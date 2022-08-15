United States Health Insurance Consumer Perspectives Report 2022: Costs, Navigating Coverage Plans, Customer Service, and Much More
This report provides an up-to-date picture of the attitudes, beliefs, and relationships between the US customer and the Health Plan business.
We explore customer perspectives about healthcare costs, navigating coverage plans, customer service in healthcare, and much more.
This report can guide your company through these difficult times and avoid the common pitfalls that lead to customer dissatisfaction.
Key Topics Covered:
About this Report
Executive Summary
Opportunities
Detailed Findings
Customer Perceptions of Health Insurance
Unmet Needs
Cost Concerns and Impact of the ACA
Contact Information
