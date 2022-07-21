U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,961.50
    -1.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,802.00
    -51.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,488.50
    +23.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,825.30
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.26
    -4.62 (-4.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.30
    -17.90 (-1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.19
    -0.47 (-2.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0198
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.89
    -0.61 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1966
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6780
    +0.4380 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,984.02
    -754.32 (-3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    514.49
    -14.21 (-2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,239.34
    -24.97 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,803.00
    +122.74 (+0.44%)
     

United States Medical Imaging Lens Market Report 2022: Market is projected to grow by Over $40 Million in the Next 5 Years

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

US Medical Imaging Lens Market

US Medical Imaging Lens Market
US Medical Imaging Lens Market

Dublin, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Medical Imaging Lens Market (2022-2027) by Product Application, Functional Application, End-Users, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Medical Imaging Lens Market is estimated to be USD 90.7725 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 131.96 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.77%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Medical Imaging Lens Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.

Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Canon Inc, Edmund Optics, Excelitas Technologies Corp, Fujifilm Holdings Corp, Leica Microsystems, National Instruments, Navitar, Nikon Instruments Inc, Olympus Corp, Panasonic Corp, etc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score.

The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Medical Imaging Lens Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company.

The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the US Medical Imaging Lens Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Adoption of Invasive Surgeries to Fuel Medical Imaging Lens Market

  • Incorporation of New Technology in Medical Equipment

Restraints

  • Growth of Medical Imaging will Hamper due to Poor Infrastructure

Opportunities

  • Increasing Inclination of Patients Toward Invasive Surgeries

  • Surge in the Use of Medical Cameras and Microscopes for Neurosurgeries and Ophthalmology

Challenges

  • High Cost of Medical Imaging Lens

Market Segmentations

  • By Product Application, the market is classified into Fiber Scope Couplers, Endoscope Couplers, Medical X-Ray Scanning, Diagnostics Camera Hand Pieces, and Others.

  • By Fuctional Application, the market is classified into Pathological Imaging and Intra-Operative Imaging.

  • By End-Users, the market is classified into Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories, and Pharmaceutical Industry.

Report Highlights:

  • A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

  • Important market dynamics and trends

  • Market segmentation

  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

  • Market shares and strategies of key players

  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Companies Mentioned

  • Canon Inc

  • Edmund Optics

  • Excelitas Technologies Corp

  • Fujifilm Holdings Corp

  • Leica Microsystems

  • National Instruments

  • Navitar

  • Nikon Instruments Inc

  • Olympus Corp

  • Panasonic Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sk6o87

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla reports a second-quarter earnings beat, 50% annual growth in vehicle deliveries

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla's second-quarter earnings results, which were a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Oil Slumps With Stuttering US Fuel Demand, Libya Ramp Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slid as investors assessed signs of lackluster US gasoline demand and the return of supplies from Libya.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownWest Texas Intermediate fell toward $95 a barrel

  • Buying stocks now could bring you pain over the next few weeks. But you’ll be thanking yourself a year from now, these analysts say.

    Our call of the day from Bernstein analysts sees things looking up down the road for stocks, but more capitulation in this market will be needed.

  • ‘Our long-term outlook for the stock market remains bullish’: Here are 2 stocks that Oppenheimer likes

    By now, we all know the litany of market woes and headwinds: inflation, which has been grabbing all the headlines; the Fed’s turn to rate hikes and monetary tightening in response to inflation; the continued list of interconnected issues, including supply chain tangles, the Russia-Ukraine war, high oil prices. Recent news and market stats have only reinforced the short-term gloom. Q1 showed a GDP decline of 1.6%, and preliminary data shows a similar decline for Q2, which would put the US into a

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]

  • United Airlines beats on second-quarter revenue, returns to profitability

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down United Airlines' second-quarter earnings, which saw a revenue beat.

  • Verizon Q2 Preview: EPS Beat in Store?

    Verizon shares have been one of the safer places for investors to park their cash in 2022, decreasing a marginal 1.6% in value.

  • Nokia posts forecast-beating profit, lifts full-year sales guidance

    Nokia Corp. on Thursday posted a forecast-beating second-quarter net profit as demand for mobile networks and network infrastructure remained strong.

  • Americans Are Getting the Stock Market Really Wrong

    A reason more people consider real estate to be a better investment than stocks, bonds, gold, cryptocurrency or a bank account is the value of an average American home grew by more than 20% between the summer of 2021 and 2022. For the third time in four years, a Bankrate survey found that real estate is what Americans consider the best investment. The stock market was preferred by 26% while cash investments and gold followed with 17% and 9%.

  • 5 Stocks I'm Betting the Farm On

    As has been the case for about six years, gold-mining stock SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) is my largest holding by a significant amount. Originally, I owned shares of Canadian gold-mining company Claude Resources, but Claude was acquired by SSR in a cash-and-stock deal in 2016. Like most precious-metal mining companies, SSR has had its challenges.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $20.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day.

  • Apple’s Stock Gloom Spreads as More Analysts Trim Price Targets

    (Bloomberg) -- More analysts covering Apple Inc. are cutting their share-price forecasts, signaling growing concerns about an economic slowdown that could hurt the sales of its products.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Americans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fun

  • Why GameStop Is Beating the Market Yet Again Today

    Some meme-stock traders are hoping to use the retailer's looming stock split to trigger a short squeeze.

  • Elon Musk swore in March not to sell any Bitcoin, but Tesla cashed out 75% of its Bitcoin holdings amid the crypto winter just months later

    Tesla converted most of its Bitcoin holdings into fiat last quarter, netting $963 million, an implied loss of just around $160 million from its initial investment. Musk said before the quarter began that he’d never sell Bitcoin.

  • Trading Nvidia, AMD and Intel as Congress Votes on Chips Act

    The chip stocks are in focus amid the recent rally. Here's how to trade AMD, Nvidia and Intel now.

  • Top Energy Stocks for July 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Gold Has Been a Disappointment This Year. What Could Change That.

    An indication that the U.S. Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its rate hikes would trigger a big response in gold prices.

  • 2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Things were even worse for the growth stock-driven Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100. Both the Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 have lost nearly a third of their value. Following a miserable six months, two Nasdaq 100 stocks stand out for all the right reasons and can confidently be bought hand over fist by long-term investors.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Rises After Elon Musk Makes This Boast; Netflix Surges

    The Dow Jones rose. Tesla stock gained after Elon Musk issued a boast. Netflix stock charged higher on better-than-expected results.