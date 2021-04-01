United States General Insurance Trends and Opportunities Report 2021-2024: Property, Motor, Liability, Financial Lines, Marine, Aviation Transit, Personal Accident, Health, & Miscellaneous Insurance
'United States of Amercia (USA) General Insurance - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the US's general insurance segment.
This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the US's general insurance segment.
It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, loss ratio, retail and commercial split, premium by line of business, and premium ceded and cession rates, during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024).
The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the US's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights
Key insights and dynamics of the US's general insurance segment.
A comprehensive overview of the US's economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities.
The US's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.
The US's general insurance reinsurance business's market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.
The US's general insurance segment structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.
Distribution channels deployed by the US's general insurers.
Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors' profiles.
Scope
It provides historical values for the US's general insurance segment for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.
It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the US's general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.
It profiles the top general insurance companies in the US, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Reasons to Buy
Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the US's general insurance segment, and each category within it.
Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the US's general insurance segment.
Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment.
Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Economy Overview
Regulatory and Compliance
Key Market Trends
Summary Trends and KPIs
Key Trends by Line of Business
Property Insurance
Motor Insurance
Liability Insurance
Financial Lines Insurance
Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance
Personal Accident and Health Insurance
Miscellaneous Insurance
Distribution Channels
Competitive Landscape
Competitor Profiles
Reinsurance
Reinsurance Overview
Regulatory and Compliance
Competitor Landscape
Insurtech
Appendix
Companies Mentioned
AXA SA
W.R. Berkley Corporation
American Road Insurance Company (The)
Courtesy Insurance Company
Queen City Assurance, Inc.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
Apollo Global Mgmt Group
Arag Holding Se
Allianz SE
Arch Capital Group
Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc.
CAN Financial Corporation
American International Group, Inc.
Chubb Limited
Factory Mutual Global
Assurant Inc.
The Travelers Companies, Inc.
Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
Zurich Insurance Group AG
MGIC Group
Radian Group Inc.
AmTrust Financial Services
Genworth Financial, Inc.
Essent Group
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
State Farm
The Progressive Corporation
Allstate Corporation
USAA
Farmers Insurance Group
American Family Insurance Group
Unitedhealth Group
Anthem Inc
Humana Group
Centene Corporation Group
HCSC Group
National Indemnity Co
Everest Reinsurance Co
Swiss Reinsurance America Corp
XL Reinsurance America Inc
Munich Re America
Transatlantic Reinsurance Co
Odyssey Group
General Reinsurance Corp
Partner Re Co of the US
SCOR US Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hgkn8r
