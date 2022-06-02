United States Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Report 2022-2030: Focus on Excavation & Demolition, Heavy Lifting, Material Handling, Recycling & Waste Management, & Tunneling Equipment
U.S. Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market
Dublin, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market by Type, Application, and Sales Channel - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. heavy construction equipment market was valued at US$ 68.73 Bn in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.29 % over the forecast period to reach US$ 93.68 Bn by 2027.
The market is segmented into by type, by application, by sales channel, and by end-use industry. The U.S. heavy construction equipment market growth is majorly driven by increasing government investment in the construction industry.
Moreover, owing to COVID-19, the construction industry is affected majorly, therefore demand for heavy equipment is expected to drop in 2020, but the market is expected to show steady growth for the next 3 years.
The rental segment in the heavy construction equipment market is expected to grow as companies will rent the equipment than buying new equipment, which will help the market to remain steady
Market Dynamics
Disposable income is rapidly increasing in the U.S., which is fuelling growth of housing market in the U.S. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, a U.S.-based government agency, disposable income of the people in the U.S. reached US$ 15,174 billion in January 2020, from US$ 11,608 billion in January 2010 with CAGR of 2.71% during 2010-20.
According to The United States Census Bureau, in some regions such as Silicon Valley, where big tech companies are located such as Google Inc., Facebook Inc., and others, in 2018, average household income was US$ 125,987, which is almost twice the average U.S. household income which is US$ 61,937.
Furthermore, the U.S. residential construction market is also rapidly growing. According to Worldwide Market Reports' analysis, the U.S. residential construction market is expected to reach US$ 207.21 billion by 2023. Thus, increasing disposable income coupled with growing residential construction market will drive the U.S. heavy construction equipment market growth over the forecast period.
Key features of the study:
This report provides in-depth analysis of the U.S. Heavy Duty Construction Equipment market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players
It profiles leading players in the U.S. Heavy Duty Construction Equipment market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans
Companies covered as a part of this study include Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Doosan Infracore, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, Inc., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (JCB), Komatsu America Corp., Liebherr Group, Sany Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Terex Corporation, Ahern Rentals, Herc Rentals Inc., and United Rentals, Inc.
Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The U.S. Heavy Duty Construction Equipment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, managed service providers, third-party service providers, distributors, new entrants, and value-added resellers
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the U.S. Heavy Duty Construction Equipment market
Company Profiles
Atlas Copco
Caterpillar, Inc.
CNH Industrial N.V.
Deere & Company
Doosan Infracore
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, Inc.
J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (JCB)
Komatsu America Corp.
Liebherr Group
Sany Heavy Industries Co. Ltd
Terex Corporation
Ahern Rentals
Herc Rentals Inc.
United Rentals, Inc
Detailed Segmentation
U.S. Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market, By Type:
Earthmoving & Heavy Vehicles
Excavators
Dumpers
Trenchers
Tunneling Equipment
Loaders (Skid Steer & Track)
Backhoes
Articulated Haulers
Dozer
Roller
Tractor
Others
Concrete Equipment's
Mixers
Paver
Concrete Pump
Others
Compaction Equipment
Rammers
Rollers
Compactors
Material Handling
Cranes and Lifts
Forklifts
Telehandler
Others
Others (Drill, Hammers, Breakers, Generators, Sand Washers, Etc.)
U.S. Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market, By Application:
Excavation & Demolition
Heavy Lifting
Material Handling
Recycling & Waste Management
Tunneling
U.S. Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market, By Sales Channel:
Rental
OEMs.
