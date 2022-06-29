United States Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Markets, 2022-2027 - Increasing Focus of Automobile Companies in Designing and Developing Smart Vehicles

DUBLIN, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Intelligent Transportation System Market (2022-2027) by Component, System, Mode of Transport, Application., Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Intelligent Transportation System Market is estimated to be USD 9.0741 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 12.82 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.15%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Intelligent Transportation System Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.

Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Addco LLC, Conduent Inc, Cubic Corp, Daktronics, Denso Corp, FLIR Systems, Garmin International Inc, IBM Corp, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score.

The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Intelligent Transportation System Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company.

The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the US Intelligent Transportation System Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Government Efforts to Ensure Road and Public Safety

4.1.2 Increased Need to Reduce Traffic Congestion

4.1.3 Favorable Government Initiatives for Effective Traffic Management

4.1.4 High Adoption of Ecofriendly Automobile Technology

4.1.5 Rapid Development of Smart Cities Globally

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Installation Cost of Intelligent Transport System

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Focus of Automobile Companies in Designing and Developing Smart Vehicles Compatible with ITS

4.3.2 Growing Number of Economically and Technologically Advanced Countries

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Achieving Interoperable and Standard ITS Architecture Worldwide



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 US Intelligent Transportation System Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Interface Boards

6.2.1.1 Multifunctional Boards

6.2.1.2 Vehicle Detection Boards

6.2.1.3 Communication Boards

6.2.2 Sensors

6.2.2.1 Vehicle Detection Sensors

6.2.2.2 Pedestrian Presence Sensors

6.2.2.3 Speed Sensors

6.2.3 Surveillance Cameras

6.2.3.1 Thermal Cameras

6.2.3.2 Aid Cameras

6.2.4 Telecommunication Networks

6.2.4.1 Fiber Optic Cables

6.2.4.2 Copper Lines

6.2.4.3 Wireless Media

6.2.5 Monitoring And Detection Systems

6.2.5.1 Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

6.2.5.2 Intelligent Traffic Controllers

6.2.6 Others

6.2.6.1 Linked Traffic Controllers

6.2.6.2 Variable Message Signboards

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Visualization Software

6.3.2 Video Detection Management Software

6.3.3 Transit Management Software

6.3.4 Others

6.3.5 Services

6.3.5.1 Business And Cloud Services

6.3.5.2 Support And Maintenance Services



7 US Intelligent Transportation System Market, By System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Advanced Traveler Information Systems (ATIS)

7.3 ITs-Enabled Transportation Pricing Systems (ITPS)

7.4 1 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)

7.5 2 Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)

7.6 3 Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Communication

7.7 Advanced Public Transportation Systems (APTS)

7.8 Commercial



8 US Intelligent Transportation System Market, By Mode of Transport

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Roadways

8.3 Railways

8.4 Aviation

8.5 Maritime



9 US Intelligent Transportation System Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Fleet Management & Asset Monitoring

9.3 Traffic Monitoring & Management

9.4 Collision Avoidance

9.5 Parking Monitoring & Management

9.6 Others



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Addco LLC

11.2 Conduent Inc

11.3 Cubic Corp

11.4 Daktronics

11.5 Denso Corp

11.6 FLIR Systems

11.7 Garmin International Inc

11.8 IBM Corp

11.9 Indra Sistemas, S.A.

11.10 Iteris Inc

11.11 Kapsch Trafficcom

11.12 Lanner Electronics Inc

11.13 Siemens AG

11.14 Teledyne Flir LLC

11.15 Thales Group

11.16 Tomtom International B.V.

11.17 WS Atkins plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7oyk75

