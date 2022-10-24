United States Missile Defense System Market Report 2022: A $8.74 Billion Market by 2027 - Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict

Company Logo

U.S. Missile Defense System Market

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Missile Defense System Market Research Report by Technology, Range, Threat Type, Domain, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Missile Defense System Market size was estimated at USD 5,333.37 million in 2021, USD 5,686.29 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.59% to reach USD 8,745.58 million by 2027.



In this report, the years 2018 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.



Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:



The publisher continuously monitors and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States. This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics.

The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia. This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Missile Defense System market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Missile Defense System Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others.

Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Missile defense programs of the U.S.

Increasing government expenditure on strengthening the defense sector

Restraints

Technical issues related to limitation in the missile range and continuous tracking of the missiles and vulnerability to anti-aircraft missiles

Opportunities

Surge in research & developments in missile defense technology

Rising potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Missile Defense

Challenges

Requirement of high investment

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Technology, the market was studied across Command & Control System, Countermeasure System, Fire Control System, and Weapon System.

Based on Range, the market was studied across Long, Medium, and Short.

Based on Threat Type, the market was studied across Hypersonic Missiles, Subsonic Missiles, and Supersonic Missiles.

Based on Domain, the market was studied across Air, Land, Marine, and Space. The Land is further studied across Portable (Man pads) and Vehicular.

Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Company Profiles

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Alliant Techsystems

BAE Systems plc

BrahMos Aerospace

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Kongsberg Defense Systems

Leonardo Spa

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Makeyev Design Bureau

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Saab

Tactical Missiles

Thales Group.

The Boeing Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9cyq

