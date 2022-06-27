U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

United States House Calls Market Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2022: A $831.2 Million Market Opportunity by 2030

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

U.S. House Calls Market

U.S. House Calls Market
U.S. House Calls Market

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. House Calls Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Primary Care, Urgent Care, Preventive Care, Mobile Clinical Testing, Chronic care Management) and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. house calls market size is expected to reach USD 831.2 million by 2030 expanding at a CAGR of 5.60%.

Advanced healthcare technology and medical devices have enabled house call practices to provide continuous coordinated care to patients in a convenient location at affordable prices. Home visits have enabled physicians to make data-driven and informed decisions regarding the diagnosis and treatment of individual patients.

The adoption of house call services by patients not only provides them with optimum care at their home but also has other benefits. A provider of house calls, Heal, estimated that its house call services reduced hospitalization rate by 28% and unnecessary urgent care and emergency room visits by up to 71%, saving around USD 53.7 million annually.

The COVID-19 pandemic further boosted app-based house call services, as it was the only option during the pandemic restrictions and a safe one to avoiding avoid the risk of infection at the hospitals. These services are reducing hospitalization time for patients, and saving costs for them, especially for long-term chronic care.

The competition among market players is very high. Launch of new mobile apps to ease the process of requesting house calls, collaborating with other players to gain access to patient data, and acquisitions to increase market presence are leading to high competition in the market.

U.S. House Calls Market Report Highlights

  • The emerging telemedicine & house call services in recent times are a great option for reducing healthcare expenditure, as telehealth saves healthcare costs in multiple ways.

  • The primary care segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The family physicians providing primary care are familiar with the medical history of their patients, and, in certain cases, their family medical history as well, which helps in better medical intervention.

  • House call providers are establishing advanced platforms to enable real-time remote patient monitoring parameters, such as blood oxygen concentration, blood pressure, and other biometrics.

  • Preventive care, mobile clinical testing, and chronic care management service segments are expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

  • More primary care physicians are opting for home visits as it allows them to provide quality care, reduce administrative burden, and increase revenue for their practice in comparison to providing office visits.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Report Scope
1.1 Market Segmentation
1.2 Estimates and Forecast Timeline

Chapter 2. Methodology

Chapter 3. Objectives

Chapter 4. Executive Summary
4.1 Market Outlook
4.2 Segment Outlook
4.2.1 Service
4.3 Competitive Insights

Chapter 5. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
5.1 Market Lineage Outlook
5.1.1 Parent market outlook
5.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Market driver analysis
5.2.1.1 Increasing government initiatives to improve physician payment models
5.2.1.2 Emergence of on-demand physician house calls via mobile-based apps
5.2.1.3 Reduction in healthcare expenditure
5.2.2 Market restraint analysis
5.2.2.1 Shortage of healthcare professionals in the U.S.
5.2.2.2 Cybersecurity concerns with telehealthcare services
5.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
5.4 Business Environment Analysis Tools
5.4.1 SWOT Analysis, by PESTEL
5.4.2 U.S. House Call Market-Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
5.5 Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. House Call Market: Qualitative Analysis

Chapter 6. U.S. House Call Market: Service Analysis
6.1 U.S. House Call Service Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
6.2 U.S. House Call Service Market: Segment Dashboard
6.2.1 Primary Care
6.2.2 Chronic Care Management
6.2.3 Mobile Clinical Testing
6.2.4 Urgent Care
6.2.5 Preventive Care


Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis

  • SOS Doctor House Call, Inc.

  • Heal

  • Doctor on Demand, Inc.

  • Resurgia Health Solutions LLC.

  • Mdlive Inc

  • House Call Doctor Los Angeles

  • Mount Sinai Visiting Doctors

  • Visiting Physicians Association

  • Urgent Med Housecalls

  • Housecall Doctors Medical Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/azrpo3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


