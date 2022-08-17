U.S. markets open in 8 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,312.00
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,160.00
    +42.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,660.50
    +2.25 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,027.10
    +3.80 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.51
    +0.98 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.50
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0183
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.69
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2121
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1320
    -0.0830 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,080.28
    +127.56 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    574.42
    +2.51 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,168.92
    +300.01 (+1.04%)
     

New United States Inflation Reduction Act provides incentives for PowerTap to expand in USA outside of California

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MOTNF
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6) (OTC: MOTNF) (“PowerTap” or the “Company” or “MOVE”) is pleased to provide an update on the US Inflation Reduction of Act (IRA) of 2022 recently signed by President Biden, which allows PowerTap to expand outside of California since the incentives are now also at federal level.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 will result in an investment of $369 billion in energy and climate change programs (link here) and will avoid 6.3 billion tons of cumulative greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 (Princeton University ZERO Lab Preliminary Report: The Climate and Energy Impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022), amounting to a 40 percent annual emissions reduction compared to 2005 levels (link here). The IRA provides the government support that PowerTap and the hydrogen industry has been waiting for to prioritize hydrogen as a solution that propels private sector investment in clean hydrogen. According to recently published analysis from global law firm Shearman and Sterling (link here), this critical legislation positions the USA as among the most competitive places in the world to develop green hydrogen projects across the value chain. It will inevitably spur other countries to develop subsidies of their own to ensure domestic production, and the IRA should therefore be viewed as a momentous boost to the development of a worldwide hydrogen economy. This significant US government investment is a major step toward reducing the United States’ greenhouse gas emissions that leads to the conclusion that hydrogen will play a meaningful part in that effort.

According to detailed analysis provided by Recharge, the world’s leading business intelligence source for the renewable energy industries (link here), the $433B Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 creates a tax credit that would pay PowerTap and other clean hydrogen producers up to $3 per kilogram (adjusted for inflation). PowerTap intends to focus its efforts on maximizing the available tax credits closely following the criteria identified here. The size of the tax credits available to US clean hydrogen producers depends on the lifecycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of each project — and more importantly, on how much staff are paid. The basic tax credit rate for “qualified clean hydrogen” is set at $0.60/kg, with a sliding scale depending on lifecycle emissions — measured in carbon dioxide-equivalent (CO2e) — of the hydrogen produced. Hydrogen manufactured with less than 0.45kg of lifecycle CO2e emissions per kg of H2 would receive 100% of the credit, followed by 33.4% for 0.45-1.5 kg CO2e/kgH2, 25% for 1.5-2.5 kg and 20% for 2.5-4 kg. The lifecycle emissions would have to be verified “by an unrelated third party,” and only projects that start construction before 2033 would qualify, which will provide benefits for PowerTap projects that will begin construction starting in 2023. However, the wage requirement in the new bill seems to be the most important part of the deal — multiplying the size of the tax credit by a factor of five. Producers would be eligible for this boost if they ensure “that any laborers and mechanics employed by contractors and subcontractors in the construction of such facility… shall be paid wages at rates not less than the prevailing rates for construction, alteration, or repair of a similar character in the locality in which such facility is located as most recently determined by the Secretary of Labor.” Importantly, these lifecycle emissions are calculated from “well-to-gate” — in other words, they would include upstream methane emissions in the production of blue hydrogen (which is made from natural gas with incomplete carbon capture and storage).

With PowerTap’s focus on the use of a blend of renewable natural gas (RNG) and natural gas to ensure a zero to negative carbon intensity for its PowerTap Gen3 modular hydrogen production and dispensing unit (MHPDU), PowerTap’s blue hydrogen is the perfect solution for the USA market given the abundance of natural gas and book-and-claim RNG infrastructure as described in its May 2021 press release (link to that press release here). With the passage of the IRA, the future of hydrogen as the green fuel of choice for long-haul heavy-duty transportation and existing fuel cell electric vehicles is all but assured. Given this and the current reality that there are only 100 active hydrogen fueling stations in the USA, thousands of hydrogen fueling stations are needed now and will be needed in the future.

In addition, this hydrogen USA federal tax credit that PowerTap expects to qualify for is on top of the State of California LCFS (Low Carbon Fuel Standard) hydrogen refueling infrastructure and dispensing carbon credits that PowerTap and other hydrogen producers will receive (latest LCFS guidance from the State of California is here).

Raghu Kilambi, CEO of PowerTap noted, “The IRA will allow PowerTap to expand its focus into the rest of the USA (outside of California) due to the needed attractive incentives to build hydrogen infrastructure. We are also pleased that this legislation is awarding federal incentives including tax credits to both green and blue hydrogen producers in the United States. While we believe in green hydrogen (electrolysis) and have several investments in the green hydrogen space, we believe that blue hydrogen is the appropriate solution for the United States for the next decade due to the high cost of electricity that is needed to produce green hydrogen. We agree with Wes Edens’ (Co-Founder, Principal and Co-CEO of Fortress Investment Group, a US$ 50 billion asset manager) recent comments on CNBC that “blue hydrogen has the potential to have a much larger market share in the USA than green hydrogen due to cost advantages and the use of natural gas and renewable natural gas.”

