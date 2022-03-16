United States Influenza Vaccines Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Reach $7,007 Million by 2030

DUBLIN, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Influenza Vaccines Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Demand, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Influenza Vaccines market size is expected to reach USD 7,007 million by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.



This new market report offerings a wide-ranging study of the entire United States influenza vaccines market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the United States influenza vaccines market.

The report also provides up-to-date market size data for the period 2015 - 2021 and an illustrative forecast to 2030 covering key market aspects like market value and volume for influenza vaccines.



This Newest and Comprehensive United States Influenza Vaccines Market Research Report 2022 Delivers:

The United States Influenza Vaccines Market Size, Insights, Analysis and Forecast, 2015-2030

The United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines and Forecast, 2015 - 2030

Analyzes the United States Children Being Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines and Forecast, 2015 - 2030

Analyzes the United States Adults Being Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines and Forecast, 2015 - 2030

Key Market Growth Drivers and Challenges of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

The United States Influenza Vaccines Pricing Analysis, Trends and Insights

The United States Influenza Vaccines Production, Supply, and Allocation (By Companies)

The United States Influenza Vaccines Distribution and Demand Analysis (2010 - 2021)

Examines the Effectiveness of the Influenza Vaccines in the United States (2004 - 2021)

Thoroughly Evaluates Rapid Diagnostic Testing for the Management of Influenza

Distribution Channel and Technique Detailed Insights of Influenza Vaccination in the United States

Reimbursement Environment of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

Regulatory Framework of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

Major Deals and Agreement Activities in the Influenza Vaccines Market

An Insightful Analysis of the Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

Analyses the Most Recent Clinical Trials of the Influenza Vaccines between 2020 and 2021

A Comprehensive List of the Key Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Vaccines Portfolios, Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Influenza Vaccines Market Value, and Recent Development

An Insightful Analysis of the Emerging Players Along with the Analysis of their Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Phase, Platform Technology, and Recent Development

Key Questions Answered by this Latest 2022 Report:

What is the current scenario of the U.S. influenza vaccines market?

What is the total market size and forecast (until 2030) for the U.S. influenza vaccines market?

How many persons being vaccinated with influenza vaccines in the US during 2015 - 2027?

How effective is influenza(flu) shot for 2021?

What percentage of the United States do people get the flu vaccine?

What are the key marketed influenza vaccines available in the United States?

What are the major drivers of the United States influenza vaccines market?

What are the major inhibitors of the United States influenza vaccines market?

What is the reimbursement pattern in the United States influenza vaccines market?

What is the regulatory framework in the United States influenza vaccines market?

What are the major deals and agreement happenings in the United States influenza vaccines market?

What are the upcoming influenza vaccines that will have a significant impact on the market in the future?

Who are the top market players? What are their happenings, vaccine revenue, current developments, and scenarios?

Who are the emerging players? What are their happenings, clinical development, platform technology, phase, and current developments?

How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. United States Influenza Vaccines Market Size, Insights, Analysis and Forecasts (2015 - 2030)



3. United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines (2015 - 2030)

3.1 Number of Children Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines

3.2 Number of Adults Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines



4. Key Market Growth Drivers and Challenges of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Challenges



5. United States Influenza Vaccines Pricing Analysis, Trends and Insights



6. United States Influenza Vaccines Production, Supply, and Allocation (By Companies)



7. United States Influenza Vaccines Distribution and Demand Analysis (2010 - 2021)



8. Effectiveness of Influenza Vaccines in the United States (2004 - 2021)



9. Rapid Diagnostic Testing for the Management of Influenza



10. Distribution Channel and Technique Detailed Insights of Influenza Vaccination in the United States



11. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market



12. Regulatory Framework of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market



13. Major Deals and Agreement Activities in the Influenza Vaccines Market

13.1 Merger and Acquisitions

13.2 Collaboration Deals

13.3 Licensing Agreement

13.4 Exclusive Agreement

13.5 Distribution Agreement



14. Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development



15. Influenza Vaccines Clinical Trial Insights by Phase, Company and Country

15.1 Year 2021

15.2 Year 2020



16. Key Players Analysis

16.1 Sanofi Pasteur

16.1.1 Business Overview

16.1.2 Influenza Vaccines Portfolio

16.1.3 Influenza Vaccines Sales Value Analysis

16.1.4 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

16.1.5 Recent Development

16.2 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

16.3 Seqirus

16.4 AstraZeneca



17. Emerging Players Analysis

17.1 Novavax

17.1.1 Business Overview

17.1.2 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

17.1.3 Recent Development

17.2 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

17.3 Medicago

17.4 Moderna Inc

17.5 Pneumagen

17.6 Altimmune

17.7 Daiichi Sankyo

17.8 FluGen

17.9 Imutex

17.10 EpiVax

17.11 Versatope Therapeutics, Inc.

