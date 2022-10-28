United States Insurance Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2023: The Most Comprehensive and Detailed Competitive Intelligence and Legal Pricing Tool Available
The 2023 Insurance Defense Law Firm Hourly Rate report is the most comprehensive and most detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.
Insurance Defense rates will hold steady in 2023 versus 2022 or increase nominally for all firms in that market due to 1) Panel rates set by the insurance companies 2) steady demand of legal work and 3) the routine nature of it. For Policyholder insurance work, rates will increase more substantially; according to data in the Report.
The publisher researches, reviews, and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,800 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.
Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Online Pricing Platform to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.
In the Online Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s), and primary industry of the client.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, Valeo researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit, and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.
Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court.
The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Section 1: Insurance Defense Hourly Rates by AMLAW Rankings
Section 2: Insurance Defense Hourly Rates by Individual Firm and Cities
Companies Mentioned
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Anderson Kill P.C.
Arent Fox LLP
Armstrong Teasdale LLP
Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
Bailey & Glasser LLP
Baker & Hostetler LLP
Baker Botts LLP
Baker McKenzie
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Bates White LLC
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson, P.A.
Blank Rome LLP
Bracewell LLP
Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C.
Brigard Urrutia Abogados S.A.S
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig LLP
Clyde & Co LLP
Cole Schotz P.C.
Conyers Dill & Pearman Limited
Cooley LLP
Cozen O'Connor
Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP
Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
Dechert LLP
Dentons
Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
DLA Piper LLP (US)
Duane Morris LLP
Eccleston and Wolf, P.C.
Eversheds Sutherland
Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
Fisher & Phillips LLP
Foley & Lardner LLP
Foster Garvey PC
Fox Rothschild LLP
Fraser Stryker PC LLO
Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.
Frost Brown Todd LLC
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
Goodwin Procter LLP
Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP
Greenberg Traurig LLP
Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C.
Gunster, Yoakley & Stewart, P.A.
Hanson Bridgett LLP
Haynes and Boone, LLP
Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP
Hogan Lovells LLP
Holland & Hart LLP
Holland & Knight LLP
Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
Husch Blackwell LLP
Ice Miller LLP
Jackson Kelly PLLC
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Jackson Walker LLP
Jeffrey Leavell, S.C.
Jones Day
Jones Walker LLP
K&L Gates LLP
Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
King & Spalding LLP
Kirkland & Ellis LLP
Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
Latham & Watkins LLP
Lathrop GPM LLP
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
Lewis Rice LLC
Liebert Cassidy Whitmore
Littler Mendelson P.C.
Locke Lord LLP
Lowenstein Sandler PC
Maynard Cooper & Gale PC
McCarter & English, LLP
McCarthy Tetrault LLP
McDermott Will & Emery LLP
McDonald Hopkins LLC
McGuireWoods LLP
McKool Smith, P.C.
Meyers Nave, APC
Milbank LLP
Miller Barondess LLP
Modrall, Sperling, Roehl, Harris & Sisk, P.A.
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP
Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
Nexsen Pruet
Nixon Peabody LLP
Norton Rose Fulbright
Nossaman LLP
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
O'Melveny & Myers LLP
Paul Hastings LLP
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
Perkins Coie LLP
Phillips Lytle LLP
Pierce Atwood LLP
Pillsbury & Coleman, LLP
Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
Polsinelli PC
Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios, Chartered, LLP
Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP
Proskauer Rose LLP
Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
Reed Smith LLP
Richards, Watson & Gershon, APC
Robinson & Cole LLP
Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A.
Ropes & Gray LLP
Sainz Abogados, S.C.
Santamarina y Steta, S.C.
Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
SGR, LLC
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
Sherman & Howard L.L.C.
Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.
Shutts & Bowen LLP
Sidley Austin LLP
Sills Cummis & Gross P.C.
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
Slaughter and May
Snell & Wilmer L.L.P.
Squire Patton Boggs
Stikeman Elliott LLP
Stinson LLP
Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
Susman Godfrey LLP
Thompson Coburn LLP
Tiffany & Bosco P.A.
Venable LLP
Vinson & Elkins LLP
Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP
Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP
Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell LLP
White & Case LLP
Whiteford, Taylor & Preston L.L.P.
Wiley Price & Radulovich, LLP
Willcox & Savage, P.C.
Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP
Wood Smith Henning & Berman LLP
Wright, Finlay & Zak, LLP
Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton LLP
