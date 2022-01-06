U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,696.25
    +3.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,381.00
    +90.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,731.00
    -35.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,197.60
    +7.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.10
    +1.25 (+1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.40
    -23.70 (-1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.82 (-3.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1317
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.79
    +2.88 (+17.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3520
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8300
    -0.3000 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,925.39
    -3,778.06 (-8.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,078.05
    -104.55 (-8.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,490.39
    -26.48 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

United States At-Home Care Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Kindred at Home, Amedisys, LHC Group, and Encompass Health Corp

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US At-Home Care Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the US at-home care market by value, by service type, by employment count, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the US at-home care market.

At-Homecare is health care or supportive care provided by a professional caregiver in the individual home where the patient or client is living, as opposed to care provided in group accommodations like clinics or nursing homes. Homecare is also known as domiciliary care, social care, or in-home care.

It comprises a range of activities, especially paramedical aid by nurses and assistance in daily living for ill, disabled, or elderly people. Occasionally, palliative and end-of-life care can be provided through home health nursing. Home health nurses may assist patients with activities of daily living (ADLs) such as bathing, toileting, and feeding, or they direct and supervise the aide in providing ADL care.

The healthcare industry witnessed a shift in trends towards home healthcare as compared to hospital care due to revised norms with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The awareness for home healthcare services increased in 2020 as these services are safer and cost-effective alternatives to hospital services.

Also, service providers are expanding their portfolio by offering services, such as at-home COVID-19 testing. Even though the fear of COVID-19 infection is still high, the new forms of work organization and Infection prevention and control (IPC) policies and practices have provided a path for continued home care services.

The US at-home care market has increased during the years 2017-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The US at-home care market is expected to increase due to the aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing per capita personal income, low-cost setting, etc.

Yet the market faces some challenges such as lack of supporting infrastructure, the risk to patient safety, etc. Moreover, the market growth would succeed by various market trends like increasing use of telemedicine, increasing IoMt and more acute care, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US at-home care market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

The US at-home care market is highly fragmented. The key players of the US at-home care market are Kindred at Home, Amedisys, Inc., LHC Group, Inc., and Encompass Health Corp. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 At-Home Care: An Overview
2.1.1 Introduction to At-Home Care
2.1.2 Benefits of At-Home Care
2.1.3 Disadvantages of At-Home Care
2.1.4 Types of At-Home Care
2.1.5 Non-Medical Home Care vs. Home Healthcare
2.1.6 At-Home Care Vs. Nursing Homes
2.2 At-Home Care Segmentation: An Overview
2.2.1 At-Home Care Segmentation by Service Type

3. The US Market Analysis
3.1 The US At-Home Care Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 The US At-Home Care Market by Value
3.1.2 The US At-Home Care Market by Service Type (Home Healthcare & Nursing Care, Home Hospice Care, Home Therapy Services, Non-Medical Home Care, and Others)
3.2 The US At-Home Care Market: Service Type Analysis
3.2.1 The US Home Healthcare & Nursing Care Market by Value
3.2.2 The US Home Hospice Care Market by Value
3.2.3 The US Home Therapy Services Market by Value
3.2.4 The US Non-Medical Home Care Market by Value
3.2.5 The US Others At-Home Care Market by Value
3.3 The US At-Home Care Market: Employment Count Analysis
3.3.1 The US Home Healthcare Services Market by Employment Count

4. Impact of COVID-19
4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on At-Home Care Industry
4.2 Workforce Shortage Due to COVID-19
4.3 Policy Response on Pandemic
4.3.1 Access to the Provider Relief Funds
4.3.2 Flexibility on Physician Signature Requirements
4.3.3 Access to Protective Equipment
4.4 Post COVID-19 Impact on Industry
4.4.1 Opportunities for Expanded Services
4.4.2 More Attractive Job Market
4.4.3 More Payment Options
4.4.4 Licensing Requirements

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Aging Population
5.1.2 Increasing Per Capita Personal Income
5.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
5.1.4 Increasing Home Health Care Spending
5.1.5 Rapid Urbanization
5.1.6 Low Cost Setting
5.2 Challenges
5.2.1 Lack of Supporting Infrastructure
5.2.2 Risk to Patient Safety
5.2.3 Limited Regulations
5.3 Market Trends
5.3.1 Increasing use of Telemedicine
5.3.2 Increasing IoMT and More Acute Care
5.3.3 Robust Home Healthcare Scheduling and Medical Billing Software
5.3.4 Increasing Use of Healthcare Data Analytics

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 The US At-Home Care Market Players: A Financial Comparison
6.2 The US Home Health Care Players by Market Share

7. Company Profiles
7.1 Business Overview
7.2 Business Strategy

  • Amedisys, Inc.

  • Encompass Health Corp.

  • Kindred At Home

  • LHC Group, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/chwsmi

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • India Medical Agency Flags ‘Major’ Worries Over Merck Covid Drug

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of India’s main medical research agency said there were “major safety concerns” over Merck & Co.’s Covid-19 drug that may impede its addition to the country’s viral treatment list.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasu

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals takes second shot at getting emergency use approval for Covid-19 treatment

    A Main Line pharmaceutical company has, for the second time, submitted an application seeking emergency use authorization for its experimental Covid-19 therapy from the Food and Drug Administration NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) of Radnor is seeking the authorization for the use of its new drug candidate, Zyesami, in critical patients with Covid-19 who are at immediate risk of death from respiratory failure despite treatment with approved therapy including Remdesivir. The company initially sought emergency use approval for Zyesami in a broader group of Covid patients last year, but that application was rejected by the FDA.

