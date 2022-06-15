United States Industrial Ethernet Market Report 2022: Market is Estimated to be $2.34 Bn in 2022 and is Projected to Reach $3.94 Bn by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 11.01%

DUBLIN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Industrial Ethernet Market (2022-2027) by Component, Communication Protocol, End-Use Industry, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Industrial Ethernet Market is estimated to be USD 2.34 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.94 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.01%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Industrial Ethernet Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.

Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Some of the companies covered in this report are AAEON Technology Inc, ABB Ltd, Advantech Co. Ltd, Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, Belden Inc Bosch Rexroth AG, Cisco Systems Inc, GE Grid Solutions Hans, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score.

The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Industrial Ethernet Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company.

The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Need for Scalable, Fast, Reliable, and Interoperable Communication Protocols

4.1.2 Increasing Initiatives by Governments to Promote Adoption of Industrial Automation

4.1.3 Growing Popularity of Smart Automobiles

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Absence of Standardization in Industrial Communication Protocols and Interfaces

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Emergence of 5G to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Market Players

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Threats Related to Cybersecurity

4.4.2 Harsh Field Site Conditions - High-Voltage Transients, Severe Shocks and Vibrations, and Extremely High Temperatures

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 US Industrial Ethernet Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Switches

6.2.2 Gateways

6.2.3 Routers

6.2.4 Controllers And Connectors

6.2.5 Communication Interfaces And Converters

6.2.6 Power Supply Devices

6.2.7 Others

6.3 Software

6.4 Services

7 US Industrial Ethernet Market, By Communication Protocol

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Profinet

7.3 Ethernet/IP

7.4 EtherCAT

7.5 MODBUS-TCP

7.6 Powerlink

7.7 SERCOS III

7.8 CC-Link IE

8 US Industrial Ethernet Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive & Transportation

8.3 Electrical & Electronics

8.4 Aerospace & Defense

8.5 Oil & Gas

8.6 Chemical & Fertilizer

8.7 Food & Beverage

8.8 Pharmaceutical & Medical Device

8.9 Energy & Power

8.10 Mining & Metals

8.11 Others

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

10 Company Profiles

AAEON Technology Inc

ABB Ltd

Advantech Co. Ltd

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

Belden Inc Bosch Rexroth AG

Cisco Systems Inc

GE Grid Solutions Hans

Turck GmbH & Co. KG

HMS Networks AB

Honeywell International Inc

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Ifm Electronic GmbH

Moxa Inc

Omron Corp Patton Electronics Co.

Rockwell Automation Sick AG

Siemans AG

Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/420jd8

