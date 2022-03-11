United States Life-Annuity Distribution & Marketing Review 2020/2021: Life Industry is Not Keeping Up with Population Growth
DUBLIN, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Life-Annuity Distribution & Marketing Annual - Weathering the Storm" report from Conning, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2021 Life-Annuity Distribution and Marketing Annual examines the role private equity continues to play, along with other key factors, in driving distributor consolidation. Even before Covid-19, the number of new policies was often lower than the number of policies lapsed and surrendered.
As a result, the life industry is not keeping up with population growth. The author continues the analysis of in force contract development across distribution channels. Increasing market penetration requires continued investment in advertising. However, cost control remains a key concern for managers.
As before, advertising expenses, agency expenses, and expense ratios provides some insight into how companies are using their advertising budgets. Using statutory data and proprietary analysis, the author reviews individual life and annuity sales by product and channel from 2016 through 2020. In addition, a product-level sales forecast through 2023 is provided.
Key Topics Covered
Key Distribution Developments in 2020
Weathering the Financial Storm
Need for Scale and Retirement Driving Distributor M&A
Private Equity Interest in Distribution
Life Insurance Policy Development
Life Insurance Market Penetration
Channel Differences in Market Penetration
Advertising Expense Analysis
Advertising Expense Ratios
Advertising Expense Trends
Multiline Insurer Advertising Expenses
Individual Life Insurance Sales By Channel
Life Insurance Distribution Review and Forecast
Life Insurance Sales Results by Channel
Life Insurance Sales Results by Company Size
Individual Annuity Sales by Channel
Annuity Sales Review and Forecast
Annuity Sales Results by Channel
Annuity Sales Results by Company Size
Companies Mentioned
Ameriprise
Focus Financial
LPL Financial
Raymond James
Siebert Financial
Stifel Financial
Waddell & Reed
AmeriLife
Captrust Financial Advisors
Cerity Partners
Creative Planning
Focus Financial
Hightower
HUB International
Integrity Marketing Group
Mercer
Simplicity Group
Wealth Enhancement
