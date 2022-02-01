U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,499.75
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,950.00
    -47.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,928.25
    +23.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,018.60
    -5.80 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.53
    -0.62 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.30
    +11.90 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    +0.57 (+2.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1265
    +0.0029 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.86
    -2.80 (-10.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3487
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6370
    -0.4870 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,673.74
    +1,667.98 (+4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    898.22
    +55.04 (+6.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.23
    +70.86 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

United States Glass Shower Door Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2021-2026 Featuring Prominent Vendors - CERA Sanitaryware, Jaquar, Jeld Wen, & Masco

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Glass Shower Door Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A considerable increase in demand for glass shower doors from numerous households is expected to drive the growth of the glass shower door industry.

The market players of the glass shower compete on various grounds such as product type, glass type, distribution channel, doors type, and end-user. The fastest-growing states in the US will provide scope to the vendors to capitalize on in the coming years.

For instance, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Colorado are some of the fast-growing states in the country. Most of these states have a high median disposable income and a growing personal income at the rate of nearly 5%-8%. Thus, all these factors will accelerate the demand for the United States glass shower door market in the forecast period.

Framed glass doors are cheaper and can be afforded by the people belonging in the semi-urban and rural areas also. The demand for framed glass doors is expected to rise in the low incomes areas of the US, such as in the Midwestern region as the household income of the people residing in the Midwestern lies between the range of USD 62000-65000. People in the region are expected to invest in framed glass shower doors due to price constraints which will drive the demand of the glass shower door market in the US.

The major factors which have resulted in higher usage of tempered glass for shower doors can be attributed to its strength to withstand breakage. Moreover, the process of tempering makes the glass tough as well as scratch-resistant. All such factors have resulted in higher demand for tempered glass for doors hence contributing to the highest share of the shower sliding system market in the US.

The Southern region accounts for the highest population in the US and also the hottest region in the country. The number of residential housing units is increasing at a rapid pace in major states such as Texas, Florida, Georgia, Carolina, Arizona, and Oklahoma. This and rising household income is driving the demand for the product in the U.S.

The western region consists of developed and fast-growing states such as California, Washington, Utah, and more. The increasing disposable income and consumer spending led the people to spend more on the house which result in the installation of glass shower doors as glass interiors to give an elegant and royal look to the house.

The key players in the United States glass shower door market are CERA Sanitaryware, Jaquar, Jeld Wen, and Masco Corporation.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Since glasses like starphire glass are expensive, a higher sales volume of glasses is expected to generate higher revenue from the customer which will eventually lead to the overall growth in the market in the US.

  • Online retailing is a big opportunity for the vendors dealing in the glass shower doors market, as people in the country highly prefer to buy a product online. The high internet penetration rate, technology advancement, busy schedules restrict people to visit offline stores.

  • The frameless shower glass doors are installed with better features such as a pin system, remote control, or alarm sound and look more attractive than doors with frames. This is driving their demand in the US.

KEY MARKET DRIVERS

  • Increasing Demand for Starphire Glass Doors

  • Increasing Online Retailing for Glass Shower Doors

  • Rapid Adoption of Frameless Glass Doors

  • Growing Home Renovation Market in the US

  • Significant Growth in Residential Sector

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Although established players dominate the North America shower glass door market, there are tremendous growth opportunities for new entrants that produce low-cost products to target the developing end markets.

  • The scope of the product differentiation is low in the market and quality, price, and after-sales service are decisive variables affecting the sales of glass products.

Key Vendors

  • CERA Sanitaryware

  • Jaquar

  • Jeld Wen

  • Masco Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

  • ABC glass and mirror

  • American Standard Brand

  • Aston

  • Basco Manufacturing Company

  • Coastal Industries

  • Delta Faucet Company

  • DreamLine

  • Guardian Industries

  • Kohler

  • MAAX Bath

  • VIGO Industries

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segmentation

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Manufacturing Process
7.2.1 Melting & Refining
7.2.2 Float Bath
7.2.3 Coating
7.2.4 Annealing
7.2.5 Inspection
7.2.6 Cutting To Order
7.3 Construction Insights
7.4 Raw Materials Insights
7.5 Impact Of Covid-19
7.6 Industry FAQ'S
7.6.1 How Will The US Glass Shower Door Market Perform In The Coming Years?
7.6.2 Which Glass Type Segment Has The Highest Revenue Share And Fastest Growth In The Market?
7.6.3 Which End User Generates The Highest Revenue For Glass Shower Door Vendors Operating In The US?
7.6.4 Which Is The Fastest-Growing And Most Preferred Doors Type Segment In The Market?

