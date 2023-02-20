United States Healthcare Facilities Management (FM) Markets Report 2023-2027: A Rise in Demand for Cloud-based Healthcare Facilities Fuels Market Growth
DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Healthcare Facilities Management Market By Service (Hard Service, Soft Service), By Application (Hospitals, Ambulatory Service Centers, Clinics, Long-Term Healthcare Facilities, Others), By Product Type, and By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States healthcare facilities management market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and adoption of advanced technologies by the healthcare sector are the major factors driving the demand for the United States healthcare facilities management market throughout the forecast period.
Growing healthcare Expenditure Drives the Market Demand
In the United States, the healthcare industry is among the prominent industry verticals due to private and public investments and the surge in the number of patients needing quality care services.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), projected the data that the national health spending to grow at an average annual rate of 5.4 percent for 2019-28 and to reach $6.2 trillion by 2028, and the health share of the economy to rise from 17.7 percent in 2018 to 19.7 percent in 2028.
The growing healthcare spending is boosting the contribution from the healthcare sector to the country's GDP. Plans to construct a large number of hospitals and clinics by the leading authorities are expected to fuel the demand of the United States healthcare facilities management market for the next five years.
A rise in Demand for Cloud-based healthcare facilities Fuels the Market Growth
To improve the quality of services offered by healthcare facilities, the demand for modern technologically advanced solutions is accelerating the demand for cloud computing solutions.
Healthcare facilities are increasingly adopting Cloud-based solutions as they offer higher flexibility and adaptability than the on-premises model. These solutions help increase security and reduce the occurrence of cyber threats and, therefore, are highly preferred among healthcare institutions.
Cloud-based healthcare facility management bolsters the collaborations between teams and subsidiaries working in different remote locations, which significantly lowers the operational costs of organizations.
The rise in the number of market players and the availability of innovative cloud-based healthcare facility management solutions are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the United States healthcare facilities management market in the next five years.
Advancements In Technology Support the Market Growth
High internet penetration and the proliferation of intelligent devices fuel the adoption of remote monitoring healthcare devices. Patients are becoming aware of the benefits of using advanced technologies and equipment providing high accuracy and effectiveness than conventional medical devices.
The advent of devices capable of real-time tracking of medical equipment, collecting patient data via wearable devices, and effective inventory management using low-cost Bluetooth technology are expected to provide numerous growth avenues for the United States healthcare facilities management market in the next five years.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States healthcare facilities management market.
Aramark Corporation
Compass Group plc
Ecolab, Inc.
ISS World Services A/S
Jones Lang LaSalle, IP, Inc.
Medxcel Facility Management
Mitie Group plc
OCS Group
Secro Group plc
Sodexo
Vanguard Resources
CBRE Group
Report Scope:
United States Healthcare Facilities Management Market, By Service:
Hard Service
Soft Service
United States Healthcare Facilities Management Market, By Application:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Service Centers
Clinics
Long-Term Healthcare Facilities
Others
United States Healthcare Facilities Management Market, By Product Type:
Security
Catering
Cleaning
Support
Others
United States Healthcare Facilities Management Market, By Region:
South
West
Mid-West
North-East
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/enguou-states?w=5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-healthcare-facilities-management-fm-markets-report-2023-2027-a-rise-in-demand-for-cloud-based-healthcare-facilities-fuels-market-growth-301750681.html
SOURCE Research and Markets