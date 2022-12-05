U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,060.00
    -15.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,341.00
    -118.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,974.75
    -35.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,887.60
    -6.80 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.35
    +1.37 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.00
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0560
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.27
    +0.43 (+2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2900
    +1.0190 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,316.22
    +287.73 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.69
    +9.26 (+2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,557.10
    +0.87 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     

United States and International Disaster Recovery Business Continuity and Security Manual Templates Bundle 2022: GDPR, ISO 27000, Sarbanes-Oxley, and HIPAA Compliant, PCI-DSS Compliant

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disaster Recovery Business Continuity and Security Manual Templates Bundle" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bundle contains: the Disaster Recovery Business Continuity Template in Word and ePub formats: the Security Manual Template; and the Sensitive Information Policy.

We have just the download you need to create a world class plan and assure you leave no stone unturned. With these Templates we walk you through the entire process, providing all the tools you need along the way. As an added benefit you can purchase an update service that keeps these templates abreast of the latest legislated and mandated requirements. All of our documents have been updated to comply with PCI-DSS, Sarbanes-Oxley, HIPAA, the ISO 27000 (formerly ISO 17799) series - 27001 & 27002, and PCI-DSS.

GDPR, ISO 27000, Sarbanes-Oxley, and HIPAA Compliant, PCI-DSS Compliant

Both the Security Manual and Disaster Recovery/Business continuity templates have been updated to take into account new International compliance (GDPR) and ransomware compliance requirements. Some of these are mandated like the EU's GDPR and others have been issued by HIPAA in the form of "guidelines". In addition, both templates have been reviewed and updated to meet with the latest U.S. federal and individual state compliance requirements and operational considerations for ISO.

Experts Agree You Should Update Your Plan Annually

Security is a critical concern during the recovery process

It goes without saying that every company, regardless of size, needs a concise business continuity plan in case of an emergency. If you don't have a disaster recovery plan or haven't updated yours recently, now is the time to take this critical step to protect your business.

At the same time there are more security requirements that need to be met. With mandated requirements like Sarbanes-Oxley, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and ITIL, executive management is depending on you to have the right security policies and procedures in place.

The processes driving comprehensive disaster recovery planning and security protection are both offensive and defensive. Initially, protections are seen as exclusively defensive - protect what you have rather than help drive business into the enterprise.

In reality effective security is an enabler, much like the Internet and network capability, that facilitates a company's move to the better resource deployment and improved operational performance. As firms add the latest advanced mobile communications and computing technology, and expand on-line resources for both on-premises and remote workers, complete security is essential.

Regulations like Sarbanes-Oxley and ISO might seem to influence the actions of only public companies, but even private mid size firms are well advised to establish and maintain compliance. After all, a firm may go public one day or, of more immediate concern, be an acquisition target.

Compliance with government reporting guidelines can also be a prerequisite for landing government contracts. In essence, the sooner a firm moves toward regulatory compliance, even if it is not an immediate necessity, the easier that transition will be compared to the future, when a company may be larger and more complex.

Comprehensive storage and data protection is also now an important part of a complete security approach. Protecting vital business data is a necessity.

This is where investment in disaster recovery is critical and where different on-premises and off-premises solutions can be applied. Many firms do not always back up to remote locations. In fact, 45% indicate that while they do back up regularly, they still keep their data on-site rather than at a separate secure location.

There are three fundamental stakeholders in any comprehensive approach to IT infrastructure protection:

  • Your own company that's being protected from potential internal and external threats

  • Customers and partners who might suffer harm if their information falls into the wrong hands

  • The government which establishes legal compliance requirements and other obligations that will guide the activities of you and all your competitors. The changing regulatory environment makes comprehensive data protection and disaster recovery essential. In some industries like financial services and healthcare, there are strict rules regarding how records are handled. Issues like legal discovery are also influencing data storage and retrieval practices.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b984lf

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla's Chinese Rivals Set New Records

    Tesla's competition in the electric vehicle market has been heating up over the past two years as more EV manufacturers ramp up production and deliveries. Tesla still has a lot of good news to report through the first three quarters of 2022, as it is well on its way to delivering 1 million EVs with 908,000 delivered in the year through Sept. 30 after delivering 343,000 in the third quarter. While Tesla's top competitors in the U.S. hold small percentages of the market -- Ford , 7%; Kia, 5%; Chevrolet, 4%, Hyundai, 4% -- these companies and smaller ones are setting records at delivering EVs as they increase production.

  • Why Starbucks Workers May Not Even Give You a Chance to Tip

    Starbucks is world renowned in the coffee and drinks industry, but has been under scrutiny for a while with the company opposing its employees because some workers have wanted to unionize. Starbucks decided to offer financial education for its non-union employees as a benefit back in September. Whether a Starbucks is run as corporate or a licensee location, much of the same rules and regulations apply when it comes to working with its employees, union or not.

