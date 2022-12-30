U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

United States Milk and Dairy Beverages Markets Report 2021-2022 & 2026 Featuring Nestle, Kraft Heinz, Schreiber Foods, Dairy Farmers of America, Kroger Dairy Division, Borden Dairy Co, & H.P. Hood

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Milk and Dairy Beverages in the U.S. Through 2026: Market Essentials" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report covers industry developments of interest to processors, marketers, advertising executives, industry suppliers, financial analysts and anyone else with a special interest in the U.S. milk and dairy beverage marketplace.

This U.S. milk industry research report from Beverage Marketing Corporation looks at past, present and future of the dairy milk market, chronicling its growth and trajectory from its days as a commoditized, unchallenged household staple to a segment that now faces fierce competition from non-dairy challengers seeking to usurp its consumption moments and erode its existing consumer base and the loyalty of the next generation of consumers.

This report, of interest to the dairy industry as well as to those who offer similar consumer benefits or vie for similar consumption moments, includes data on dairy fluid milk production, consumption, flavors, milk sales trends by fat content, advertising expenditures, pricing, packaging and distribution and more.

To round out its findings, the report also covers other dairy beverages including flavored dairy-based shelf stable beverages, yogurt drinks and creamers. In addition to the standard break-outs of fluid milk, the study also looks at the organic market.

The report presents the data in Excel spreadsheets, which it supplements with a concise executive summary highlighting key developments including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as well as a detailed discussion of the leading dairy companies.

The answers you need

In addition to reliable historical and current data, this report provides five year forecasts on a broad range of market aspects giving users a strong tool for spotting trends and opportunities.

  • How much was consumed in the United States during 2021, and how much was likely to be imbibed in 2022?

  • How did the leading processors perform?

  • Which region produces the most milk? Which consumes the most?

  • How have package sizes and types shifted over time? What are expectations by 2026?

  • How are the dairy-based shelf-stable and yogurt-based beverage segments faring?

  • What are the growth prospects for milk and its segments through 2026?

This U.S. milk report features

Featuring Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, users get a comprehensive understanding of all facets of the market including:

  • Data on the national and regional markets.

  • Market volume segmentation by fat level and flavors.

  • Coverage of the different types of dairy beverages including flavored milk, organic milk and shelf-stable dairy-based beverages.

  • Quantification of volume sold through various on- and off-premise distribution channels.

  • A look at wholesale and retail sales as well as pricing by retail outlet type.

  • A break-down of the fluid milk market by package size and a break-out of volume by package material type (plastic, paperboard and glass).

  • Wholesale dollar sales for leading dairy processors including Kroger Dairy Division, Dairy Farmers of America, Borden Dairy Company and more.

  • A look at the branded vs. private label markets and the market shares held by each historically and currently in the United States.

  • Coverage of dairy-based shelf-stable beverages including Frappuccino, Hershey's, Yoo-hoo and others.

  • Data on advertising expenditures.

  • A look at the drinkable yogurt market, non-dairy creamer with statistics covering particular brands including Dannon, Stonyfield, Coffee-Mate and International Delight.

  • A look at growth of the organic milk market.

  • Beverage Marketing's projections for the market and its segments (whole fat, fat reduced, fat-free, flavored and buttermilk) over the next five years through 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • The U.S. Milk Market

  • The National Fluid Milk Market

  • Overview

  • Special Note on Coronavirus

  • Per Capita Consumption

  • Compound Annual Growth

  • Seasons

  • Milk Production

  • The Regional Fluid Milk Markets

  • Consumption

  • Production

  • The National Dairy-Based Beverage Market

  • Overview

COMPANY PROFILES

The Top Dairy Companies

  • Nestle USA

  • Kraft Heinz

  • Schreiber Foods Inc.

  • Dairy Farmers of America

Leading Fluid Milk Processors

  • Kroger Dairy Division

  • Dairy Farmers of America

  • Borden Dairy Company

  • H.P. Hood

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oq7jle

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


