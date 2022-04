United States Gift Card Markets, 2022-2027 - Opportunities in the Emergence of Customized E-Gift Cards & Increase in Universally-Accepted Open-Loop Gift Cards

DUBLIN, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Gift Card Market (2022-2027) by Card Type, End-User, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Gift Card Market is estimated to be USD 162.11 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 388.81 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.12%.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Amazon.com, Inc., Carrefour S.A., InComm Payments (HI Technology Corp), PayPal, Inc., Walmart Inc, Visa, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories.

Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Gift Card Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company.

The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses US Gift Card Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Market Segmentation

The US Gift Card Market is segmented based on Card Type, and End-User.

Card Type, the market is classified into Closed-Loop Card and Open-Loop Card.

End-User, the market is classified into Retail Established and Corporate Institution.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Proliferation of Smartphones and E-Tailing Giants

4.1.2 Increase in Demand for Innovative Products and Strengthened Brand Loyalty Strategies

4.1.3 Growing Demand for E-Gifting with Increase Digitalisation

4.1.4 The Surge in Incentive for Employees by Various Companies

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Maintenance and Investment

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 The Emergence of Customized E-Gift Cards

4.3.2 Increase in Universally-Accepted Open-Loop Gift Cards

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 US Gift Card Market, By Card Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Closed-Loop Card

6.3 Open-Loop Card



7 US Gift Card Market, By End-User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Retail Established

7.3 Corporate Institution



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Quadrant

8.2 Market Share Analysis

8.3 Strategic Initiatives

8.3.1 M&A and Investments

8.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

8.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



9 Company Profiles

9.1 Amazon.com, Inc.

9.2 American Express Company

9.3 Apple Inc

9.4 Best Buy Co., Inc

9.5 Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc

9.6 Carrefour S.A.

9.7 Fiserv, Inc.

9.8 Google LLC

9.9 Hennes & Mauritz AB

9.10 IKEA

9.11 InComm Payments (HI Technology Corp)

9.12 JCB Co, LLC

9.13 JD Sports (Pentland Group)

9.14 Lowe's Companies, Inc.

9.15 Macys.com, LLC

9.16 PayPal, Inc.

9.17 Paytronix Systems, Inc.

9.18 Sephora

9.19 Starbucks Corporation

9.20 The Home Depot, Inc.

9.21 Walmart Inc

9.22 ZARA

9.23 Mastercard

9.24 Visa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yba4gl

