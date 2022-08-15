United States Health Insurance Consumer Perspectives Report 2022: Costs, Navigating Coverage Plans, Customer Service, and Much More

Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Perspectives on Health Insurance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an up-to-date picture of the attitudes, beliefs, and relationships between the US customer and the Health Plan business.

We explore customer perspectives about healthcare costs, navigating coverage plans, customer service in healthcare, and much more.

This report can guide your company through these difficult times and avoid the common pitfalls that lead to customer dissatisfaction.

Companies purchasing this report will benefit in many ways, including:

Extensive opportunities section outlining how to make a positive impact on consumer perspectives

Verify exactly where and why customers could be dissatisfied with their health plans

Gain a multi-dimensional understanding of the health insurance industry with this report and others in this topic

Key Topics Covered:

About this Report

Executive Summary

Opportunities

Detailed Findings

Customer Perceptions of Health Insurance

Unmet Needs

Cost Concerns and Impact of the ACA

Contact Information

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g2h667

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



