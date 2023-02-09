U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,146.34
    +28.48 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,188.32
    +239.31 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,018.27
    +107.75 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,942.60
    -30.01 (-1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.40
    -1.07 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.80
    +6.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0789
    +0.0071 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5840
    -0.0690 (-1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    +0.0115 (+0.95%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6010
    -0.7350 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,741.60
    -345.95 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.75
    +4.97 (+0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,939.40
    +54.23 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.35
    -22.11 (-0.08%)
     

United States Marine Corps Major General (Ret.) Melvin G. Spiese Joins Leonid Capital Management Board of Advisors

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LEONID Capital Management ('LCM'), a Department of Defense Trusted Capital Provider, is pleased to announce today that U.S. Marine Corps Major General (Retired) Melvin Spiese has joined the company's Board of Advisors.

LEONID (PRNewsfoto/LEONOID)
LEONID (PRNewsfoto/LEONOID)

"We couldn't be more excited to have General Spiese join the board at Leonid," said Founding Partner Chris Lay. "As a highly decorated general, his reputation, experience, and service to our country will be enormously helpful to our decision making. General Spiese's appointment is a clear signal of our commitment to strengthening and reinforcing the National Security contracting ecosystems."

Major General Spiese was commissioned via the NROTC program after receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign in May of 1976. His final assignment on active duty was Deputy Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Commanding General, 1st Marine Expeditionary Brigade. Prior to this assignment, he commanded the Marine Corps' Training and Education Command, and had command of Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twenty-Nine Palms, California. In 2005, he served as the Deputy Director for Strategy, Policy and Assessments at the U.S. European Command.

Integral to his role at LCM, General Spiese seeks to provide particular support and awareness to Families of serving members of the Armed Forces, and transforming the narrative and paradigm for transitioning service members. General Spiese has served as a member of the Armed Services YMCA board of directors, an organization dedicated to supporting military families and junior enlisted service members. He is working with several businesses to redefine employment needs and service member assessments to focus on talent and proven personal and professional development over narrow military skills. General Spiese is also working with the University of Illinois Chez Veteran Center, a part of the College of Applied Health Science, in a similar manner for departing service members transitioning to higher education.

About Leonid Capital Management

LEONID is the leading financial services platform supporting U.S. Federal Government contractors. As an official Department of Defense Trusted Capital Provider, LEONID offers advance financing on all government contracts, including SBIR and STTRs, and can help companies improve their working capital position to help finance growth strategies and manage operating expenses. Learn more at leonidfinance.io.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-marine-corps-major-general-ret-melvin-g-spiese-joins-leonid-capital-management-board-of-advisors-301742550.html

SOURCE LEONID

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims increase, labor market still tight

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, but remained at levels consistent with a tight labor market. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 196,000 for the week ended Feb. 4, the Labor Department said on Thursday. According to an Institute for Supply Management survey last Friday, some services businesses in January reported they were "unable to hire qualified labor," saying that "supply is thin."

  • US Budget Deficit Widens Rapidly, Threatening Debt-Limit Timeline

    (Bloomberg) -- The federal budget deficit is widening rapidly, according to the latest estimates by the Congressional Budget Office, raising the risk of the Treasury running out of cash earlier than expected amid a debt-ceiling standoff.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024

  • Central banks are fighting the wrong war – the West’s money supply is already crashing

    Monetary tightening is like pulling a brick across a rough table with a piece of elastic. Central banks tug and tug: nothing happens. They tug again: the brick leaps off the surface into their faces.

  • The billionaire tax explained: What it is, how lawmakers are responding, and what it means for average Americans

    President Biden is urging lawmakers to pass a tax proposal that would raise taxes on the top 0.01%.

  • Which States Don’t Tax Social Security Benefits?

    Of the 50 U.S. states, 39 and the District of Columbia do not levy a tax on Social Security benefits.