  • Moderna begins Phase 1 study of its Epstein-Barr virus vaccine candidate

    Shares of Moderna Inc. were down 0.5% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said it began dosing participants in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the company's experimental Epstein-Barr virus vaccine. The virus causes mononucleosis, also called mono, and is associated with a higher risk of multiple sclerosis and some lymphoproliferative disorders. The study is expected to troll 270 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 30 years old. Moderna's stock is down 8.2% so far this y

  • MindMed Successfully Completes Phase 1 Clinical Trial of 18-MC

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (DE: MMQ) (the "Company"), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-derived therapies, today announced the completion of its Phase 1 clinical trial of 18-MC, the Company's non-hallucinogenic proprietary derivative of ibogaine, being developed for the treatment of indications linked to opioid use disorder. The trial was completed in December 2021 with topline results expected in early 2022.

  • COVID-19: “Testing at the first time you have symptoms, that’s really the most important time to test,” says Dr. Payal Patel

    Dr. Payal Patel, infectious diseases physician at University of Michigan, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the CDC’s isolation guidelines, plus how schools are dealing with the Omicron surge.

  • Why Annexon Biosciences Stock Plummeted 34% Today

    After Annexon (NASDAQ: ANNX) revealed that this occurred in an otherwise encouraging study of its ANX005, a pipeline drug aimed at treating Huntington's disease, the company's shares tumbled by over 34% on the day. After market hours on Tuesday, Annexon reported interim results from an ongoing, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of ANX005. The data concerned patients who completed the full 24-week course of treatment and revealed that the drug demonstrated "full target engagement of C1q in both serum and cerebrospinal fluid observed in evaluable patients through the dosing period."

  • Is the omicron variant actually milder? Here’s what Kansas City doctors are seeing

    How have the omicron variant’s symptoms, spread been different from delta in Kansas City?

  • Where To Buy N95 And KN95 Masks That Aren't Counterfeit

    With so many fake COVID face masks being sold online, it's important to pay attention to a few details when you order.

  • The Next Big COVID Variant Could Be a Triple Whammy Nightmare

    GettyEven as daily new COVID cases set all-time records and hospitals fill up, epidemiologists have arrived at a perhaps surprising consensus. Yes, the latest Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is bad. But it could have been a lot worse.Even as cases have surged, deaths haven’t—at least not to the same degree. Omicron is highly transmissible but generally not as severe as some older variants—“lineages” is the scientific term.We got lucky. But that luck might not hold. Many of the same epid

  • Xi'an hospital punished for refusing entry to pregnant woman

    Hospital officials in the northern Chinese city of Xi’an have been punished after a pregnant woman miscarried after being refused entry, reportedly for not having current COVID-19 test results. The city government announced Thursday that Gaoxin Hospital General Manager Fan Yuhui has been suspended and the heads of the outpatient department and medical department sacked. A city of 13 million, Xi’an has been under strict lockdown for more than two weeks, prompting scattered criticisms over shortages of food and heavy-handed behavior by authorities, who are under intense pressure to bring down COVID-19 case numbers.

  • Omicron Has Slightly Different Symptoms from Previous COVID Variants — Here's What to Know

    Just because you haven't lost your sense of taste or smell doesn't mean you're COVID-19-free — it's just less likely to happen with omicron

  • 3 Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts in January

    Binary events on the way could send these drugmaker stocks through the roof, or push them down in the dirt.

  • Young Mom of Newborn Abandoned in Freezing Alaska Is Found

    via FacebookAlaska police say they have found the young mother of a newborn baby who was abandoned in a cardboard box on a freezing street with a heartbreaking note.“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby being abandoned is ongoing, and no criminal charges have been filed at this time,” Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday, adding that the “juvenile mother” was taken to a hospital for evaluation and care.The infant boy was nestled under blankets in the box, which was left

  • Anti-vaxxer, 52, begs people to 'get their jabs' after fighting for life over Christmas

    Andrew Pugh, a father-of-three from Worcester, still needs oxygen to help with his breathing, after contracting COVID before Christmas.

  • Why Kroger's low-priced Covid test kits just got more expensive

    Covid-19 test kits at supermarket giant Kroger Co. have just become pricier. Downtown-based Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, ended its 100-day program to sell at-home rapid Covid test kits at cost. Kroger, along with Walmart and Amazon, had reached a deal with the Biden administration last summer to sell Covid test kits at cost for 100 days.

  • Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining businesses and supply chains

    Fuelled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, Australia's daily coronavirus infections soared to a fresh peak on Thursday, overwhelming hospitals, while isolation rules caused labour shortages, putting a strain on businesses and supply chains. With Thursday's count still incomplete, Australia so far has reported 72,392 new infections easily exceeding the high of 64,774 set a day earlier. Western Australia is due to post its new cases later.

  • Powerlifter Mark Bell Shares the Weight Loss Tips That Work for Him

    Powerlifter Mark Bell explains how he uses intermittent fasting, flexible dieting, the carnivore diet and walking to lose weight and keep the weight off.

  • AvroBio shares plunge after company halts development of Fabry drug

    Genetic disease-focused AvroBio Inc. has cut its most advanced drug in development, sending shares down by one-third on Tuesday.

  • These 2 New COVID Symptoms Could Mean You Have Omicron, Experts Warn

    The Omicron variant has quickly taken over the world, resulting in rising COVID cases, breakthrough infections, and reinfections. This new version of the virus has already pushed the U.S. to report more than one million new daily COVID cases on Jan. 3, and virus experts expect its surge to continue throughout the month, if not longer. More than 95 percent of cases in the country are estimated to be caused by Omicron, and every time the virus evolves, so can the illness it produces. According to