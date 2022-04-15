United States Liquid Biopsy Growth Forecasts: A $7.02 Billion Market by 2025, with CAGR of 14%
Healthcare is rapidly becoming patient-centric, focusing on outcomes and value. This offers clinical diagnostics players opportunities to advance their instrument, assay, and informatics capabilities to address unmet clinical needs and increase the precision diagnostics portfolio.
Advances in next-generation sequencing-based companion diagnostics (CDx) and liquid biopsy (LBx) enable precision medicine approaches toward diseases such as cancer. Another aspect changing the diagnostics industry is linking automation to digital technologies to improve efficiency and productivity. This includes leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance workflow and accuracy.
This analysis shows that the top 5 companies in the US liquid biopsy market - Exact Sciences, Guardant Health, Roche/Foundation Medicine, Natera, and LabCorp - account for 77.5% of its revenue in 2020. The analyst expects the market to reach $7.02 billion by 2025 at a 14% CAGR.
The report provides updates on the competitive landscape by analyzing market dynamics, participants, and investments. It also offers stakeholders insights through forecasts, analysis by therapy (oncology and non-oncology) and product type (kits and reagents, instruments and analysis platforms, testing and development services), and growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Liquid Biopsy
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation by Therapy
Segmentation by Product Type
Key Competitors by Product Type and Therapy
Terminologies
Major cfNA Analysis Methods are PCR- or NGS-based
Review of Liquid Biopsy Applications by Analytes in Cancer
cfNA Diagnostics Applications across the Cancer Care Continuum
Key Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Regulatory Landscape
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast by Therapy
Revenue Forecast by Oncology Product/Service Type
Revenue Forecast by NIPT Product/Service Type
Revenue Forecast for Other Products/Services
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Selected Products/Services
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Therapy
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share - Oncology Therapy
Revenue Share - NIPT Therapy
Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Oncology (Therapy Segment)
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast - Oncology Therapy
Revenue Forecast Analysis - Oncology Therapy
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Non-oncology (Therapy Segment)
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast - Non-oncology Therapy
Revenue Forecast Analysis - Non-oncology Therapy
5. Competitive Landscape Analysis
Competitive Ecosystem
Competitor Matrix
Key Company Profiles
Key Company Product Matrix
Funding Trends
Mergers & Acquisitions and Partnerships
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Use AI-ML on Liquid Biopsy Data to Identify Novel Biomarkers
Growth Opportunity 2 - Expand Liquid Biopsy NGS as CDx through Co-development Partnerships
Growth Opportunity 3 - cfDNA Methylation as a Pan-cancer Screening Biomarker
Growth Opportunity 4 - Liquid Biopsy for Early Neurodegenerative Disease Detection
Growth Opportunity 5 - Comprehensive Cancer Profiling to Improve Cancer Management for Hospitals and Laboratories
7. Next Steps
Your Next Steps
Why Now?
8. List of Exhibits
