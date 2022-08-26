U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,184.00
    -17.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,190.00
    -83.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,079.75
    -76.25 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,956.60
    -8.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.62
    +1.10 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.10
    -9.30 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0007
    +0.0030 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.38
    -0.44 (-1.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1830
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8790
    +0.4090 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,436.92
    -262.87 (-1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.62
    -2.18 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.62
    -0.12 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

United States Intoxicating Hemp-Derived Cannabinoids (IHDC) Regulatory Report 2022: States have Decided to Regulate IHDC Sales Instead of Banning them, Thereby Acknowledging their Legal Status

Research and Markets
·1 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Regulatory Trends On Intoxicating Hemp-Derived Cannabinoids" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report details and analyses recent developments in the regulation of IHDCs in the US.

Intoxicating hemp-derived cannabinoids (IHDC) - such as delta-8 THC, delta-10 THC, and hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) - have been major disruptors in the CBD and legal cannabis sectors in the US for some time now.

A trend has recently emerged where states have decided to regulate IHDC sales instead of banning them, thereby acknowledging their legal status.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Federal Developments

4 Summary Of IHDC Legislative Changes By State

5 States Regulating IHDCS Rather Than Banning

6 States Struggling To Regulate IHDCS

7 Another State Ban

8 Restrictive Recreational Cannabis States

9 The Future Of IHDCS In The US

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ly4w60

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Thursday it will suspend 26 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 cases. The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines from Sept. 5 to Sept. 28. The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) cited the recent cancellation of 26 American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines flights over COVID-19 cases.

  • Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million. The U.S. Justice Department said the deal would have combined two of the world's four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

  • Fire at Biggest US Midwest Refinery Threatens Fuel Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superp

  • Does California have enough electricity to ban gas cars?

    California will ban the sale of internal combustion engine passenger cars by 2035, officials there said on Aug. 24. The policy, coming on top of new incentives for EV buyers in the Inflation Reduction Act, could dramatically reshape the entire US vehicle fleet. California is the country’s biggest vehicle market, and more than a dozen states copy its emissions standards.

  • Good News for Seniors: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • California bans all new gas-powered car sales by 2035

    The state of California has approved a first-of-its-kind rule that will ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars in the future.

  • SEC seeks to file up to 90-page long reply to motion in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is requesting to file a lengthy reply to its motion that seeks to exclude the testimony of Ripple Labs’ witnesses, as the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple drags on. See related article: Judge grants Ripple’s request to review videos of SEC officials Fast facts The SEC filed the request on […]

  • China asks firms, auditors to prepare for U.S. checks in Hong Kong -sources

    Beijing has asked some U.S.-listed Chinese companies and their audit firms to prepare for American inspections in Hong Kong, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as part of efforts to end a more than decade-old audit dispute. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) recently gave verbal notices to some audit firms, advising them to start preparing paperwork to move staff and documents to Hong Kong, one of the sources said on Friday. It is asking them to do so as it expects the countries to reach an agreement soon to resolve the dispute over the auditing compliance of U.S.-listed Chinese firms, the source added.

  • Walmart electric delivery vehicles hit the road

    Just weeks after signing an agreement to purchase 4,500 electric vehicles for its home delivery fleet, Walmart has begun deploying the Canoo vans in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area for deliveries to Walmart+ in-home service customers to test and tweak their configuration before an anticipated nationwide rollout in 2023. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) signed a definitive agreement in mid-July to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Arkansas-based manufacturer Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV) with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units total. The pod-like vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a more sustainable way, helping Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reach its goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040, the company said.

  • Oil Companies Prioritize Buybacks Over Production Gains

    As oil and gasoline prices pulled back from recent highs, second-quarter reports from oil companies signaled continued reluctance to meaningfully increase production. OPEC-member Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, hinted at possible production cuts to bolster prices, while U.S. and European negotiators scrambled to revive a deal with Iran that would release sanctioned oil back onto world markets. Following a tough year in 2020, oil company earnings accelerated sharply in 2021 and 2022.

  • Oil Set for Weekly Gain on Tighter Supply Before Powell Speech

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was on track for a weekly gain amid a tightening supply outlook, with investor attention turning to a key speech on the US economy later Friday by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s W

  • U.S., China Near Deal to Allow Audit Inspection of N.Y.-Listed Chinese Companies

    U.S. regulators would travel to Hong Kong to review audit records of Chinese companies listed on American stock exchanges. The pact could prevent many Chinese companies from being delisted.

  • Congressional Bill: RMD Age Hikes & Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Piedmont Lithium pegs its investment in Gaston County mine project at more than $100M

    A spokesperson for Piedmont Lithium told the Charlotte Business Journal that the company has invested more than $100 million in its proposed Gaston County mining operations. That includes buying more than 2,100 acres.

  • Robinhood Class-Action Settlement Gets Green Light From Federal Judge

    Eligible Robinhood customers may be able to file claims for up to $260 per person and activate two years of credit monitoring and identity theft protection.

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • 4 Stocks to Buy From the Promising Chemical Specialty Industry

    The Zacks Chemicals Specialty industry is poised to benefit from higher demand across major end-use markets. LTHM, DQ, NGVT and HWKN are set to gain from the favorable industry fundamentals and strategic actions to counter cost inflation.

  • Belk sues former CEO Patel, GameStop for ‘deceptive practices,’ poaching employees

    The Charlotte-based department store chain filed the lawsuit this week in North Carolina federal court.

  • Twitter Attorney Says Bot Data Given to Musk Was ‘Explicitly an Estimate’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. provided data for spam and robot accounts that was “explicitly an estimate” to billionaire Elon Musk, who hasn’t shown any reason why that information is relevant to his plan to ditch a $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform, the company’s lawyer told a Delaware judge.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowe

  • Marvell stock drops as persistent supply constraints weaken data-center forecast

    Marvell Technology Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the chip maker forecast data-center sales for the third quarter that fell well short of Wall Street expectations due to supply constraints that aren't expected to ease until the fourth quarter.