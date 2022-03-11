U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,241.21
    -18.31 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,193.28
    +19.21 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,969.25
    -160.71 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.96
    -16.71 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.70
    +2.68 (+2.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,988.30
    -12.10 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    -0.09 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    -0.0086 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3041
    -0.0042 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.2800
    +1.1500 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,674.82
    -570.54 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.67
    +3.73 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

United States Life-Annuity Distribution & Marketing Review 2020/2021: Life Industry is Not Keeping Up with Population Growth

·2 min read

DUBLIN, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Life-Annuity Distribution & Marketing Annual - Weathering the Storm" report from Conning, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The 2021 Life-Annuity Distribution and Marketing Annual examines the role private equity continues to play, along with other key factors, in driving distributor consolidation. Even before Covid-19, the number of new policies was often lower than the number of policies lapsed and surrendered.

As a result, the life industry is not keeping up with population growth. The author continues the analysis of in force contract development across distribution channels. Increasing market penetration requires continued investment in advertising. However, cost control remains a key concern for managers.

As before, advertising expenses, agency expenses, and expense ratios provides some insight into how companies are using their advertising budgets. Using statutory data and proprietary analysis, the author reviews individual life and annuity sales by product and channel from 2016 through 2020. In addition, a product-level sales forecast through 2023 is provided.

Key Topics Covered

Key Distribution Developments in 2020

  • Weathering the Financial Storm

  • Need for Scale and Retirement Driving Distributor M&A

  • Private Equity Interest in Distribution

Life Insurance Policy Development

  • Life Insurance Market Penetration

  • Channel Differences in Market Penetration

Advertising Expense Analysis

  • Advertising Expense Ratios

  • Advertising Expense Trends

  • Multiline Insurer Advertising Expenses

Individual Life Insurance Sales By Channel

  • Life Insurance Distribution Review and Forecast

  • Life Insurance Sales Results by Channel

  • Life Insurance Sales Results by Company Size

Individual Annuity Sales by Channel

  • Annuity Sales Review and Forecast

  • Annuity Sales Results by Channel

  • Annuity Sales Results by Company Size

Companies Mentioned

  • Ameriprise

  • Focus Financial

  • LPL Financial

  • Raymond James

  • Siebert Financial

  • Stifel Financial

  • Waddell & Reed

  • AmeriLife

  • Captrust Financial Advisors

  • Cerity Partners

  • Creative Planning

  • Focus Financial

  • Hightower

  • HUB International

  • Integrity Marketing Group

  • Mercer

  • Simplicity Group

  • Wealth Enhancement

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tc9kiq

Source: Conning, Inc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-life-annuity-distribution--marketing-review-20202021-life-industry-is-not-keeping-up-with-population-growth-301500975.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Think It Is Too Late To Buy Oil Stocks? These 5 Stocks Still Look Appealing

    With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year.

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • DocuSign is pivoting ‘back to generating demand’ after pandemic growth, CEO says

    DocuSign CEO Dan Springer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings, work from home trends, and the outlook for growth post-pandemic.

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitIran Nuclear Talks Suspended as Windo

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is waiting for the U.S. to authorize its coronavirus vaccine. Exelixis' (NASDAQ: EXEL) cabozantinib franchise could make it a superstar in tomorrow's world of oncology treatment.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Here is Why We Aren't Sold on DocuSign's (NASDAQ: DOCU) Insider Buying

    The 2020 downturn has been a blessing and a curse for many tech companies. Companies like DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) got launched into a stratosphere, becoming multi-baggers in a short period, but few, if any, remained even close to those valuations.

  • Here's what Amazon's stock split could mean to you

    A big opportunity to get involved in Amazon's future growth may have just taken shape, one analyst explains.

  • Russia at risk of default within days

    Russia is facing effective bankruptcy as soon as Wednesday after the World Bank warned that crippling sanctions have left the Kremlin “mighty close” to a default on its foreign debts.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Bets on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. This past week has seen the sharpest day-to-day volatility on Wall Street since 2020. In an added complication, the reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of tha

  • Rivian stock declines on disappointing earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Rivian Automotive.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Putin Sees 'Positive Shift' In Ukraine Talks; Rivian, DocuSign Dive

    Futures jumped early Friday as Putin cited positive shifts in Russia-Ukraine talks. The market rally showed resilience Thursday.

  • Capital Gains and Dividend Tax Rates for 2021-2022

    When an investor sells a holding in a taxable account, the result is a capital gain or loss. If an investor buys a share for $3 and sells it for $5, the capital gain is $2. A key benefit is that capital losses can offset capital gains.

  • Shopify Makes a Key Move to Compete With Amazon, Walmart

    Amazon and Walmart are locked in a two-way race, but Shopify is making moves to insert itself into the e-retail discussion.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    March 7 delivered the market's worst one-day sell-off since October 2020, and growth stocks have generally been falling out of favor as investors have prioritized companies with substantial profits and lower risk profiles. While the multitude of risk factors on the table suggests that the market could continue to be volatile in the near term, I used the recent sell-off as an opportunity to build positions in a handful of growth stocks. Here's why I bought Unity Software (NYSE: U), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFY), and Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) this week.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARKK Innovation ETF sees massive inflows despite losses

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss investors pouring into Cathie Wood's ARKK Innovation ETF despite losses.

  • Exclusive-Russia's attack on Ukraine halts half of world's neon output for chips

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine's two leading suppliers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted their operations as Moscow has sharpened its attack on the country, threatening to raise prices and aggravate the semiconductor shortage. Some 45% to 54% of the world's semiconductor-grade neon, critical for the lasers used to make chips, comes from two Ukrainian companies, Ingas and Cryoin, according to Reuters calculations based on figures from the companies and market research firm Techcet. Both firms have shuttered their operations, according to company representatives contacted by Reuters, as Russian troops have escalated their attacks on cities throughout Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying key infrastructure.