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increasing Demand For Samphire Glass Doors
8.2 Surge In Online Retailing Of Glass Shower Doors
8.3 Rapid Adoption Of Frameless Glass Doors
8.4 Growing Home Renovation Market In US

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Significant Growth In Residential Sector
9.2 Unprecedented Urbanization In US
9.3 Growth In Tourism & Hospitality Industry
9.4 Rising Demand For Prefabricated Construction

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Low Demand For Glass Shower Doors In Low-Income Areas
10.2 Uncertainties In Demand For Glass Shower Doors

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Value Chain Analysis
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 Raw Material Suppliers
11.2.3 Manufacturers
11.2.4 Third-Party Distributors/Dealers
11.2.5 Wholesalers/Retailers
11.2.6 End-User
11.3 Distribution Insights
11.4 Adoption Of Shower Enclosure By Regions
11.4.1 West
11.4.2 South
11.4.3 Northeast
11.4.4 Midwest
11.5 Market Size & Forecast
11.6 Product
11.7 Glass
11.8 Door
11.9 Distribution Channel
11.10 End User
11.11 Five Forces Analysis

12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Frameless Glass
12.4 Framed Glass

13 Glass Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.2.1 Clear Glass
13.2.2 Opaque Glass
13.2.3 Rain Glass
13.2.4 Patterned Glass
13.2.5 Tinted Glass
13.3 Tempered Glass
13.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.2 Market By Geography
13.4 Laminated Glass
13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.2 Market By Geography

14 End User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Residential Sector
14.4 Hospitality Sector
14.5 Other Commercial Sectors

15 Door Type
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 BI-Fold Doors
15.4 Sliding Doors
15.5 Single Doors

16 Distribution Channel
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Offline
16.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.3.2 Impact Of Covid-19
16.3.3 Market By Geography
16.4 Online
16.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.4.2 Direct Sales
16.4.3 Third-Party Sales
16.4.4 Market By Geography

17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4gee1j

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T to spin off WarnerMedia in $43 billion Discovery media merger

    AT&T Inc said on Tuesday it will spin off WarnerMedia in a $43 billion transaction to merge its media properties with Discovery Inc and also cut its dividend by nearly half. AT&T shareholders will own 71% of the new Warner Bros. Discovery company and will receive a 0.24 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery for each AT&T share they own. AT&T will have 7.2 billion diluted shares outstanding after the transaction closes.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings, SoFi, and LendingClub Rose Today

    Shares of several fintech and digital banking stocks got relief today, as tech stocks rallied after what has been an extremely difficult month of trading. The Nasdaq Composite index closed the final day of trading this month 3.4% higher, but still finished the month of January about 10% down. Shares of the Brazilian fintech Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) rose nearly 10% today, while shares of the fintech banks SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) and LendingClub (NYSE: LC) rose more than 12% and 11%, respectively.

  • 5 Top Stocks for February

    From industrial giants to tech stars to a big biotech, these stocks look like great picks to buy now.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Plans Deep Cut to Its Dividend. The Stock Falls.

    AT&T says it will spin off its interest in WarnerMedia following WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery.

  • AT&T to Slash Dividend After Spinoff of WarnerMedia

    The company is picking a simpler method to complete its deal with Discovery that will make the transaction easier for individual investors to digest, but will still leave the telecom company with about 7.2 billion shares outstanding.

  • AT&T Sets Plan to Spin Off WarnerMedia in $43 Billion Deal

    AT&T announced that its board has decided to spin off the telco’s interest in WarnerMedia — rather than structure the media conglom’s divestiture as a split-off. The transaction will spin off 100% of AT&T’s interest in WarnerMedia to AT&T’s existing shareholders in a pro-rata distribution, followed by the merger of WarnerMedia with Discovery to form […]

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Warren Buffett has given Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders a lot through the years. Most importantly, under his direction, Berkshire has handily beaten the market. Here are three Buffett dividend stocks to buy in February.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market’s recent meltdown has been based on a potent combination of omicron fears, rising inflation, and the prospect of the Fed hiking rates at a rapid pace in an effort to curb the surge. As such, the real prospect of a bear market has reared its ugly head. However, Goldman Sachs’ chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer does not think it is time to sound the alarm; Oppenheimer believes any rate hikes this year won’t be too steep. This should mark the current period as a corre

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q1 2022

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Steel demand rebounded more than expected in 2021, rising by 4.5%. The World Steel Association forecasts that steel demand will continue to increase this year, but at a much slower pace, rising 2.2%.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Stock Market Surges; Tech Titans Alphabet, AMD, PayPal Set To Report Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were lower after Monday's stock market surge. Three tech titans are set to report earnings late Tuesday.

  • Israel’s $10 Billion Answer to Stripe Wants to Crack U.S. Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel’s most valuable private technology company is in talks to buy a U.S.-based business to establish a foothold in the world’s biggest economy ahead of an initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesNasd

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q1 2022

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers. Major companies in the industry include Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC), and CSX Corp. (CSX).

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) will increase its dividend on the 14th of February to US$1.45. This makes the dividend...

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in February (and Beyond)

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite underwent their largest corrections in more than a year. The first top stock that's begging to be bought after the recent sell-off is the nation's largest electric utility by market cap, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). NextEra has delivered a positive total return, including dividends paid, in 19 of the past 20 years, but has opened 2022 with a loss of 22% through the first four weeks.

  • Top Energy Stocks for February 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2022.

  • Bears beware. Past corrections for the S&P 500 are only 15% on average, outside of recessions

    The S&P 500 narrowly avoids correction territory several times in January, defined as a 10% or more fall from a record finish. Why a 20% plunge into a bear market for the index isn't likely without a recession.

  • Here's what 7 rate hikes from the Fed may do to the stock market

    The bulls may want to brace for muted stock market returns if we get a series of interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve. warns one top strategist.