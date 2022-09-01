U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

United States Healthcare Asset Management Market to Grow at a CAGR of 36.2% until 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd
·6 min read
BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd
BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd

This calls for the use of healthcare asset management systems for effective running and management of beds, patients, equipment, inventory, and machinery to reduce the workload of the healthcare workers. All healthcare organizations aim to provide improved quality of care with access to a safe, clean, and well-maintained medical environment; this is expected to drive the United States Healthcare Asset Management Market during the forecast period 2022-2028.

New Delhi, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Healthcare Asset Management Market is growing to facilitate easy tracking of beds, patients, equipment, machinery, reduce the workload on the healthcare staff, and effectively manage the consumables inventory. The growth of United States Healthcare Asset Management Market is also fueled by the aim to improve operations, control risk, reduce delays, and reduce costs in providing quality healthcare to patients in healthcare organizations.

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the United States Healthcare Asset Management Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 36.2% during the forecast period (2022-2028). The United States Healthcare Asset Management Market is booming because of the escalating need to reduce the workload on the healthcare staff and effectively manage inventory due to the increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases. Healthcare Asset Management is a highly-systematic and cost-effective system of planning, acquiring, maintaining, operating, and disposing of a healthcare organization's machinery, equipment, and physical assets. It helps to improve operations, ensure data privacy, increase awareness, control risk, reduce cost, reduce delays experienced by patients and staff, improve the profitability of the facility, reduce the chances of drug counterfeiting, and ensures patient satisfaction. Therefore, the growth of the United States Healthcare Asset Management Market is driven by the provision of improved quality of care with access to a safe, clean, and well-maintained medical environment.

Increased Patient Admissions in Hospital and Shortage of Staff to Drive Market Growth

According to the Worldometer, the USA ranks as the third largest country by population and is home to thousands of patients with chronic, lifestyle, and life-threatening diseases. To keep up with the increasing patient admissions, it is imperative to adopt a healthcare asset management system that will accurately track patients, beds, equipment, and machinery. This will prevent any confusion among the hospital staff, and the chances of patients getting skipped will be eliminated. According to an American College of Healthcare Executives survey 2021, personnel shortages are the top concern of hospital CEOs. Moreover, according to a survey by the Nursing Times, more than one-third of nurses spend at least an hour locating equipment during an average hospital shift. A novel and innovative product called radiofrequency identification (RFID) bands were introduced to facilitate patient tracking and equipment tracking. These are worn on wrists, storing all relevant information such as name, medical history, allergies, tests, etc. These systems will improve operations, reduce delays experienced by patients and staff, reduce the chances of drug counterfeiting, and eventually ensure patient satisfaction. Therefore, improving the quality of care in healthcare organizations is expected to drive the growth of the Healthcare Asset Management Market.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/united-states-healthcare-asset-management-market/report-sample

High Cost of Initial Installation and Implementation to Limit the Market Growth

The high cost of initial installation and implementation of the modern healthcare asset management software hinders the growth of the market. The cost for RFID can be broken down into equipment cost, installation cost, tag cost, software cost, ongoing license cost, maintenance cost, and integrator cost. Moreover, it requires appropriate infrastructure for wireless technology, which is highly cost-inclusive.

United States Healthcare Asset Management Market - By Product

Based on product, the United States Healthcare Asset Management Market is segmented into Radiofrequency Identification (RFID), Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), and Others. Amidst the segmentation, the Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 due to the technological advancements in RFID. Moreover, the same segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2028 due to the increased technological development, incorporation of artificial intelligence, cheap costs, and tracking effectiveness.

Please Visit the Press Release: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/united-states-healthcare-asset-management-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-36-2-until-2028

Impact of COVID-19 on United States Healthcare Asset Management Market

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world witnessed one of the worst recessions since WW2. The United States Healthcare Asset Management market was positively affected during the Covid-19 pandemic. The demand for healthcare asset management systems increased due to increased patient admissions, shortage of staff, and lack of sophisticated tracking technology. It was difficult to track potentially exposed healthcare workers for the prevention and control of disease in the hospital setting. In April 2020, SwipeSense distributed free asset tracking tags to its hospital partners to track the usage of equipment and medications. These tags also had the ability to tell which equipment had come in contact with Covid infected patients.

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in United States Healthcare Asset Management Market are IBM Corporation, GE Healthcare, Zebra Technologies Corporation, CenTrak Inc, Jadak-A Novanta Company, Airista Flow Inc, Sonitor Technologies, Stanley Healthcare, and other prominent players. The key marketing strategies adopted by the players are facility expansion, product diversification, alliances, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships to expand their customer reach and gain a competitive edge in the overall market.

Don’t miss the business opportunity in the United States Healthcare Asset Management Market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the United States Healthcare Asset Management Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the United States Healthcare Asset Management Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.



Recent Development

  • In January 2022, Francisco Partners announced that they would acquire healthcare data and analytics assets from IBM, including Health Insights, MarketScan, Clinical Development, Social Program Management, Micromedex, and imaging software offerings.

  • In June 2021, Midmark RTLS announced the launch of the Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) asset tracking solution. BLE is a low-cost, cloud-based RTLS technology aimed at improving patient care.

Scope of the Report

Attributes

Details

Years Considered

Historical data – 2018-2021

Base Year – 2021

Estimated Year - 2022

Forecast – 2022 – 2028

Facts Covered

Revenue in USD Million

Product Service/Segmentation

By Product, By Application, By End User

Key Players

IBM Corporation, GE Healthcare, Zebra Technologies Corporation, CenTrak Inc, Jadak-A Novanta Company, Airista Flow Inc, Sonitor Technologies, Stanley Healthcare and other prominent players.

By Product

  • Radiofrequency Identification (RFID)

  • Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS)

  • Others

By Application

  • Staff Management

  • Equipment Tracking

  • Patient Tracking

  • Supply Chain Management

  • Others

By End-User

  • Hospitals

  • Laboratories

  • Others



Please Find Below Some Related Industry Reports:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BWC has built its reputation from the scratch by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com
https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/blueweaveconsulting/