  • Insurers Say Cyberattack That Hit Merck Was Warlike Act, Not Covered

    The company lost $1.4 billion in 2017’s NotPetya attack, which has been linked to Russia, but insurers are fighting in court to avoid paying.

  • How I'd fix Social Security

    Fix Social Security? When both political parties are finally forced to get together and act like grownups rather than snitty children, we’ll end up with fixes that will likely both increase the program’s revenues and probably reduce its future costs, as well. Here's what they might be.

  • JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Fed May Hike Above 5%, Reuters Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said the Federal Reserve may need to lift its benchmark interest rate above 5%, Reuters reported, after a slew of central bank officials stressed the need to keep hiking. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans

  • Falling online prices point to U.S. goods deflation continuing

    Prices for online goods in the United States fell 1% in January compared to the year before, the fifth consecutive monthly drop, according to new data that offered evidence of the momentum Federal Reserve officials see lowering overall inflation. Adobe's Digital Price Index (DPI), structured around the same categories of goods in the U.S. Labor Department's Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose on a month-to-month basis from December to January as a result of steep holiday discounting. Patrick Brown, vice president of growth marketing and insights at Adobe, said he felt competition for online sales as well as the impact of inflation on consumers would continue to be felt.

  • Mass Layoffs or Hiring Boom? What’s Actually Happening in the Jobs Market

    Restaurants, hotels and hospitals are finally staffing up, more than making up for losses in tech and other sectors. “Knock on wood, things are running like they were before the pandemic,” said one restaurant executive.

  • US Jobless Claims Pick Up for the First Time in Six Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Applications for US unemployment benefits rose for the first time in six weeks but remained historically low, underscoring the resilience of the job market despite mounting economic uncertainty.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpD

  • Late IRS guidance on state stimulus checks threatens to upend tax season

    Guidance expected this week from the Internal Revenue Service on the taxability of state stimulus checks threatens to disrupt this tax season.

  • President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

    Play defense with defense.

  • State of the Union: Biden ad-libs a Social Security challenge to the GOP

    It was widely expected that President Biden would mention entitlement programs but that part didn’t go according to plan.

  • State of the Union: 3 takeaways for markets from President Biden's speech

    Here are the highlights of President Biden's State of the Union address

  • Yes, Republicans want changes to Social Security and Medicare entitlements—because some changes are needed

    Growing up, I used to watch a sportscaster whose catchphrase was “Let’s go to the videotape!” And then he’d show a monster home run, touchdown pass or slam dunk. During his State of the Union address, President Biden taunted Republicans for saying they want to cut Social Security and Medicare—even “sunset” it every five years, meaning that if lawmakers didn’t vote to keep the programs, they would sunset—vanish. Republicans were outraged.

  • DeSantis vs Disney update: State committee nixes Reedy Creek bill amendments

    DeSantis said the district will remain responsible to its bond debts, while being controlled by the state. "There's a new sheriff in town and that's just the way it's going to be," he said.

  • Fed’s Williams Says Peak Rate Forecasts Still ‘Very Reasonable’

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said forecasts officials submitted in December are still a good guide for where interest rates are headed this year and that policy may need to stay at restrictive levels for a few years to get inflation down.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race

  • L.A. is shutting down its largest gas plant — and replacing it with an unproven hydrogen project

    Critics said the $800-million green hydrogen plan could end up making the climate crisis worse, not better.

  • Republican senators seek to reverse U.S. heavy-duty truck emissions rule

    A group of 34 Republican senators said on Thursday they would seek to overturn U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rules that aim to drastically cut smog- and soot-forming emissions from heavy-duty trucks. The new standards, the first update to clean air standards for heavy duty trucks in more than two decades, are set to take effect March 27 and are 80% more stringent than current standards. The EPA estimates by 2045, the rule will result up to 2,900 annual fewer premature deaths, 1.1 million fewer lost school days for children and $29 billion in annual net benefits.