  • Oil Climbs as China Loosens Curbs and OPEC+ Keeps Output Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced after China made more progress toward reopening, OPEC+ kept output steady, and sanctions on Russian crude kicked in.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeWest Texas

  • Apple and Amazon resume advertising on Twitter - reports

    The developments follow an email sent by Twitter on Thursday to advertising agencies offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform, an effort to jump-start its business after Elon Musk's takeover prompted many companies to pull back. Twitter billed the offer as the "biggest advertiser incentive ever on Twitter," according to the email reviewed by Reuters.

  • Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’

    Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting.

  • I have no problem hiring ex-offenders. But they’re being let down

    I don’t care if a candidate for my company’s open position has a criminal record. But I do care about something more important

  • Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Komatsu CEO: no immediate plan to withdraw from Russia

    Komatsu Ltd, the world's second-largest construction machinery maker after Caterpillar Inc, has no immediate plan to withdraw from its Russian operations, it said on Monday, but did not rule out exiting the country in the future. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Komatsu, which also competes with Sany Heavy Industry and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd, halted shipments to Russia as well as local production but still offers maintenance services for its machinery already in the country. Komatsu has a manufacturing plant in Yaroslavl, Russia.

  • Meet Yahoo Finance's 2022 Company of the Year: Costco

    Costco wins Yahoo Finance's coveted 'Company of the Year' award. Here are the biggest reasons why.

  • Kuwait Says Oil Buyers Don’t Want to Boost Imports Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuwait’s state energy company said customers are reluctant to increase oil imports next year, signaling that the market’s being suppressed by global economic weakness.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% In

  • How we chose Costco as Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

    The retail giant helped consumers battled inflation and performed well as a result.

  • Retirees: remember these year-end tax deadlines

    Retirement Tip of the Week: As we approach the new year, look for tax-advantageous strategies to cut your tax bill next year, or at least save you money in the long run. There are also a few important deadlines retirees need to keep in mind to save money or avoid big penalties. One of the most popular strategies is the Roth conversion.

  • Explainer-Why U.S. airline pilot wages are outpacing global rises

    Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, in a deal widely expected to become a benchmark for negotiations at rivals United Airlines and American Airlines. But the proposed Delta contract is unlikely to set a global precedent of inflation-beating pay rises for pilots, analysts say, because of factors unique to the U.S. market. The U.S. domestic aviation market has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels far more quickly than markets in other parts of the world, according to data from airline industry group IATA.

  • Court Rules Man Shouldn't Be Fired for Not Being 'Fun' at Work

    Not having to make small talk at one's desk or go to "happy hours" when you just want to get home is a major reason more and more people are opting for remote work. The number of remote workers feeling "not connected" to their colleagues is, counterintuitevely to what some CEOs will argue, lower for remote workers than it is for those coming in to a physical office. In November, a Paris court determined that a consulting firm was incorrect in firing a man who refused to participate in them.

  • Russia Will Rely on ‘Shadow’ Tanker Fleet to Keep Oil Flowing

    Whether the world’s biggest crude exporter succeeds in skirting new harsh sanctions starting Monday depends on a non-Western aligned fleet.

  • OPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ responded to surging volatility and growing market uncertainty by keeping oil production unchanged.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeThe outcome of the brief online mee

  • US manufacturing orders in China drop 40% amid COVID-19 lockdowns: report

    U.S. manufacturing orders are reportedly down 40% in China as the country grapples with the latest round of stringent COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • China's LONGi denies circumventing U.S. tariffs on solar panels

    Chinese solar panel maker LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd said on Monday it will provide evidence to show it is complying with U.S. laws after the U.S. Department of Commerce found it to be circumventing tariffs. The United States will impose new duties on imports from LONGi and three other Chinese solar panel makers, trade officials said on Friday, after an investigation found in a preliminary determination issued last week they were trying to dodge tariffs by finishing products in Southeast Asian countries. BYD Co Ltd, Trina Solar Co Ltd and Canadian Solar Inc, also named in the preliminary determination, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Oil prices rise after OPEC+ keeps output cut targets, China eases COVID curbs

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices edged up on Monday after OPEC+ nations held their output targets steady ahead of a European Union ban and a price cap kicking in on Russian crude. While prices rose as much as 2% earlier in the day, both the Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts have since pared some gains. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to stick to their October plan to cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from November through 2023.

  • Opec cartel warns of immediate action on oil output ahead of Russia sanctions

    The Opec cartel has warned it could take immediate action on adjusting oil output as the group of producing nations braces for the fallout of fresh Western sanctions on Russia.