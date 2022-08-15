U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

United States Health Insurance Consumer Perspectives Report 2022: Costs, Navigating Coverage Plans, Customer Service, and Much More

Research and Markets
·1 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Perspectives on Health Insurance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an up-to-date picture of the attitudes, beliefs, and relationships between the US customer and the Health Plan business.

We explore customer perspectives about healthcare costs, navigating coverage plans, customer service in healthcare, and much more.

This report can guide your company through these difficult times and avoid the common pitfalls that lead to customer dissatisfaction.

Companies purchasing this report will benefit in many ways, including:

  • Extensive opportunities section outlining how to make a positive impact on consumer perspectives

  • Verify exactly where and why customers could be dissatisfied with their health plans

  • Gain a multi-dimensional understanding of the health insurance industry with this report and others in this topic

Key Topics Covered:

  • About this Report

  • Executive Summary

  • Opportunities

  • Detailed Findings

  • Customer Perceptions of Health Insurance

  • Unmet Needs

  • Cost Concerns and Impact of the ACA

  • Contact Information

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g2h667

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


