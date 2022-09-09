United States Home Service Bundles OTT as a Value-Added Service Market Study 2022: Video Service Adoption Trends, Bundling vs Stand-Alone, Subscription Drivers and Methods, Awareness/Demand
This research examines consumer uptake of home service bundles with OTT, which providers are offering these bundles, and how these bundles are driving added value for consumers.
Providers from across the home services space are bundling OTT video services with their other offerings. These providers are looking to capitalize on the explosive growth of the OTT video market to increase customer engagement and drive incremental revenue.
Key Topics Covered:
Survey Methodology and Definitions
Key Terms and Definitions
Executive Summary
Number of OTT Services Subscription Through Home Service Providers
Major OTT Service Subscription Methods
Online Pay-TV Subscription by OTT Services Subscription Approach
Monthly Service Cost by OTT Services Subscription Approach
Attitudes Toward Home Service Providers and OTT Services
Reasons for Not Subscribing to OTT Services Through Home Service Providers
Video Service Adoption Trends
Pay-TV Service Subscriptions
Adoption of Stand-alone Services vs. Traditional Service Bundles
Overall OTT Service Subscriptions, YoY
New OTT Service Subscriptions
Subscription Status to OTT Video Services by Age
New Subscription to OTT Video Services by Age and Children at Home
Number of OTT Service Subscriptions
OTT Service Subscription Path: Bundling vs Stand-Alone
Number of OTT Service Subscriptions Through Home Service Providers
Number of OTT Service Subscriptions Through Home Service Providers Among Cable Cord-Cutters
Percent of OTT Services Bundled with Home Services
Number of OTT Stand-alone OTT Service Subscriptions vs Number of Bundled OTT Service Subscriptions by Number of Children at Home
Number of Stand-alone OTT Service Subscriptions vs Bundled through Home Service Provider, by Internet Service Providers
Traditional Pay-TV vs Online Pay-TV Service Subscription
Online Pay-TV Service Subscription
Online Pay-TV Subscription by Stand-alone OTT Subscriptions vs Bundled through Home Service Provider
Subscription Drivers and Methods
Factors Influencing Choice of OTT Service
Trigger for New OTT Subscription
Video Service Subscription Methods Among New Subscribers
OTT Service Subscription Channel by Age
OTT Service Subscription Channel by Income
Method of OTT Subscription Comparison: Stand-alone OTT Subscriptions vs Bundled through Home Service Provider
Major OTT Service Subscription Methods
OTT Subscription through Pay-TV Channel by Pay-TV Providers
Factors that Influence Online Video Service Provider Choice by Stand-alone OTT Subscriptions vs Bundled through Home Service Provider
Reasons for Subscribing to OTT Services, by Stand-alone OTT Subscriptions vs Bundled through Home Service Provider
Monthly Service Cost by Stand-alone OTT Subscriptions vs Bundled through Home Service Provider
Reasons for Subscribing to OTT Services Through Home Service Providers
Reasons for Subscribing to Major OTT Services Through Home Service Providers
Reasons for Subscribing to OTT Services Through Home Service Providers by Income
Reasons for Subscribing to OTT Services Through Home Service Providers by Household with Children
Demand for OTT Bundles
Attitudes Toward Home Service Providers and OTT Services
Online Video Subscription Preference by Home Internet Service Provider
Online Video Subscription Preference by Stand-alone OTT Subscriptions vs Bundled with Home Services
Attitudes Toward Home Service Providers by Income
Attitudes Toward Home Service Providers by Households with Children
Awareness of OTT Bundles
Reasons for Not Subscribing to OTT Services Through Home Service Providers
Reasons for not Subscribing to OTT Services Through Home Service Providers by Age Groups
Awareness of OTT Service Subscriptions From Home Service Providers
Awareness of Major OTT Service Subscriptions From Home Service Providers
Awareness of OTT Service Subscriptions From Home Service Providers by Age Groups
Awareness of OTT Service Subscriptions From Home Service Providers by Household with Children
Appendix
