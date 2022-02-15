U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

United States Work From Home Furniture Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

United States Work From Home Furniture Market

United States Work From Home Furniture Market
United States Work From Home Furniture Market

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Work From Home Furniture Market, By Type (Chair, Desk, Cabinet, Ottoman, Pouffe, and Others (Stool, Sofa, Recliner, etc.)), By Material (Wood, Plastic, Metal, and Others, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Work From Home Furniture Market stood at USD2588 million in 2020 and is anticipated to further grow at a CAGR of 9.11% in the forecast period, 2022-2026, to reach a market value of USD4300.44 million by 2026F.

The market growth can be attributed to increasing instances of work from home culture. The growing freelancing industry and surging demand for efficient furniture to sustain work from home requirements are further driving the growth of the United States Work From Home Furniture Market in the upcoming five years.

Increasing demand for modular, modern, and aesthetic looks in the furniture for official work purposes and rising disposable income among the population is further supporting the growth of the United States Work From Home Furniture Market in the next five years.

Factors like changing lifestyle, rising concerns regarding prolonged working hours, increased health consciousness, and rapidly growing production of innovative products are further supporting the growth of the United States Work From Home Furniture Market in the future five years. Also, recent lockdown circumstances aided the growth of the market in the forecast years. Due to pandemic conditions, a complete lockdown was observed.

Under such conditions, official work and corporate functions shifted from corporate offices to home offices. Thus, sales for the work from home furniture further multiplied and aided the growth of the United States Work From Home Furniture Market in the forecast period. Furthermore, the market is propelled on the grounds of rising e-commerce retail channels and online furniture retailers.

The United States Work From Home Furniture Market is segmented by type, material, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into furniture outlets, institutional sales, online, and others like supermarket/hypermarket, etc.

Furniture outlets are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market, about 8.57%, in the forecast years, 2022-2026 and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of the growing demand for authentic, aesthetic, and modular products. Designer and engineered wood material products are also aiding the growth of the market in the future five years.

Steelcase Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corporation, Knoll Inc., Kimball International, Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc., Haworth Inc., Teknion Corporation, IKEA North America Services, LLC, Hickory Furniture Mart Inc., etc., are among the major market players in the United States platform that lead the market growth of the United States Work From Home Furniture Market.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United States Work From Home Furniture Market from 2016 to 2020.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of the United States Work From Home Furniture Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

  • To classify and forecast the United States Work From Home Furniture Market based on type, material, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the United States Work From Home Furniture Market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Work From Home Furniture Market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Work From Home Furniture Market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Work From Home Furniture Market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the United States Work From Home Furniture Market.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2026

United States Work From Home Furniture Market, By Type

  • Chair

  • Desk

  • Cabinet

  • Ottoman

  • Pouffe

  • Others

United States Work From Home Furniture Market, By Material

  • Wood

  • Plastic

  • Metal

  • Others

United States Work From Home Furniture Market, By Distribution Channel

  • Furniture Outlets

  • Institutional Sales

  • Online

  • Others

United States Work From Home Furniture Market, By Region

  • South

  • West

  • Midwest

  • Northeast

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States Work From Home Furniture Market.

  • Steelcase Inc.

  • Herman Miller Inc.

  • HNI Corporation

  • Knoll Inc.

  • Kimball International, Inc.

  • Haworth Inc.

  • Teknion Corporation

  • IKEA North America Services, LLC

  • Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.

  • Hickory Furniture Mart Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jqrqv7

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


