark is going to be extremely difficult," Kazunari Kamakura, an executive at the world's biggest car maker, said during an online briefing. Toyota, he added, could not predict how long the chip shortage would last.

  • Texas, Arizona Have Recovered All the Jobs Lost When Covid-19 Hit

    The two states along with Idaho and Utah ascended from pandemic depths, thanks to population growth and shifts by businesses and workers away from coastal urban areas.