ABOUT POWERTAP HYDROGEN CAPITAL CORP.
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”), is focused on installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. PowerTap’s patented solution has been developed over 20 years. PowerTap is now commercializing its third-generation blue hydrogen product that will focus on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets that lack hydrogen fueling infrastructure. There are currently under 100 operational publicly available hydrogen stations in the United States with most of the existing stations purchasing industrial hydrogen from industrial manufacturers and shipping hydrogen to individual stations via tanker trucks.

www.PowerTapcapital.com
www.PowerTapfuels.com

PowerTap Hydrogen common shares are listed on the NEO Exchange. Please visit the company's profile on the NEO Exchange website at https://www.neo.inc/en/live/security-activity/MOVE#!/market-depth

Investor Contact:
Tyler Troup, Circadian Group IR
MOVE@circadian-group.com

PowerTap Contact:
Raghu Kilambi raghu@hydrogenfueling.co
+1 (604) 687-2038

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of PowerTap. Some assumptions include, without limitation, the development of hydrogen powered vehicles by vehicle makers, the adoption of hydrogen powered vehicles by the market, legislation and regulations favoring the use of hydrogen as an alternative energy source, the qualification for carbon credits (including the availability of credits, benefits, emission reductions, offsets and allowances, howsoever entitled, attributable to the production, combustion or other use of biogas), the availability of sufficient RNG feedstock the Company’s ability to build out its planned hydrogen fueling station network, and the Company’s ability to raise sufficient funds to fund its business plan. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. This press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, among other things, the timing and outcome of municipality/county hearings to determine the suitability of the Company’s site designs. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Although the Company believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements and such statements are not guarantees of future performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • LinkedIn: Women Face More Barriers In Workplace vs Men

    LinkedIn APAC MD Feon Ang says more women are creating their own opportunities through entrepreneurship, possibly due to a lack of opportunities in the world of work. She speaks with Yvonne Man and David Ingles on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • South African Opposition Considers Joint Campaign for 2024 Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- South African opposition parties that formed coalitions to wrest control of a number of towns from the governing African National Congress in last year’s municipal elections, are now considering campaigning jointly ahead of a national and provincial vote in 2024.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsTh

  • Tencent’s Huanhe allows NFT refunds, halts further sales

    Tencent’s non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Huanhe says it will allow buyers to refund purchased NFTs but will no longer issue the digital assets, citing a “focus on the company’s core strategic considerations.” See related article: Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com offers NFTs despite state media criticisms Fast facts The marketplace’s app will remain, but it will […]

  • Fed issues guidelines for crypto banks to enter central banking system

    The U.S Federal Reserve published what it called “final guidelines” for how crypto banks could be granted “master accounts” that are needed to transact directly with the Fed and the broader global banking system. See related article: Federal Reserve to taper bond purchases, prompting concerns over BTC impact Fast facts The Fed referred to these […]

  • Drugmaker Endo Files for Bankrupty Over Debt, US Opioid Litigation

    (Bloomberg) -- Drug manufacturer Endo International Plc filed for bankruptcy after being overwhelmed by litigation, including claims that it profited by helping fuel the US opioid epidemic.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mo

  • Nepal's holy Bagmati River choked with black sewage, trash

    High on a mountain in the Himalayas, pristine drops fall from the mouth of a tiger statue installed at a stream thought to form the headwaters of the Bagmati River, long revered as having the power to purify souls. Tainted by garbage and raw sewage that is dumped directly into the waterway, Nepal’s holiest river has deteriorated so greatly that today it is also the country’s most polluted, dramatically altering how the city of about 3 million interacts with the Bagmati on daily, cultural and spiritual levels. In the capital, the Bagmati’s sludge oozes past several sacred sites, including the Pashupatinath Temple, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1979.

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • Coinbase pauses ethereum transactions during the cryptocurrency's merge

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith details how Coinbase is halting deposits and withdrawals during ethereum's big merge.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    The stock market is finding support right now from two directions, a perception that the Fed is turning slightly dovish and will be a little less aggressive on its rate hikes going forward, and the Q2 earnings, which are coming in better than analysts had feared. The S&P 500 might still be down 10% for the year, but the index has gained 17% since its mid-June low, and with the macro environment appearing friendlier, investors will be hoping the change of sentiment won’t be a temporary one. Again

  • Afraid you missed the stock-market bottom? History says curb your FOMO.

    Signs of FOMO are evident in the summer stock-market rally. A strategist takes a look at what happened to investors who 'missed' the bottom in previous bear markets.

  • ZIM Q2 Preview: Can Shares Remain Hot?

    Year-to-date, ZIM shares have been notably strong, increasing by a double-digit 11% in value and extensively outperforming the S&P 500.

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • Top after-hours movers: Apple, Cassava Sciences, Canoo, Digital World Acquisition Corp.

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • If you really want to be rich, you need to do this, says Mark Cuban

    Recently, we came across a simple piece of money advice from billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban on his Maverick blog that we felt resonated in today’s money-stressed world. Indeed plenty of pros agree with him that saving money can make you, if not rich, then at least richer (and the good news is this: savings accounts are now paying far more than they did a year ago, and you can find the best rates you can get here). “The first step is you have to want to make changes,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death

    (Bloomberg) -- The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely followed.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Pr

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or through funds.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye

  • ‘Ticking time bomb’—China’s real estate bust deepens as housing prices fall for 11th straight month

    Industry analysts see an urgent need to stimulate a recovery in China’s overheated residential real estate sector as potentially 50 million vacant apartments could soon flood the market.

  • Dow Jones Up On Walmart Earnings; Elon Musk Scores This Twitter Win; Coinbase Slumps As Bitcoin Falls

    The Dow Jones rose on Walmart earnings. Tesla CEO Elon Musk scored a win in his Twitter fight. Coinbase stock dipped as Bitcoin struggled.