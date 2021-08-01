United States Marine Core Veteran turning Meme Coin into Gold

Miami, Florida, USA, Aug. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baby Doge Inu is a BEP-20 token new to the BSC (Binance Smart Chain). The fully doxxed developer of the token is Peter Parente, also known in the crypto space as Captain Awesome. Captain Awesome also has a substantial diverse career spanning decades of different professions and masteries. Parente is a United States military veteran, multi- award winning children’s book author, investment banker, and a 20 year business consultant professional. Parente’s vision for the new token is to encourage love and collaboration between two passionate rival token communities that fill the meme token category of crypto, Doge and Shiba Inu.

Baby Doge Inu is a token aimed at providing a haven for its investors who have felt the frustration of unrealized token growth in other projects because of failed efforts of their owners. Investor confidence is supported through transparent milestones that protect their investment. Ownership of the token is renounced, and liquidity has been locked until 2050. Tech Rate Smart Contract Audit has been completed along with a 39.5% of total supply of the token burned at launch. This resulted in the token listed at #1 of most searched new projects.

The strong tokenomics of Baby Doge Inu entice and enthrall investors to pour into the community. With an average of over a hundred new tokens launching daily on the BSC network, what stands Baby Doge Inu apart from other projects is the rewards distributed to its investors. Each buy and sell transaction that occurs results in a 15% tax. The tax is then distributed in a couple of ways. The first is a redistribution of tokens to its investors which account for 8%, leaving 7% to be distributed to the liquidity pool (3%), marketing (2%), and tech (2%). In the first 7 days of trading the 8% redistribution of rewards resulted in an average token increase to the holders of approximately 19.5%. In comparison to other reward tokens on the chain, the 8% is a substantial reward for investors. This encourages holders to invest long term with anticipation of passive income through rewards. Negative impacts on a contract and trading, like bots, only initiate taxes that benefit holder creating a null event.

Driving a community together with common interest in rewards, brings a sense of better collaboration and encourages diversification of investments. Meme tokens have meaning and purpose in crypto. Captain Awesome’s message through the token is that there can exist a win-win between two communities occupying a common space.

