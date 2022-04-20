U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

United States Managed Care Market Trends and Developments 2022-2026: Modernization of Medicaid, Adoption of Cloud Technology and Automation of Healthcare Delivery Services

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo

U.S. Managed Care Market

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Managed Care Market (Medicare, Medicaid, and Private Health Insurance): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US health expenditure is forecasted to reach US$5.75 trillion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 5.57% during the period spanning from 2022 to 2026.

The national health expenditure by source of funds can be segmented as follows: Managed care, out of pocket, Investments and Others. In 2021, the dominant share was held by managed care segment. This was being followed by out of pocket, investments and others.

The US managed care market is forecasted to reach US$3.88 trillion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 6.03% during the period spanning from 2022 to 2026. Growth in the US managed care market is supported by factors such as rise in global healthcare expenditure, escalating urban population, rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cancer cases, favourable government initiatives, and growing adoption of healthcare insurance. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by lack of knowledge and privacy.

The US managed care market by payer can be segmented into the following segments: Private Health Insurance, Medicare and Medicaid. In 2021, the dominant share of the US managed care market was held by Private Health Insurance, followed by Medicare and Medicaid. The faster growth in the net cost of health insurance is a primary reason for the acceleration in spending growth for private health insurance, Medicaid, and Medicare.

Scope of the report

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the US managed care market with potential impact of COVID-19.

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

  • The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Anthem, CVS, Cigna, Centene, United Health Group, Molina Healthcare) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview
1.1 Managed Care
1.2 Features of Managed Care
1.3 Types of Managed Care Plans
1.4 Advantages and Disadvantages of Managed Care
1.5 Segments of Managed Care
1.6 Services of Managed Care

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare Industry
2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Managed Care Market
2.3 Prevalence of COVID-19
2.4 Impact on Healthcare Spending
2.5 Y/Y Growth in Medicaid Enrollment
2.6 Technological Advancements

3. The US Market Analysis
3.1 The US Health Expenditure
3.2 The US Health Expenditure Forecast
3.3 The US Health Expenditure by Source of Funds
3.4 The US Managed Care Market by Value
3.5 The US Managed Care Market Forecast by Value
3.6 The US Managed Care Market by Payer

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.1.1 Rise in Healthcare Expenditure
4.1.2 Escalating Urban Population
4.1.3 Rising Geriatric Population
4.1.4 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Cases
4.1.5 Favorable Government Initiatives
4.1.6 Growing Adoption of Healthcare Insurance
4.2 Key Trends & Developments
4.2.1 Adoption of Cloud Technology
4.2.2 Modernization of Medicaid
4.2.3 Consumerism
4.2.4 Automation of Healthcare Delivery Services
4.3 Challenges
4.3.1 Lack of Knowledge
4.3.2 Privacy

5. Competitive Landscape
5.1 The US Market
5.1.1 Revenues Comparison- Key Players
5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players
5.1.3 Individual Medicare Advantage Market Share- Key Players
5.1.4 Group Medicare Advantage Market Share- Key Players

6. Company Profiles

  • Anthem Inc.

  • Cigna

  • CVS Health

  • Molina Healthcare

  • United Health Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gwx2gf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

