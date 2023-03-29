United States Managed Care Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $6.07 Trillion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.61%

Company Logo

U.S. Managed Care Market

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Managed Care Market (Medicare, Medicaid, and Private Health Insurance): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US health expenditure is forecasted to reach US$6.07 trillion in 2027, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 5.61% during the period spanning from 2023 to 2027.

The national health expenditure by source of funds can be segmented as follows: Managed care, Out of pocket, Investments and Others. In 2022, the dominant share was held by managed care segment. This was being followed by out of pocket, investments and others.

The US managed care market is forecasted to reach US$4.12 trillion in 2027, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 6.11% during the period spanning from 2023 to 2027. Growth in the US managed care market is supported by factors such as rise in global healthcare expenditure, escalating urban population, rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cancer cases, favorable government initiatives, and growing adoption of healthcare insurance. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by lack of knowledge and privacy.

The US managed care market by payer can be segmented into the following segments: Private Health Insurance, Medicare and Medicaid. In 2022, the dominant share of the US managed care market was held by Private Health Insurance, followed by Medicare and Medicaid. The faster growth in the net cost of health insurance is a primary reason for the acceleration in spending growth for private health insurance, Medicaid, and Medicare.

During Covid-19, there is a greater need for sophisticated healthcare, which raises healthcare expenditures. However, most people find it difficult to spend that much money on their healthcare needs, and hence the managed care industry is expanding during the time of COVID peak.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the US managed care market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Anthem, CVS, Cigna, Centene, United Health Group, Molina Healthcare) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

Insurance Agencies

Managed Care Providers

Healthcare Providers

End Users (Businesses/Consumers

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

